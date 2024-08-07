UK Scrap Metal Recycling Industry Research Report 2024: Supply Chain, Products & Services, Major Markets, Globalisation & Trade, Competitive Landscape, Business Locations

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scrap Metal Recycling in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Scrap Metal Recycling industry is mainly swayed by prices of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Trends in the downstream manufacturing and construction markets also determine demand. Industry revenue has dipped at a projected compound annual rate of 1.6% to £6.2 billion over the five years through 2022-23.
Operators in this industry are engaged in the collection, processing and recycling of ferrous metals, such as iron and steel, and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminium, copper and nickel. Industry products are typically sold to metal smelters for further processing.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation & Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
- European Metal Recycling Ltd
- Sims Group UK Ltd
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5njo13
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.