UK Scrap Metal Recycling Industry Research Report 2024: Supply Chain, Products & Services, Major Markets, Globalisation & Trade, Competitive Landscape, Business Locations

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scrap Metal Recycling in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Scrap Metal Recycling industry is mainly swayed by prices of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Trends in the downstream manufacturing and construction markets also determine demand. Industry revenue has dipped at a projected compound annual rate of 1.6% to £6.2 billion over the five years through 2022-23.

Operators in this industry are engaged in the collection, processing and recycling of ferrous metals, such as iron and steel, and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminium, copper and nickel. Industry products are typically sold to metal smelters for further processing.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES

European Metal Recycling Ltd

Sims Group UK Ltd

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5njo13

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.