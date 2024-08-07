UK Online Recruitment Sites Industry Research 2024 Featuring The Stepstone Group, Recruit Holdings, CV-Library, LinkedIn, and Reed Online

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Recruitment Sites in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Over the five years through 2023-24, Online Recruitment Site industry revenue is anticipated to increase at a compound annual rate of 7.3%. Online recruitment sites have become increasingly popular and a mainstream way to find a job. While site operators can't charge candidates, having more registered CVs and website visitors allows online recruitment companies to command a higher fee from businesses for their services. Sites have prioritised expanding ancillary services to attract more clients and ensure successful placements.

Regarding employment trends, government, healthcare, education, IT and technology, and the hospitality and tourism markets have been the driving force for demand in recent years. Online recruitment sites charge employers to list job roles. These firms also store candidate profiles to match employers with employees. Companies in this industry are not involved in the recruitment of personnel for client firms.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES

The Stepstone Group UK Ltd

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd

CV-Library Ltd

LinkedIn Technology UK Ltd

Reed Online Ltd

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



