China Movie Production Industry Research Report 2024

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Movie Production in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Movie Production industry in China is estimated to generate $6.0 billion in 2023. Revenue is expected to decrease at an annualized 5.0% over the five years through 2023. The rapidly rising in the previous years was due to consumption of power, and desire for cultural and entertainment products have fueled the industry's growth.
In 2020, revenue is anticipated to decrease by 70.0% due to the negative influence of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, with the recovery of box office of movies, revenue is expected to increase by 245.9% to $8.7 billion. In 2022, China's film market is even more deeply affected by the epidemic, and most theaters have the experience of shutting down due to lockdown.
During 2023, with recovering of box office of movies, industry revenue is expected to increase by 42.1% to $8.4 billion. The Movie Production industry produces and distributes feature, educational, animated and special films, and documentaries.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- China Film Group Corporation
- Huayi Brothers Media Corporation
- Bona Film Group Co., Ltd.
- Beijing Enlight Media Co., Ltd.
- Dalian Wanda Group Inc., Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
