China Movie Production Industry Research Report 2024

The "Movie Production in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Movie Production industry in China is estimated to generate $6.0 billion in 2023. Revenue is expected to decrease at an annualized 5.0% over the five years through 2023. The rapidly rising in the previous years was due to consumption of power, and desire for cultural and entertainment products have fueled the industry's growth.

In 2020, revenue is anticipated to decrease by 70.0% due to the negative influence of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, with the recovery of box office of movies, revenue is expected to increase by 245.9% to $8.7 billion. In 2022, China's film market is even more deeply affected by the epidemic, and most theaters have the experience of shutting down due to lockdown.

During 2023, with recovering of box office of movies, industry revenue is expected to increase by 42.1% to $8.4 billion. The Movie Production industry produces and distributes feature, educational, animated and special films, and documentaries.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

China Film Group Corporation

Huayi Brothers Media Corporation

Bona Film Group Co., Ltd.

Beijing Enlight Media Co., Ltd.

Dalian Wanda Group Inc., Ltd.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON



