UK Craft Beer Production Industry Research Report 2024: Market is Growing Despite Some Pandemic- and Inflation-Related Turbulence

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The UK Craft Beer Production industry is growing despite facing some pandemic- and inflation-related turbulence. The rising number of UK-based beer drinkers looking for more complex IPA and pale ale flavours is boosting the number of new craft breweries entering the industry. Industry revenue is growing at a compound annual rate of 1.5% over the five years through 2023-24 to approximately £1.7 billion, including growth of 10.2% in 2023-24.

Operators in this industry produce craft beer. The industry includes both independent brewers and large multinational companies that brew craft beer. The production of other beers does not fall under the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES

BrewDog plc

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



