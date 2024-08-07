UK Craft Beer Production Industry Research Report 2024: Market is Growing Despite Some Pandemic- and Inflation-Related Turbulence

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Craft Beer Production in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The UK Craft Beer Production industry is growing despite facing some pandemic- and inflation-related turbulence. The rising number of UK-based beer drinkers looking for more complex IPA and pale ale flavours is boosting the number of new craft breweries entering the industry. Industry revenue is growing at a compound annual rate of 1.5% over the five years through 2023-24 to approximately £1.7 billion, including growth of 10.2% in 2023-24.
Operators in this industry produce craft beer. The industry includes both independent brewers and large multinational companies that brew craft beer. The production of other beers does not fall under the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation & Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
- BrewDog plc
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
