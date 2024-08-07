CELEBRATED SARNOFF & BACCASH LAW FIRM REBRANDS AS SARNOFF PROPERTY TAX

CHICAGO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly 40 years as Sarnoff & Baccash, the esteemed property tax law firm has rebranded as Sarnoff Property Tax. Renowned as one of the oldest and largest property tax law firms in Illinois, Sarnoff Property Tax will continue to uphold its tradition of providing exceptional property tax law expertise while introducing a new name and logo and an updated, new office space.

Established in 1986, the firm is a leader in property tax law, known for its client-focused approach and outstanding service in challenging excessive property assessments. This rebrand marks a new chapter for the firm, highlighting its commitment to growth and strategic expansion while preserving their core values that have driven its success.

“While our name and logo are changing, our dedication to our clients remains unwavering,” said Jimmy Sarnoff, who continues as managing principal of the firm. “We are excited to continue building on our foundation and evolving to better serve our clients with a strategic, growth-oriented mindset.”

Sarnoff attributes the firm’s enduring success to founders, Robert Sarnoff and Michael Baccash.

“Their dedication and hard work created a legacy of excellence, and our success is a testament to their leadership,” he said. “Over the past 38 years, we’ve helped our clients weather countless trends and market shifts. Our firm is where we are today thanks to our combined legal insights and aggressive, client-centric approach.”

The rebranding of Sarnoff Property Tax comes after a year of significant achievements and major client victories. Representing Fortune 500 companies, real estate developers and owners of various property types, their team of attorneys has secured substantial tax savings by thoroughly reviewing property valuations and challenging unfair assessments.

“We advocate fiercely for our clients’ interests and seek tax relief at every opportunity,” Sarnoff said. “Our rebranding reflects our evolution, but our commitment to delivering tax savings remains unchanged.”

Jimmy Sarnoff is a recognized authority in the field, contributing to the Illinois chapter of the American Bar Association’s Property Tax Deskbook and two chapters for the Illinois Institute of Continuing Legal Education’s book on Real Estate Taxation. He serves on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Property Tax Attorneys (NAPTA) as the Illinois representative and was recently appointed as the Illinois member of the National Property Tax Group.

For more information on Sarnoff Property Tax, please visit SarnoffPropertyTax.com.