ConnectWise's Asio Platform and ConnectWise RPA Recognized as Top Technology Innovations of 2024 by CRN

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs), announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named ConnectWise as a winner of the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. ConnectWise is being recognized for its ConnectWise Asio Platform™ and its ConnectWise RPA™ (Robotic Process Automation) solution.



This annual award showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 distinct technology categories ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The 2024 winners were selected by a panel of CRN editors who reviewed hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Standout innovations were determined using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

The ConnectWise Asio platform is the only purpose-built Platform-as-a-Service solution uniquely designed to enhance MSP profitability by consolidating multiple products into a modern user experience with a centralized dataset, powerful hyperautomation through RPA, security, extensibility, and nearly unlimited scale as part of its core. The Asio platform centralizes foundational elements of an MSP’s practice, such as contacts, devices, and tickets, connecting the physical and digital worlds and omitting the need for independent point solutions.

In response to the growing demand for cybersecurity and technological expertise, ConnectWise RPA has emerged as a cutting-edge industry solution. By harnessing the power of automation, ConnectWise RPA enables organizations to streamline operations and eliminate repetitive, time-consuming processes that drain valuable resources. With its ability to remove manual steps and leverage prebuilt bots for routine tasks, ConnectWise RPA empowers businesses to optimize efficiency, achieve cost savings, and gain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive these prestigious awards, recognizing the groundbreaking advancements we have made with ConnectWise's Asio and RPA," said Jason Magee, CEO at ConnectWise. "These award-winning solutions exemplify our unwavering commitment to delivering accelerated innovation, enhanced operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness to our esteemed channel partners. By enabling centralization and hyperautomation, ConnectWise empowers businesses to not only thrive but also maintain profitability even in challenging economic climates."

“We are inspired by the commitment to continuous innovation among this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners and finalists. Each of these technology vendors delivers cutting-edge offerings that meet evolving customer needs and create new opportunities for solution providers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel company. “We look forward to future innovations from the recipients and to seeing how they advance success across the channel.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators .

