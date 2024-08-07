Poland Tourism Source Insights Report 2024: Traveler Flows, Spending Patterns, Main Destination Markets

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Tourism Source Market Insight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tourism Source Market Insight: Poland report provides a thorough insight into Poland's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Polish tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Polish outbound travel market.



Key Highlights

24.5% of outbound travel is by Polish families, making it the second largest user type for outbound travel.

Aligned with global travel trends, affordability is the most influential factor when Polish travelers are deciding where to go on holiday. According to the Q3 2021 Consumer Survey, 65% of Polish respondents consider affordability when deciding where to go on holiday, the most popular response, exceeding the global average of 58%.

Exceeding the global average, recommendations from friends and family are key factors motivating where Polish tourists go on holiday. According to the Q3 2021 Consumer Survey, 51% of Polish respondents consider recommendations by family and friends when deciding holiday destinations, whereas the global average response is 47%.

Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Polish outbound travel market.

Reasons to Buy

This report provides clear insight into developments in Polish regional and outbound tourism markets. The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

The report explores the different profiles of Polish tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market. The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the country, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Poland's Tourist Profile

Domestic Tourism

Outbound Tourism

Main and Developing Destination Markets

Outlook

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Airbnb

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7lze9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.