Italy Apparel Consumer Insights Report 2024: Who Shops, What do they Shop, How do they Shop and Why do they Shop

This report provides detailed consumer insights into Italy's apparel market. It centers on consumer sentiment, categories purchased, channel usage, motivations for purchasing, purchase frequency and the most popular global brands.



Many Italian consumers expect financial hardships to continue, with 49.0% and 30.9% anticipating that the economy and personal finances, respectively, will worsen over the next six months. As a result, 57.3% intend to reduce their retail expenditure, mainly by doing more price comparisons and shifting to cheaper brands.

More Italian shoppers bought instore than online last year, and those that shopped online valued the wide choice available and the easy price comparison. While sustainability and ethics are not main purchase drivers, 62.6% of Italian consumers are concerned about the fashion industry's environmental impact, 69.3% try to buy from sustainable brands and ranges, and 62.2% refrain from buying fast fashion. 35.5% of Italian apparel shoppers bought sportswear in the last year, with men's clothing and items for training and outdoor activities being the most popular.



30.1% of Italian consumers expect to reduce their clothing and accessories spend over the next six months, as well as 26.9% for footwear

74.7% of Italian consumers prefer to spend more on better quality items that will last longer

57.3% of Italians intend to reduce their retail expenditure, mainly by doing more price comparisons online prior to purchasing items and by switching to cheaper brand alternatives.

22.8% of Italian apparel shoppers bought secondhand apparel last year and more consumers plan to reduce their spend on secondhand apparel in the next 12 months than to increase it.

Identify how rising inflation is influencing how and where Italian consumers shop

Learn about where the demand lies within the Italian apparel market, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition

Understand consumer sentiment in the Italian apparel market and what this means for apparel brands' next steps

Executive Summary

Consumer Sentiment

Who Shops & What They Purchase

Where People Shop

How & Why People Shop

Sustainability & Resale

Sportswear

