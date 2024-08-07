Global Online Shopping Trends 2024: Market is Expected to Grow 22.5% Between 2024 to 2028, to £3,119.4 Billion - Electrical Purchases Account for 65.3%

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shopping Trends: Online Shopping" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in global online shopping, covering the consumer insights driving online shopping by country, market dynamics and the impact of new technology on the online retail channel
Technological advancements will boost non-essential online spend
Younger generations drive online sales and are more open to AR technology
Expansion by international players threatens to diminish domestic ecommerce sales
Scope
- The global online market is expected to grow 22.5% between 2024 to 2028, to £3,119.4bn
- Electrical purchases have the highest percentage of online sales across all sectors globally at 65.3%
- 49.4% of respondents in China agreed they would use AR to choose which item to buy
- Pessimism towards the usefulness of chatbot answers is highest among consumers in Spain (53.5%) and the United States (53.1%)
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the current and future trends impacting and creating opportunities for online retailers in the global market, and how competitors are enhancing their online capabilities
- Discover how consumers like to shop online by sector and their sentiment towards new technology in online retailing
- Uncover how consumers across six global countries expect their spending habits online to change in the next three months by age
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Key Trends Within Online Shopping
- Consumer Insights
- Methodology & Contacts
Companies Featured
- Amazon
- Apple
- Co-op
- Decathlon
- Desenio
- e.l.f
- FY!
- HaptX
- J.Crew
- Lowes
- Obess AR
- Shein
- Temu
- Walmart
