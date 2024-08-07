Automotive Front End Modules Industry Trends Report 2024 and Forecast to 2028 Featuring HBPO, Denso, Marelli, Hyundai Mobis, and Valeo

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Front End Modules Market Trends, Sector Overview and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global volume of automotive front-end modules was at 91.0 mn units in 2023 and is expected to increase and reach 99.2 mn units in 2028.The global automotive front-end modules market recorded a negative CAGR of 0.7% and is expected to post a CAGR of 1.7% in the forecast period 2023-28.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the regions and competitive landscape that can help companies gain insight into the region-specific nuances. The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive customer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, which can help companies in revenue expansion. To gain competitive intelligence about leading component suppliers in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Scope

Trends & Drivers: Provides an overview of the current sector scenario regarding the outlook in terms of key trends and drivers of the sector.

Technological Developments: Provides a detailed overview of technological developments and innovations in the sector.

PESTER Analysis: Provides a detailed understanding of various factors such as political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and regulatory impacting the sector.

Sector Forecast: Provides deep-dive analysis of the global market covering volume growth during 2018-2028, and spot estimates for 2030 and 2036. The analysis also covers a regional overview across four regions-Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America -highlighting sector size, and growth drivers for the region.

Competitive Landscape: Provides an overview of leading component suppliers at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the companies' recent product innovations and key strategic initiatives.

Patent Analysis: Provides an overview of patent filings in the sector across regions, countries, and top applicants.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Part 1: Main Trends and Drivers

Trends

Drivers

Part 2: Technologies and Developments



Part 3: PESTER Analysis



Part 4: Regional Forecasts

Front End modules - Global Volumes

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis

European Market Growth Analysis

North American Market Growth Analysis

South America Market Growth Analysis

MEA Market Growth Analysis

Part 5: Latest Developments



Part 6: Key Companies



Part 7: Patent Analysis



Part 8: Appendix



Companies Featured

HBPO

Denso

Marelli

Hyundai Mobis

Valeo

