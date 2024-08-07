North America Video on Demand Report 2024: Market Size Value 2019-2023 and Forecast to 2028 Featuring Netflix, Amazon.com, The Walt Disney Co, and Warner Bros. Discovery

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video on Demand in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Highlights

Video on demand is a system for distributing media that enables users to access and watch videos whenever and wherever they prefer. Video on demand platforms provide a range of content that users can browse and play as they wish.

The North American video on demand market registered revenues of $92.4 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7% between 2018 and 2023.

The subscription VoD segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $60.7 billion, equivalent to 65.7% of the market's overall value.

The US captured a share of 90.8% in the North American video on demand market and dominated the region in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive landscape



2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis



3 Market Data

3.1. Market value



4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation



5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players in the market?

7.2. What are the strengths of the leading players?

7.3. What are the recent developments in the market?



8 Company Profiles

8.1. Netflix Inc.

8.2. Amazon.com, Inc.

8.3. The Walt Disney Company

8.4. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

