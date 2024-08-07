PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07 August 2024

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

1. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 07 August 2024 that the first instalment of the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 06 August 2024 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company on 07 August 2024 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:

                

 

 

 		Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 07/08/2024
Purchase Price: £6.64
Nicholas Wiles32
Rob Harding7

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Katy Wilde
2. Josephine Toolan
3. Christopher Paul
4. Simon Coles
5. Antony Sappor
6. Nicholas Williams
7. Michael O’Neill
8. Nicholas Wiles
9. Benjamin Ford
10. Mark Latham
11. Tanya Murphy
12. Anna Holness
13. Rob Harding
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionDividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.6483
2.£6.6482
3.£6.6464
4.£6.6457
5.£6.6437
6.£6.6421
7.£6.6435
8.£6.6432
9.£6.6434
10.£6.6425
11.£6.6426
12.£6.6417
13.£6.647
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.83£6.64£551.12
2.82£6.64£544.48
3.64£6.64£424.96
4.57£6.64£378.48
5.37£6.64£245.68
6.21£6.64£139.44
7.35£6.64£232.40
8.32£6.64£212.48
9.34£6.64£225.76
10.25£6.64£166.00
11.26£6.64£172.64
12.17£6.64£112.88
13.7£6.64£46.48
e)Date of the transaction7 August 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON