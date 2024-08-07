PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07 August 2024

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

1. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 07 August 2024 that the first instalment of the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 06 August 2024 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company on 07 August 2024 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:









Dividend Shares

Purchase Date: 07/08/2024

Purchase Price: £6.64 Nicholas Wiles 32 Rob Harding 7

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

