Verizon Frontline launches “Verizon Frontline-Verified” Program

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today announced the launch of a newly-established program designed to help strengthen partnerships with vendors in the public safety and mission-critical communications industry.



The “Verizon Frontline-Verified” program offers a special designation to vendors whose products have been tested and met the rigorous standards required for public safety use on the Verizon network. The products eligible for this status are specifically designed to assist public safety officials and first responders during all types of hazards and emergencies.

“This program is designed to help give the first responders we support peace of mind when purchasing new equipment,” said Calvin Jackson, Verizon Frontline senior manager for crisis response. “If a product has been Verizon Frontline verified, our public safety partners know their equipment has been thoroughly tested on our award-winning network.”

The first vendor to join the “Verizon Frontline-Verified" program is Panorama Antennas. Panorama Antennas supplies 4G LTE and 5G antennas used on many of the assets deployed by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team during disaster response operations.

“Working with Verizon Frontline has been an incredible honor as we support our first responders on the front lines,” said George Girvan, vice president of business development for North America at Panorama Antennas, Inc. “Together, we've successfully developed cutting-edge solutions tailored to the ever-evolving needs of first responders and we’re excited to continue that partnership going forward.”

How to gain “Verified” status

Vendors looking to earn the “Verizon Frontline-Verified” designation must first be part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program. Vendors in this program can request to have specific products go through the verification process.

The Verizon Frontline Innovation Program aims to explore new technologies while collaborating with first responders and industry partners to identify, test and develop communications solutions in four main public safety focus areas: Preparation, Response, Recovery and Mitigation. More information on the program can be found here.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site.

