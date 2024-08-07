Seafood in India, 2024 Market Assessment: Record Exports and Production Boosts the Nation's Aquatic Economy

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Seafood Market Assessment 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the Indian seafood market is positioned as a burgeoning powerhouse within the global seafood industry, driven by robust export demand and supported by progressive governmental policies. This market, rich in diversity with a significant emphasis on shrimp and other high-value marine products, has experienced substantial growth, reaching a record high in export revenues.

The government's strategic reduction of customs duties on key seafood products in the latest Union Budget exemplifies its commitment to fostering this sector. These fiscal incentives, along with enhanced financial support mechanisms, are set to propel the industry forward, making India one of the most dynamic players in the global seafood arena.

Technological advancements and sustainable practices are becoming the cornerstone of the Indian seafood sector, reflecting a shift towards more environmentally responsible fishing and aquaculture methods. This transition not only aligns with global sustainability trends but also opens up new markets that prioritize eco-friendly products. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies in aquaculture, from water recycling systems to disease-resistant hatchery techniques, is setting the stage for unprecedented efficiency and quality in seafood production. Such innovations not only boost domestic consumption but also enhance India's competitive edge in international markets.

This comprehensive report delves deep into the intricacies of the Indian seafood market, presenting detailed analyses backed by the latest data and projections for 2024. For stakeholders, from industry executives to investors and policymakers, understanding the current trends, challenges, and opportunities is crucial for capitalizing on the potential of India's seafood sector. With strategic insights and forward-looking analysis, this report is an indispensable tool for anyone looking to engage with or expand within this vibrant market. It offers not just a snapshot of the present landscape but also a vision of the future, where India stands as a global leader in sustainable and profitable seafood production.

The comprehensive research report aims to understand the current landscape and future prospects of this rapidly evolving industry. The report contains market statistics, recent trends and drivers, along with opportunities and challenges. The report includes up-to-date insights and perspectives from leading experts in the industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. Indian Seafood Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Performance & Statistics

1.3 Market Trends & Drivers

1.4 Market Challenges

1.5 SWOT

1.6 COVID-19 Impact

1.7 Interim Budget 2024 - Key Points

1.8 Union Budget 2024 - Key Points

1.9 Outlook

1.10 Industry Speak

2. List of Figures

2.1. India Volume of Fish and Fish Products Exported (FY 2011-FY 2022, million metric tons)

2.2. India Value of Fish and Fishery Products Exported, by Leading Destination (FY 2022, billion Indian Rupees)

2.3. India Value of Fish and Fishery Products Exported (FY 2011-FY 2023, billion Indian Rupees)

2.4. India Item Wise Marine Exports (2017-2018, tonnes)

2.5. India Seafood Export Destination Share by Dollar Value (2017-18, %)

2.6. India Seafood Export (2012-13 to 2018-19, USD billion)

2.7. India Volume of Fish Production (FY 2011 to FY 2022, million metric tonnes)

2.8. India Fish Catch Volume (2000 to 2017, million metric tonnes)

2.9. India Sales Value of Packaged Meat and Seafood (2014 to 2021, USD million)

2.10. India Sales Volume of Processed Meat and Seafood (2014 to 2020, 1,000 metric tons)

2.11. Leading Indian Aquaculture Companies Based on Net Sales (as of January 2021, billion Indian Rupees)

2.12. India Total Fisheries Production (2011-12 to 2018-19, million tonnes)

2.13. India Leading Sates Tiger Shrimp Production (FY 2022, tonnes)

2.14. India Leading Sates Tiger Shrimp Production (2017-18, tonnes)

2.15. India Leading Sates Tiger Shrimp Production (2016-17, tonnes)

3. Research Methodology

4. About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbev1d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.