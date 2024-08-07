Johnson Fistel Law Firm Begins Investigation into Paragon 28 and Urges Shareholders with Losses To Contact The Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors.



What if I purchased Paragon 28 securities? If you purchased securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click Here to Join the Investigation

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On July 30, 2024, after the market closed, Paragon 28 filed their 8-K to the SEC. The company disclosed that “On July 30, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Audit Committee”) of Paragon 28, Inc. (the “Company”), in consultation with management, concluded that the Company’s previously issued audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, contained within the Annual Report on Form 10-K for that year (and the associated audit report of the Company’s independent registered accounting firm) and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements contained within the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024 should no longer be relied upon due to errors in such financial statements, and therefore a restatement of these prior financial statements is required. Accordingly, the Company intends to restate the aforementioned financial statements by amending its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the “Restated Filings”) as soon as reasonably practicable.”

Following this news, the company’s stock price dropped significantly by 13.7%.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.