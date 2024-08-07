Industry Leader SROA Capital Partners with INO Armor to Launch Biodegradable Alternative to Bubble Wrap Across Nationwide Portfolio





SROA Capital and INOArmor’s biodegradable, natural silk cocoon wrap

West Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SROA Capital announced today its partnership with INOArmor, a pioneer in bio-materials packaging and protection. SROA Capital owns and operates 650 self-storage facilities across 31 states under its flagship brand, Storage Rentals of America.

As the industry leader, SROA has boldly implemented LED lighting, solar panels, and other initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint and costs over time. It is in the process of exploring the addition of EV charging stations at some of its facilities. With these initiatives, as with the INOArmor Partnership, SROA considers two goals— pursuing economic value and positive social and environmental impacts.

Through its partnership with INOArmor, SROA will be the first in its industry to offer a 100% biodegradable packing product to replace bubble wrap across all its stores in the USA. INOArmor’s innovative lightweight padding material uses natural silk cocoons, known for their dome structure and natural strength, providing excellent impact absorption and biodegrading completely at the end of their useful life. The cocoons are enclosed in PHA, a non-toxic bioplastic produced by bacteria, which composts readily in various environments, from home composts to the open sea. INOArmor launched a home compostable bag with Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, for Earth Day 2024 and has since expanded to other partners in multiple industries, which, with the partnership with SROA, now include self-storage.

Charlie Maddock, CEO and Founder of INOArmor, stated, “We are honored to partner with such forward-looking and successful partners like Ben Macfarland and SROA Capital. We are very excited to collaborate and build multiple products with SROA over the next few years to help them meet their sustainability initiatives.” By incorporating INOArmor’s patented Silk Pillow Technology, SROA is initiating a multi-year strategy to offer more sustainable, home-compostable alternatives at all of its stores.





Biodegradable Packing Material by SROA Capital and INOArmor

About SROA Capital

SROA Capital is a vertically integrated private equity real estate and technology platform that has an established track record of providing risk adjusted returns to its partners through its focused strategy of investing in self storage on behalf of its principals and partners. SROA is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL and has invested equity, provided debt & preferred equity, acquired, redeveloped, and developed self storage across the risk spectrum in major and secondary markets across the United States under the brand Storage Rentals of America and the United Kingdom under the brand Kangaroo Self Storage.

For more information, please visit SROACapital.com.

About INOArmor

INOArmor has innovated a patented, all-natural, and impact-resistant material composite that can be used as an alternative to synthetic foam for protecting and insulating products during shipment and storage. INOArmor’s founder suffered a life-threatening brain injury and partnered with the neurosurgeon who saved his life, along with a renowned Oxford materials scientist, to develop this next-generation, all-natural solution.

For more information, please visit INOArmor.com or follow us on Instagram at @inoarmor.

