Restaurants Canada Aligned with Proposed Changes to TFW Program

Toronto, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada supports the Federal Government’s announcement that it is considering new regulations aimed at enhancing the integrity of the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program and is seeking long-term solutions to address the labour shortage.

The restaurant industry was devastated during the COVID pandemic with many workers leaving due to the uncertainty of steady employment. The use of the TFW program was necessary to allow the industry to reopen and recover following the lifting of public health restrictions. As a result, the percentage of the restaurant industry’s workforce made up of TFWs increased from 1% pre-covid to 3% post-covid (made up primarily of cooks and supervisors). Restaurants Canada is expecting use of the program to continue to steadily decline over the next year.

Today, the foodservice industry has 73,000 job vacancies, and our focus now is on longer-term solutions, specifically providing opportunities for newcomers such as refugees and asylum seekers to fill the gaps permanently. There are currently more than 1 million of these individuals without work in Canada.

“Our priority is not TFW’s, but to provide unemployed newcomers, already in Canada, with employment opportunities in our industry,” said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada. “These individuals are facing significant barriers to employment, and we have asked Minister Boissonnault to help facilitate matching and training for these individuals. This kind of program would represent a win-win-win scenario for governments, newcomers and the restaurant industry,” said Higginson.

The restaurant industry has a long track record of supporting and providing opportunities for immigrants. The industry is the #1 employer of newcomers to Canada and 56% of restaurant owners are immigrants themselves.

“There is a place for the TFW program, particularly in areas without the population to support services, such as seasonal tourist destinations. The government’s attention needs to turn to supporting the more than 1 million newcomers already in Canada without a job,” said Higginson. The restaurant industry is here to help Minister Boissonnault address this challenge.