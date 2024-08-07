CVS INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that CVS Health Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CVS Health Corporation (“CVS” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CVS) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired CVS securities between May 3, 2023, and April 30, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the forecasts CVS used to determine plan premiums were ineffective at accounting for medical cost trends and health care utilization patterns; (ii) as a result, CVS was likely to incur significant expenses to cover cost increases that were not accounted for in the Company’s forecasts and thus not covered by plan premiums; (iii) accordingly, CVS had overstated the profitability of its Health Care Benefits segment; (iv) contrary to Defendants’ assurances, the revenues generated from the Company’s other primary segments were insufficient to offset the negative financial impact of the increasing expenditures within the Health Care Benefits segment; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 2, 2023, CVS issued a press release announcing the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which revealed that the Company was revising its diluted earnings-per-share (“EPS”) guidance range to $6.53 to $6.75 from $6.90 to $7.12. In a Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that same day, CVS stated that operating income, which has a direct impact on EPS, “decreased $1.4 billion, or 30.7%, in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily due to declines in the Health Care Benefits segment[.]”

On this news, CVS’s stock price fell $2.04 per share, or 2.73%, to close at $72.32 per share on August 3, 2023.

