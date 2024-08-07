Stead - Blockchain Powered Floating Cities of the Future

Singapore, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What is Stead and what does it solve?



Stead is an RWA project based in Southeast Asia. It serves as a decentralized funding platform for floating infrastructure, including fishing and transport boats, fish cages, and floating houses. Stead allows the decentralized crowdfunding of floating assets which serve to collateralize the token, providing real world returns and mitigating risk to token holders, while using the profits of those floating assets to buy back and burn outstanding tokens, leading to a net deflationary token model, all backed by profitable real world assets.

Stead will allow sometimes difficult to acquire assets to be fully funded via crowdsourcing on the blockchain, this will benefit both small businesses in the Philippines, US, and other countries. Stead tokens function as a semi-stablecoin that has yearly increasing returns through collateralization of real-world assets.

The key features of Stead include:

- Innovative floating communities: The Stead platform supports the development of cutting edge seasteading technology, allowing human habitation to expand into the water.

- Deflationary nature:Businesses and Families raising funds to build their floating assets using Stead, must burn more tokens than were issued until they have earned ownership of their asset. This gradual reduction in Stead supply correlates to an increase in price annually, making Stead a safe place even in a bear market.

- Blockchain powered defi trading:Stead tokens, being blockchain-based, can be traded with others over decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms like Uniswap, adding liquidity and investment flexibility.

- NFT backed ownership :Each floating property produced is assigned a unique NFT (Non-Fungible Token) to track ownership securely on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and traceability in a global boat and seastead market.

Token Overview

- Token name: Stead

- Token symbol:STEAD

- Total supply:5,000,000

The token allocation is like below:

- Developer: 500,000

- Founders: 1,000,000

- Marketing : 1,000,000

- Future Development : 500,000

- Farming supply : 200,000

- Private sale token: 1,000,000

- Coinstore Public Sale: 800,000

What are the strengths of Stead?

- Versatility in use: While the initial seasteads serve as novelties and floating resorts, they hold potential for various applications. Future seasteads can be utilized for residential purposes, transforming into unique ocean dwellings, or even as commercial spaces, like floating restaurants and grocery stores.

- Mobility advantage: Unlike traditional land-based real estate, seasteads are mobile, allowing them to be relocated strategically based on business and real estate cost factors. Alternatively, they can capitalize on rising property values by remaining in one spot, such as near a coastal city.

- Increasing real estate on water: Seasteading involves creating permanent human habitation in the water, effectively expanding available real estate on the planet's surface.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the concept of seasteading, aiming to establish independent floating communities where crypto-friendly businesses can flourish, has long been a vision on the horizon. With the first floating houses already a reality in places like Boracay, Philippines, and plans for more underway, the dream of a fully-fledged floating blockchain city like Stead's remains a tantalizing possibility. While challenges and uncertainties lie ahead, the advancing technology and innovative spirit suggest that such futuristic visions may not be as far-fetched as they once seemed. Time will reveal whether these ambitions can navigate the currents of reality and come to fruition.

