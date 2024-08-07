HydroGraph Welcomes United States Senator for Kansas Jerry Moran at its Graphene Production Facility

MANHATTAN, Kan., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (FRA: M98) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, received a visit by Jerry Moran, the senior senator for the State of Kansas.



Sen. Moran was joined by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and hosted by HydroGraph’s president and interim CEO, Kjirstin Breure. Other key HydroGraph employees in attendance included Stephen Corkill, HydroGraph’s vice president of operations, and Chris Sorensen, vice president of R&D and the inventor of the company’s patented detonation process. The one-day visit included introductions with company employees and a tour of HydroGraph’s R&D facilities and first commercial-scale production unit, located in Manhattan, Kansas, which produces 99.8% pure graphene from oxygen and acetylene.

“We were honored to have hosted the senator at our Manhattan facility. His interest in our work here in Kansas is emblematic of graphene’s economic importance,” said Breure. “Along with our Manchester-based application development work, we’re continuing to successfully prove graphene’s immense value in numerous commercial applications.”

Sen. Moran, who has a history of supporting start-ups, discussed funding opportunities, including potential industrial and government partners available to HydroGraph, which is currently working to advance numerous application development initiatives.

“HydroGraph is a success story made possible through resources from Kansas State University and the National Science Foundation,” said Sen. Moran. “HydroGraph uses cutting-edge technology to produce quality graphene and other materials that can be used in Kansas and across the country.”

In the past 12 months, HydroGraph has announced positive test results and partnerships in concrete and cement production, lubricants, biosensors, solar energy storage, EMI shielding, plastics and more.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. We have leveraged our material performance, scalability and cost to build 10 metric tonnes of annual production capacity, with the ability to scale up production in just months using very low CAPEX, while engaged in numerous R&D projects and discussions with multiple potential partners and customers to supply our pristine graphene. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/.



