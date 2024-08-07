Finalists Announced for “Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024” Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Teich Group and Catapult X announce the finalists for the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024 Awards, the only awards program judged by STEM educators. The awards program, operated in partnership with the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) and MCH Strategic Data, spotlights innovative products, technologies, and services that are changing the world of STEM education. New this year, companies compete for the Best AI for Teaching & Learning.



Educator judges evaluated all product entries and selected the finalists listed below, and hundreds of thousands of STEM educators will have the opportunity to select the winners, who will be announced on August 28, 2024.

Led by Annie Galvin Teich, President of The Teich Group , this year’s judges included Dr. Linda Johnson-McClinton, Dr. Lance Brand, Dr. Jeffrey Crapper, Dr. Omah M. Williams-Duncan, Jamica Craig, Erin Barr, and Dr. Rachelle Dené Poth.

“The Educators Pick Best of STEM Awards continue to grow each year as more companies compete with innovative products,” said lead judge Annie Galvin Teich. “This year we saw an uptick in AI-related products, of course, but many products are using other best-of-class technologies that meaningfully engage students in the classroom.”

Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024 Awards Finalists

Organization Product Accelerate Learning Inc. Kide Science powered by Accelerate Learning Avantis Education, creators of ClassVR ClassVR BioBrain BioBrain - Biology (AP & IB) BioBuilder Educational Foundation BioTechBuilder Carolina Biological Supply Company Exploring Selection with Wisconsin Fast Plants® and Cotyledons Carolina Biological Supply Company How Do Polygenic Risk Scores Stack Up? (Kit) Carolina Biological Supply Company Carolina Lab Skills Carolina Biological Supply Company Taq Polymerase Production and Validation Kit CloudLabs Learning CloudLabs Science Code.org Code.org's Music Lab Code.org Code.org's AI teaching Assistance CodeHS CodeHS CodeMonkey CodeMonkey CoderZ CoderZ Drone Legends Little Legends™ ExploreLearning ExploreLearning Frax ExploreLearning Gizmos STEM Cases iCEV iCEV’s STEM curriculum iCEV iCEV’s Health Science curriculum iCEV iCEV Comprehensive Solution JASON Learning Trustworthy AI: Computer Vision Essentials JASON Learning Building a Greater Digital Future JASON Learning STEM Ready: Seeking Sustainable Energy Solutions JASON Learning The JASON Learning Academy Killer Snails WaterWays Learning Undefeated Mobile eXploration Lab (MXLab) Lego Education LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Essential Makey Makey LLC Makey Makey Expanded Platform (Makey Makey + Backpack Boards) MIND Education ST Math Realityworks Educational Aquaponics System SAE International A World In Motion® (AWIM®) Preschool Exploration Series SAE International A World In Motion® (AWIM®) Sphero, Inc. Sphero BOLT+ STEAM on Demand STEAM on Demand STEM Sports STEM Sports® Curriculum Tutor.com and The Princeton Review High-Dosage Tutoring

STEM educators interested in becoming a judge for the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2025 Awards should contact Teich at ateich@theteichgroup.net . For more information about the awards program, visit www.bestofstemawards.com .

About Catapult X

Founded by Daylene Long, Catapult X is a market and product development company that consults exclusively with science and STEM/STEAM education and CTE industry partners—organizations, businesses, and associations—to amplify educator voices through market research that edtech companies trust with their most critical business decisions.

Long catapults brand, product, and sales growth through alignment of data and strategy, using progressive research techniques and customer discovery. Long publishes national surveys on STEM education and STEM marketing infographics to guide edtech marketers across the globe. Long is an affiliate member of the Council of State Science Supervisors, a member of NSELA, and a twenty-year member of NSTA. Long connects her clients to administrators, educators, distributors, and media to build strong global partnerships. Follow Catapult X on LinkedIn

About MCH Strategic Data

MCH Strategic Data is a first-class leading provider of data and technology solutions in education, religion, healthcare and government. MCH is dedicated to providing superior solutions through its ongoing investment in people, data and technology. Learn more at www.mchdata.com or find them on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .