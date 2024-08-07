VYRE Music Partners with Raw Cereal to Enhance Video Immersive Experiences for Artist Content Deals and The World’S Best-Known Brands

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYRE Music, a VYRE Network company and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company (“VYRE” or the “Company” - OTC: CAPV), is pleased to announce its partnership with global creative and production studio, “Raw Cereal”. The partnership was created to enhance video production at VYREMusic for its “Artist Content Deals”, short films, and live events. VYREMusic’s goal is to identify forward-thinking artists, songwriters, and music innovators in the industry, and work with them to create and distribute entertaining and thought-provoking content to a global audience.



Raw Cereal, known for creating immersive and live experiences for the world’s best-known artists and brands, is a studio that creates larger-than-life productions employing new technology for fully immersive experiences.

Some of Raw Cereal's current and past clients include Morgan Wallen, Calvin Harris, Capital One, Megan Thee Stallion, Converse, J Balvin, MSG Sphere, HAIM, Lainey Wilson, Machine Gun Kelly, All Time Low, Fred Again, Kelly Rowland, Stagecoach Festival and many more.

Once Erik Heintz and I began to brainstorm on all of the possibilities, I knew Raw Cereal was the perfect partner to navigate through this journey of taking storytelling to the next level with. - Bruce Waynne, President of Vyre Music

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join forces with VYREMusic to elevate their video production," said Anders Rahm and Cort Lawrence, co-founders of Raw Cereal. "Our mission at Raw Cereal is to break through conventional boundaries and this partnership allows us to bring in our expertise to create attention-grabbing and captivating video content for an incredible brand like VYREMusic. We enjoy working for artists and this platform allows us to support them on a new level, and it starts with the music.”

This partnership raises the bar for VYREMusic’s quality of original content and live events that will be distributed through VYREMusic’s channel and owned platforms.

You will be able to stream VYREMusic and Raw Cereal collaborations FREE on VYREMusic.tv, and on the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Smart TV’s, LG, Samsung TV, Sony, and Panasonic TV’s.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. www.VYRE.tv

ABOUT Raw Cereal

Raw Cereal is a global creative and production studio that creates immersive and live experiences for the world’s best-known artists and brands. Started in 2022 by co-founders Anders Rahm and Cort Lawrence, Raw Cereal looks to break through conventional boundaries to turn silent dreams into loud realities. Current and past clients include Morgan Wallen, Capital One, Megan Thee Stallion, Converse, J Balvin, MSG Sphere, HAIM, Lainey Wilson, Machine Gun Kelly, All Time Low, Fred Again, Kelly Rowland, Stagecoach Festival and many more. For more information, please visit www.rawcereal.com. Follow on Instagram at @raw_cereal.

