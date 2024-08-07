Noridian Announces New VP of Finance To Lead Strategy and Growth

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, is proud to announce the promotion of Lanell Hamman to vice president of finance.

Hamman brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in accounting, finance and administration within the health care industry. This is a newly created role at Noridian with a responsibility to oversee and build financial models that will support the short- and long-term business needs, strategic decisions, special projects, and the overall direction of the company.

“This position is key to the success of our strategic plan, enhancing our financial expertise and supporting our growth,” says Noridian’s senior vice president, chief financial officer Laura Werk. “I’m excited for this opportunity for Lanell and for the additional strategic support this role will provide.”

Hamman first joined Noridian in August 2017 as director of finance. As vice president of finance, Hamman will provide leadership and develop partnerships in new markets. Hamman will have a key responsibility to align financial strategies with operational priorities through collaboration with leaders across the organization.

“The future is bright for Noridian,” Hamman explains, “with a growing share in state and commercial health care administration markets and a solid foundation of expertise and processes in health care administration. I am honored to be in a position to facilitate the next stage of our strategic plan from a finance perspective.”

Hamman has a master’s degree in accounting from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Minnesota State University Moorhead. She also brings an extensive amount of knowledge and expertise into the role.





About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D. with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care.

Furthermore, Noridian’s commitment to its employees’ professional development is evident through the company’s talent development program. Resources include education assistance, leadership courses, a mentoring program and more. Learn more about Noridian’s full suite of administrative services and open positions by visiting www.noridian.com.

Media Contact

Cailin Shovkoplyas, Communications Manager

701-282-1503

Cailin.Shovkoplyas@noridian.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28a7ee6b-8471-4f2b-b66c-23815dbc1ae9