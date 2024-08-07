FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Second Quarter Highlights

  • 242% increase in Net Income ($2.0 million vs $598,000)
  • 21% increase in pro rata NOI ($9.2 million vs $7.6 million)
  • 84% increase in the Multifamily segment’s pro rata NOI due to the transfer of Bryant St. and .408 Jackson to this segment from our Development segment at the beginning of the year
  • 41% increase in Industrial and Commercial segment NOI

Executive Summary and Analysis

Net Income increased by 242% in the second quarter and 188% for the first six months compared to last year, despite operating profit remaining more or less flat. This increase is due both to the improved performance of the Verge during lease-up and increased net investment income from the steady sale of lots this year at Aberdeen Overlook, our most recent Lending Venture. In the second quarter, Aberdeen Overlook generated $1.5 million in investment income compared to $564,000 in the second quarter last year from Amber Ridge, a prior Lending Venture project. In the first six months, Aberdeen Overlook generated $2.1 million in investment income compared to $614,000 last year from Amber Ridge. While Lending Ventures are not necessarily part of our long-term core business strategy, they have been an effective way to put our balance sheet to work to generate real cash at better returns than treasuries.

The Company continued to grow Pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) at the same meaningful clip that we have achieved over the last 36 months (21.6% CAGR since the same period in 2021). In the second quarter, we saw a 21.2% improvement in NOI compared to the same period last year, and a 21.7% increase in NOI in the first six months compared to the same period last year. The Industrial and Commercial and Multifamily Segments were the primary drivers of this increase. We grew our Industrial and Commercial NOI by 41% in the second quarter and 44% in the first six months when compared to the same periods last year as we burned through a rent abatement period (unrealized revenue) at two buildings at Hollander Business Park in 2023 and started generating real cash flow. Multifamily pro rata NOI increased by 84% this quarter and 88% for the first six months when compared to the same periods last year, mostly due to the stabilization of .408 Jackson and Bryant Street. The addition of the Verge to this segment later this year should only serve to increase the performance of this segment on an NOI basis.

In keeping with our strategy to grow our industrial footprint, in July, we closed on the purchase of the land for our industrial joint venture in Broward County, FL for a total purchase price of $24.5 million, of which we contributed $12.25 million. Per our partnership agreement, we represent 80% of the equity capital in this 182,000 square-foot class A building. We also closed on the land for our other industrial JV in Lakeland, FL at the end of the first quarter of this year for a total purchase price of $2.8 million. We will account for 90% of the equity capital for this 200,000 square-foot industrial project. Total expected capex for these projects is $57 million and $28 million respectively with total equity capital of $26 million and $13 million and an expected start of construction by March of 2025 for both projects. We are in the home stretch on finishing shell construction on our Chelsea project in Harford County, MD. This 258,000 square-foot industrial building should be complete in the fourth quarter of this year with an expected total project cost, including land, of $30 million. We have underwritten all these projects at an unlevered 6-7% yield on cost but expect to outperform these assumptions.

Second Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2,044,000 or $.11 per share versus $598,000 or $.03 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the second quarter of 2024 was $9,230,000 versus $7,614,000 in the same period last year. The second quarter of 2024 was impacted by the following items:

  • Operating profit increased slightly as favorable results in Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Development were partially offset by lower Mining royalties and higher General and administrative costs.
  • Net investment income increased $583,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($408,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($781,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($606,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.
  • Interest expense decreased $300,000 compared to the same quarter last year due to $334,000 more capitalized interest partially offset by increased costs related to our larger credit agreement. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.
  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $1,323,000 due to improved performance of our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($891,000), .408 Jackson ($225,000), Bryant Street ($159,000) and BC Realty ($55,000).

Second Quarter Segment Operating Results

Multifamily Segment:

Our Multifamily Segment consists of two consolidated joint ventures (Dock 79 and The Maren) and three unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside achieved stabilization in 2022 while Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved from our Development Segment to this segment upon stabilization as of the beginning of 2024.

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $5,496,000, a decrease of $49,000 versus $5,545,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,130,000, an increase of $218,000, or 24% versus $912,000 in the same period last year primarily because of less depreciation expense.

For our three unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $3,865,000, an increase of $905,000 or 31% compared to $2,960,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit was $508,000, an increase of $455,000 or 858% versus $53,000 in the same period last year. For ease of comparison these figures and the table below include the results for Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).

  Pro rata
NOI		Pro rata
NOI		Avg.
Occupancy
Avg.
Occupancy		Renewal
Success
Rate Q2		Renewal %
increase Q2
Apartment BuildingUnitsQ2 2024Q2 2023Q2 2024CY 202320242024
        
Dock 79 Anacostia DC305$932,000$986,00093.6%94.4%60.4%4.2%
Maren Anacostia DC264$923,000$942,00094.8%95.6%74.4%2.0%
Bryant Street DC487$1,555,000$1,130,00091.2%93.0%60.9%1.7%
Riverside Greenville200$215,000$224,00093.0%94.5%52.4%5.5%
.408 Jackson Greenville227$345,000$88,00096.2%59.9%65.3%4.6%
Multifamily Segment1,483$3,970,000$3,370,00093.3%88.9%  
         

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $3,970,000, up $1,818,000 or 84% compared to $2,152,000 in the same quarter last year. Substantially all of this increase was from the transfer of Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from Development to this segment at the beginning of 2024 as same store NOI was more or less flat. T hese two projects contributed $1,900,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $1,218,000 in the Development segment in the same quarter last year, an increase of $682,000.

Industrial and Commercial Segment:

Total revenues in this segment were $1,445,000, up $25,000 or 2%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $490,000, up $80,000 or 20% over the same quarter last year. We now have nine buildings in service at three different locations totaling 515,077 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office. These assets were 95.6% leased and occupied during the entire quarter. Net operating income in this segment was $1,187,000, up $344,000 or 41% compared to the same quarter last year primarily due to $335,000 more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

Total revenues in this segment were $3,231,000, a decrease of $33,000 or 1% versus $3,264,000 in the same period last year. Royalty tons were down 5%. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,643,000, a decrease of $89,000 versus $2,732,000 in the same period last year. Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $3,028,000, down $97,000 or 3% compared to the same quarter last year. The primary reason for these decreases is the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment, as referenced in our 10-Q from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As part of the ongoing resolution of this overpayment, this quarter, the tenant withheld $277,000 in royalties otherwise due the Company. The outstanding balance on this overpayment credit is $53,000 which we expect will be exhausted in the first month of the third quarter of this year.

Development Segment:

With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:

  • We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with BBX Logistics. The first joint venture is a 200,000 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a 182,000 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We anticipate construction to start on both projects in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Last summer we broke ground on a new speculative warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road. Vertical construction is underway. This Class A, 258,000 square foot building is due to be complete in the 4th quarter of 2024.
  • The Verge has achieved residential stabilization and will move to our Multifamily segment on July 1, 2024. At quarter end, the building was 93.3% leased and 90.7% occupied. This is our third mixed-use project in the Anacostia waterfront submarket in Washington, DC.
  • We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. The project includes 110 acres and 344 residential building lots. We have funded $24.6 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At quarter-end, 78 lots have been sold and $12.7 million of preferred interest and principal has been returned to the company of which $3.2 million was booked as profit to the Company.

Six Month Highlights

  • 188% increase in Net Income ($3.3 million vs $1.2 million)
  • 22% increase in pro rata NOI ($17.8 million vs $14.6 million)
  • 88% increase in the Multifamily segment’s NOI due to the transfer of Bryant St. and .408 Jackson to this segment from our Development segment at the beginning of the year
  • 16% increase in Industrial and Commercial revenue and 44% increase in that segment’s NOI

First Half Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the first six months of 2024 was $3,345,000 or $.18 per share versus $1,163,000 or $.06 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the first six months of 2024 was $17,764,000 versus $14,602,000 in the same period last year. The first six months of 2024 were impacted by the following items:

  • Operating profit increased slightly as favorable results in Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Development were partially offset by lower Mining royalties and higher General and administrative costs.
  • Net investment income increased $984,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($960,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($1,230,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($1,206,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.
  • Interest expense decreased $395,000 compared to the same period last year due to $461,000 more capitalized interest partially offset by increased costs related to our larger credit agreement. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.
  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $1,929,000 due to improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($1,587,000), .408 Jackson ($273,000), and BC Realty ($110,000).

First Half Segment Operating Results

Multifamily Segment:

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $10,910,000, an increase of $89,000 versus $10,821,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit for the consolidated joint ventures was $2,342,000, an increase of $626,000, or 36% versus $1,716,000 in the same period last year primarily because of less depreciation expense.

For our three unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $7,578,000, an increase of $1,912,000 or 34% compared to $5,666,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit was $917,000, an increase of $654,000 or 249% versus $263,000 in the same period last year. For ease of comparison these figures and the table below include the results for Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).

  Pro rata
NOI		Pro rata
NOI		Avg.
Occupancy		Avg.
Occupancy		Renewal
Success
Rate YTD		Renewal %
increase
Apartment BuildingUnitsYTD 2024YTD 2023YTD 2024CY 20232024YTD 2024
        
Dock 79 Anacostia DC305$1,878,000$1,873,00094.2%94.4%65.3%3.5%
Maren Anacostia DC264$1,847,000$1,856,00094.3%95.6%63.4%2.2%
Bryant Street DC487$3,051,000$2,385,00092.0%93.0%58.3%3.6%
Riverside Greenville200$439,000$445,00093.3%94.5%58.4%3.4%
.408 Jackson Greenville227$638,000$66,00094.6%59.9%53.7%4.3%
Multifamily Segment1,483$7,853,000$6,625,00093.5%88.9%  
        

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated Pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $7,853,000, up $3,679,000 or 88% compared to $4,174,000 in the same period last year. Substantially all of this increase was from the transfer of Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from Development to this segment at the beginning of 2024 as same store NOI was more or less flat. These two projects contributed $3,689,000 of Pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $2,451,000 in the Development segment in the same period last year, an increase of $1,238,000.

Industrial and Commercial Segment:

Total revenues in this segment were $2,898,000, up $408,000 or 16%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $1,052,000, up $347,000 or 49% from $705,000 in the same quarter last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of full occupancy at 1841 62nd Street (which had only $11,000 of revenue in the first quarter last year) and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023. We now have nine buildings in service at three different locations totaling 515,077 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during the entire period. Net operating income in this segment was $2,346,000, up $716,000 or 44% compared to the same period last year partially due to $401,000 more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:
Total revenues in this segment were $6,194,000, a decrease of $352,000 or 5% versus $6,546,000 in the same period last year. Royalty tons were down 10%. Total operating profit in this segment was $5,089,000, a decrease of $433,000 versus $5,522,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income in this segment was $5,788,000, down $485,000 or 8% compared to the same period last year. Among the reasons for this decrease is a shift in production off our land in Manassas, but the primary factor in the decrease is the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment which we referenced previously. Through the first two quarters of this year, the tenant has withheld $566,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-579-2543 (passcode 72219) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-785-424-1789 (passcode 72219). Audio replay will be available until August 22, 2024 by dialing 1-800-756-0554 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7213. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.                         

 
FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
 SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
 
  2024 2023   2024  2023  
Revenues:      
Lease revenue$7,246 7,432  $14,416  14,264  
Mining royalty and rents 3,231 3,264   6,194  6,546  
Total revenues 10,477 10,696   20,610  20,810  
       
Cost of operations:      
Depreciation/depletion/amortization 2,543 2,819   5,078  5,599  
Operating expenses 1,702 1,822   3,569  3,562  
Property taxes 860 879   1,667  1,826  
General and administrative 2,552 2,409   4,594  4,202  
Total cost of operations 7,657 7,929   14,908  15,189  
              
Total operating profit 2,820 2,767   5,702  5,621  
              
Net investment income 3,708 3,125   6,491  5,507  
Interest expense (829)(1,129)  (1,740) (2,135) 
Equity in loss of joint ventures (2,724)(4,047)  (5,743) (7,672) 
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate  (2)    8  
Income before income taxes 2,975 714   4,710  1,329  
Provision for income taxes 916 222   1,316  431  


Net income		 

2,059		 

492		   

3,394		  

898		  
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interest		 15 (106)  49  (265) 
Net income attributable to the Company$2,044 598  $3,345 $1,163  


Earnings per common share(1):		      
Net income attributable to the Company-      
Basic$ .11 .03  $.18  .06  
Diluted$.11 .03  $.18  .06  

Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing (1):

-basic earnings per common share18,87918,86418,87118,848  
-diluted earnings per common share18,94818,93218,95818,926  

(1) adjusted for the 2 for 1 stock split that occurred in April 2024

        

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)
 
  June 30December 31
  20242023
Assets:   
Real estate investments at cost:   
Land$141,602141,602
Buildings and improvements 282,977282,631
Projects under construction 22,56810,845
Total investments in properties 447,147435,078
Less accumulated depreciation and depletion 72,73467,758
Net investments in properties 374,413367,320


Real estate held for investment, at cost		 11,11110,662
Investments in joint ventures 161,391166,066
Net real estate investments 546,915544,048


Cash and cash equivalents		 156,929157,555
Cash held in escrow 1,491860
Accounts receivable, net 1,8271,046
Federal and state income taxes receivable 337
Unrealized rents 1,9051,640
Deferred costs 2,1883,091
Other assets 601589
Total assets$711,856709,166


Liabilities:		  
Secured notes payable$178,779178,705
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,3038,333
Other liabilities 1,4871,487
Federal and state income taxes payable 1,708
Deferred revenue 762925
Deferred income taxes 68,35669,456
Deferred compensation 1,4361,409
Tenant security deposits 877875
Total liabilities 260,708261,190


Commitments and contingencies		 
   
Equity:  
Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized,
19,030,474 and 18,968,448 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		 1,9031,897
Capital in excess of par value 67,98066,706
Retained earnings 349,227345,882
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 2235
Total shareholders’ equity 419,132414,520
Noncontrolling interest 32,01633,456
Total equity 451,148447,976
Total liabilities and equity$711,856709,166
 

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated):

 Three months ended June 30       
(dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 %  Change % 


Lease revenue

$

5,496		 

100.0

%		 

5,545		 

100.0

%		  

(49

)		 

-.9		% 
                   
Depreciation and amortization 1,981 36.0% 2,268 40.9%  (287) -12.7% 
Operating expenses 1,519 27.6% 1,557 28.1%  (38) -2.4% 
Property taxes 576 10.5% 563 10.2%  13  2.3% 
General and administrative 290 5.3% 245 4.4%  45  18.4% 


Cost of operations		 
4,366		 
79.4		% 
4,633		 
83.6		%  
(267		) 
-5.8		% 


Operating profit

$

1,130		 

20.6

%		 

912		 

16.4

%		  

218		  

23.9

%		 
 

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata Unconsolidated):

 Three months ended June 30     
(dollars in thousands)2024 % 2023 %  Change % 


Lease revenue		$

        3,865		 

100.0%		 

2,960		 

100.0%		  

905		 

30.6%		 
              
Depreciation and amortization1,570 40.6% 1,420 48.0%  150 10.6% 
Operating expenses1,371 35.5% 1,169 39.5%  202 17.3% 
Property taxes416 10.8% 318 10.7%  98 30.8% 


Cost of operations

3,357		 

86.9%		 

2,907		 

98.2%		  

450		 

15.5%		 


Operating profit		$

        508		 

13.1%		 

53		 

1.8%		  

455		 

858.5%		 
 

Industrial and Commercial Segment:

 Three months ended June 30        
(dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 %  Change % 


Lease revenue

$

        1,445		 

100.0

%		 

1,420		 

100.0

%		  

25		  

1.8

%		 
                   
Depreciation and amortization 360 25.0% 359 25.3%  1  0.3% 
Operating expenses 191 13.2% 176 12.4%  15  8.5% 
Property taxes 64 4.4% 63 4.4%  1  1.6% 
General and administrative 340 23.5% 412 29.0%  (72) -17.5% 


Cost of operations		 

955		 

66.1

%		 

1,010		 

71.1

%		  

(55

)		 

(5.4

%)		 


Operating profit

$

           490		 

33.9

%		 

410		 

28.9

%		  

            80		  

          19.5

%		 
 

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

 Three months ended June 30     
(dollars in thousands)2024 % 2023 %  Change % 


Mining royalty and rent revenue		$

        3,231		 

100.0%		 

3,264		 

100.0%		  

(33)		 

-1.0%		 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization

159		 

4.9%		 

151		 

4.6%		  

8		 

5.3%		 
Operating expenses16 0.5% 16 0.5%    
Property taxes71 2.2% 74 2.3%  (3) -4.1% 
General and administrative342 10.6% 291 8.9%  51 17.5% 


Cost of operations

588		 

18.2%		 

532		 

16.3%		  

56		 

10.5%		 


Operating profit		$

        2,643		 

81.8%		 

2,732		 

83.7%		  

(89)		 

-3.3%		 
 

Development Segment:

 Three months ended June 30     
(dollars in thousands) 2024   2023   Change  


Lease revenue

$

                  305		   

467		   

(162

)		  
              
Depreciation and amortization 43   41   2   
Operating expenses (24)  73   (97)  
Property taxes 149   179   (30)  
General and administrative 1,029   1,461   (432)  


Cost of operations		 

1,197		   

1,754		   

(557

)		  


Operating loss

$

                 (892

)		  

                (1,287

)		  

                     395		   
  


Multifamily Segment (Consolidated):

 Six months ended June 30     
(dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 %  Change % 


Lease revenue		$10,910 100.0% 10,821 100.0%  89  .8% 
                   
Depreciation and amortization 3,962 36.3% 4,532 41.9%  (570) -12.6% 
Operating expenses 2,980 27.3% 3,045 28.1%  (65) -2.1% 
Property taxes 1,100 10.1% 1,094 10.1%  6  .5% 
General and administrative 526 4.8% 434 4.0%  92  21.2% 


Cost of operations		 

8,568		 

78.5

%		 

9,105		 

84.1

%		  

(537

)		 

-5.9

%		 


Operating profit

$

2,342		 

21.5

%		 

1,716		 

15.9

%		  

626		  

36.5

%		 


Multifamily Segment (Pro rata Unconsolidated):

 Six months ended June 30     
(dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 %  Change % 


Lease revenue

$

7,578		 

100.0

%		 

5,666		 

100.0

%		  

1,912		 

33.7

%		 
                  
Depreciation and amortization 3,132 41.3% 2,685 47.4%  447 16.6% 
Operating expenses 2,652 35.0% 2,225 39.3%  427 19.2% 
Property taxes 877 11.6% 493 8.7%  384 77.9% 


Cost of operations		 

6,661		 

87.9

%		 

5,403		 

95.4

%		  

1,258		 

23.3

%		 


Operating profit

$

917		 

12.1

%		 

263		 

4.6

%		  

654		 

248.7

%		 
 

Industrial and Commercial Segment:

 Six months ended June 30     
(dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 %  Change % 


Lease revenue

$

2,898		 

100.0

%		 

2,490		 

100.0

%		  

408		  

16.4

%		 
Depreciation and amortization 



723		 



24.9



%		 



637		 



25.7



%		  



86		  



13.5



%		 
Operating expenses 406 14.0% 317 12.7%  89  28.1% 
Property taxes 127 4.4% 123 4.9%  4  3.3% 
General and administrative 590 20.4% 708 28.4%  (118) -16.7% 


Cost of operations		 

1,846		 

63.7

%		 

1,785		 

71.7

%		  

61		  

3.4

%		 


Operating profit

$

1,052		 

36.3

%		 

705		 

28.3

%		  

347		  

49.2

%		 
 

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

 Six months ended June 30     
(dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 %  Change % 


Mining royalty and rent revenue

$

6,194		 

100.0

%		 

6,546		 

100.0

%		  

(352

)		 

-5.4

%		 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 

308		 

5.0

%		 

334		 

5.0

%		  

(26

)		 

-7.8

%		 
Operating expenses 33 0.5% 33 0.5%      
Property taxes 144 2.3% 143 2.2%  1  0.7% 
General and administrative 620 10.0% 514 7.9%  106  20.6% 


Cost of operations		 

1,105		 

17.8

%		 

1,024		 

15.6

%		  

81		  

7.9

%		 


Operating profit

$

5,089		 

82.2

%		 

5,522		 

84.4

%		  

(433

)		 

-7.8

%		 
 

Development Segment:

 Six months ended June 30  
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change     


Lease revenue

$

608		   

953		   

(345

)		    


Depreciation and amortization		 

85		  

96		  

(11

)		 
Operating expenses 150  167  (17) 
Property taxes 296  466  (170) 
General and administrative 2,307  2,546  (239) 


Cost of operations		 

2,838		  

3,275		  

(437

)		 


Operating loss

$

(2,230

)		 

(2,322

)		 

92		  
 

The following table summarizes the Company’s investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (in thousands):

 Common Ownership  Total InvestmentTotal Assets of The PartnershipProfit (Loss) Of the Partnership The Company's Share of Profit (Loss) of the Partnership 
As of June 30, 2024         
Brooksville Quarry, LLC50.00%$7,52814,548(44)(22)
BC FRP Realty, LLC50.00% 5,78322,708(130)(65)
Buzzard Point Sponsor, LLC50.00% 2,4024,804  
Bryant Street Partnerships72.10% 68,334201,139(4,594)(3,382)
Lending ventures  26,27315,647  
BBX Partnerships50.00% 2,3044,598  
Estero Partnership16.00% 3,65538,520  
The Verge Partnership61.37% 38,568128,752(2,797)(1,717)
Greenville Partnerships40.00% 6,544100,330(1,392)(557)
Total  $161,391531,046(8,957)(5,743)
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation          
Six months ended 06/30/24 (in thousands)          
 Industrial and Commercial Segment Development Segment  Multifamily Segment Mining Royalties Segment Unallocated Corporate ExpensesFRP Holdings Totals
Net income (loss)$805 (1,115) (2,477) 3,876 2,305 3,394 
Income tax allocation247 (343) (772) 1,191 993 1,316 
Income (loss) before income taxes1,052 (1,458) (3,249) 5,067 3,298 4,710 
Less:
       
Unrealized rents19    9 229   257 
Interest income  2,554     3,937 6,491 
Plus:         
Professional fees  15     15 
Equity in loss of joint ventures 1,782  3,939 22   5,743 
Interest expense   1,652  88 1,740 
Depreciation/amortization723 85  3,962 308   5,078 
General and administrative590 2,307  526 620 551 4,594 
              
Net operating income (loss)2,346 162  6,836 5,788  15,132 



NOI of noncontrolling interest
  (3,111)     (3,111)
Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures  1,615  4,128     5,743 


Pro rata net operating income		$2,346 

1,777		  

7,853		 

5,788		 

 

17,764		 
 


Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Six months ended 06/30/23 (in thousands)		 
 Industrial and Commercial 
Development		 Multifamily 
Mining Royalties		 Unallocated Corporate FRP
Holdings		 
 Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals 
Net income (loss)$513 (5,257) (509) 4,018 2,133 898  
Income tax allocation 190 (1,950) (90) 1,490 791 431  
Income (loss) before income taxes 

703		 

(7,207

)		 

(599

)		 

5,508		 

2,924		 

1,329		  
Less:            
Unrealized rents 420     97  517  
Gain on sale of real estate      10  10  
Interest income  2,561     2,946 5,507  
Plus:            
Unrealized rents    100    100  
Loss on sale of real estate 2       2  
Professional fees    59    59  
Equity in loss of joint ventures  7,446  202  24  7,672  
Interest Expense    2,113   22 2,135  
Depreciation/amortization 637 96  4,532  334  5,599  
General and administrative 708 2,546  434  514  4,202  


Net operating income (loss)		 

1,630		 

320		  

6,841		  

6,273		 

 

15,064		  



NOI of noncontrolling interest		    (3,112)   (3,112) 
Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures 

 

2,205		  

445		  

 

 

2,650		  


Pro rata net operating income

$

1,630		 

2,525		  

4,174		  

6,273		 

 

14,602		  
 

The following tables detail the Development and Multifamily Segment Pro rata NOI by project:

Development Segment: 
 FRPBryantBC FRP.408TheTotal
Six months endedPortfolioStreetRealty, LLCJacksonVergePro rata NOI
6/30/2024 $1622991,316 1,777
6/30/2023 $3202,38518966(435)2,525
         


Multifamily Segment:        

Six months ended		 Dock 79 The Maren Riverside .408 Jackson Bryant Street Total
Pro rata NOI
6/30/2024$1,878 1,847 439 638 3,051 7,853
6/30/2023$1,873 1,856 445   4,174
          


