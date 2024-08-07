FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH)



Second Quarter Highlights

242% increase in Net Income ($2.0 million vs $598,000)

21% increase in pro rata NOI ($9.2 million vs $7.6 million)

84% increase in the Multifamily segment’s pro rata NOI due to the transfer of Bryant St. and .408 Jackson to this segment from our Development segment at the beginning of the year

41% increase in Industrial and Commercial segment NOI

Executive Summary and Analysis

Net Income increased by 242% in the second quarter and 188% for the first six months compared to last year, despite operating profit remaining more or less flat. This increase is due both to the improved performance of the Verge during lease-up and increased net investment income from the steady sale of lots this year at Aberdeen Overlook, our most recent Lending Venture. In the second quarter, Aberdeen Overlook generated $1.5 million in investment income compared to $564,000 in the second quarter last year from Amber Ridge, a prior Lending Venture project. In the first six months, Aberdeen Overlook generated $2.1 million in investment income compared to $614,000 last year from Amber Ridge. While Lending Ventures are not necessarily part of our long-term core business strategy, they have been an effective way to put our balance sheet to work to generate real cash at better returns than treasuries.

The Company continued to grow Pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) at the same meaningful clip that we have achieved over the last 36 months (21.6% CAGR since the same period in 2021). In the second quarter, we saw a 21.2% improvement in NOI compared to the same period last year, and a 21.7% increase in NOI in the first six months compared to the same period last year. The Industrial and Commercial and Multifamily Segments were the primary drivers of this increase. We grew our Industrial and Commercial NOI by 41% in the second quarter and 44% in the first six months when compared to the same periods last year as we burned through a rent abatement period (unrealized revenue) at two buildings at Hollander Business Park in 2023 and started generating real cash flow. Multifamily pro rata NOI increased by 84% this quarter and 88% for the first six months when compared to the same periods last year, mostly due to the stabilization of .408 Jackson and Bryant Street. The addition of the Verge to this segment later this year should only serve to increase the performance of this segment on an NOI basis.

In keeping with our strategy to grow our industrial footprint, in July, we closed on the purchase of the land for our industrial joint venture in Broward County, FL for a total purchase price of $24.5 million, of which we contributed $12.25 million. Per our partnership agreement, we represent 80% of the equity capital in this 182,000 square-foot class A building. We also closed on the land for our other industrial JV in Lakeland, FL at the end of the first quarter of this year for a total purchase price of $2.8 million. We will account for 90% of the equity capital for this 200,000 square-foot industrial project. Total expected capex for these projects is $57 million and $28 million respectively with total equity capital of $26 million and $13 million and an expected start of construction by March of 2025 for both projects. We are in the home stretch on finishing shell construction on our Chelsea project in Harford County, MD. This 258,000 square-foot industrial building should be complete in the fourth quarter of this year with an expected total project cost, including land, of $30 million. We have underwritten all these projects at an unlevered 6-7% yield on cost but expect to outperform these assumptions.

Second Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2,044,000 or $.11 per share versus $598,000 or $.03 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the second quarter of 2024 was $9,230,000 versus $7,614,000 in the same period last year. The second quarter of 2024 was impacted by the following items:

Operating profit increased slightly as favorable results in Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Development were partially offset by lower Mining royalties and higher General and administrative costs.

Net investment income increased $583,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($408,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($781,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($606,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.

Interest expense decreased $300,000 compared to the same quarter last year due to $334,000 more capitalized interest partially offset by increased costs related to our larger credit agreement. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $1,323,000 due to improved performance of our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($891,000), .408 Jackson ($225,000), Bryant Street ($159,000) and BC Realty ($55,000).

Second Quarter Segment Operating Results

Multifamily Segment :

Our Multifamily Segment consists of two consolidated joint ventures (Dock 79 and The Maren) and three unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside achieved stabilization in 2022 while Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved from our Development Segment to this segment upon stabilization as of the beginning of 2024.

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $5,496,000, a decrease of $49,000 versus $5,545,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,130,000, an increase of $218,000, or 24% versus $912,000 in the same period last year primarily because of less depreciation expense.



For our three unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $3,865,000, an increase of $905,000 or 31% compared to $2,960,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit was $508,000, an increase of $455,000 or 858% versus $53,000 in the same period last year. For ease of comparison these figures and the table below include the results for Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).

Pro rata

NOI Pro rata

NOI Avg.

Occupancy

Avg.

Occupancy Renewal

Success

Rate Q2 Renewal %

increase Q2 Apartment Building Units Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q2 2024 CY 2023 2024 2024 Dock 79 Anacostia DC 305 $932,000 $986,000 93.6% 94.4% 60.4% 4.2% Maren Anacostia DC 264 $923,000 $942,000 94.8% 95.6% 74.4% 2.0% Bryant Street DC 487 $1,555,000 $1,130,000 91.2% 93.0% 60.9% 1.7% Riverside Greenville 200 $215,000 $224,000 93.0% 94.5% 52.4% 5.5% .408 Jackson Greenville 227 $345,000 $88,000 96.2% 59.9% 65.3% 4.6% Multifamily Segment 1,483 $3,970,000 $3,370,000 93.3% 88.9%

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $3,970,000, up $1,818,000 or 84% compared to $2,152,000 in the same quarter last year. Substantially all of this increase was from the transfer of Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from Development to this segment at the beginning of 2024 as same store NOI was more or less flat. T hese two projects contributed $1,900,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $1,218,000 in the Development segment in the same quarter last year, an increase of $682,000.

Industrial and Commercial Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $1,445,000, up $25,000 or 2%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $490,000, up $80,000 or 20% over the same quarter last year. We now have nine buildings in service at three different locations totaling 515,077 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office. These assets were 95.6% leased and occupied during the entire quarter. Net operating income in this segment was $1,187,000, up $344,000 or 41% compared to the same quarter last year primarily due to $335,000 more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $3,231,000, a decrease of $33,000 or 1% versus $3,264,000 in the same period last year. Royalty tons were down 5%. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,643,000, a decrease of $89,000 versus $2,732,000 in the same period last year. Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $3,028,000, down $97,000 or 3% compared to the same quarter last year. The primary reason for these decreases is the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment, as referenced in our 10-Q from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As part of the ongoing resolution of this overpayment, this quarter, the tenant withheld $277,000 in royalties otherwise due the Company. The outstanding balance on this overpayment credit is $53,000 which we expect will be exhausted in the first month of the third quarter of this year.

Development Segment :

With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:

We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with BBX Logistics. The first joint venture is a 200,000 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a 182,000 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We anticipate construction to start on both projects in the first quarter of 2025.

Last summer we broke ground on a new speculative warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road. Vertical construction is underway. This Class A, 258,000 square foot building is due to be complete in the 4th quarter of 2024.

The Verge has achieved residential stabilization and will move to our Multifamily segment on July 1, 2024. At quarter end, the building was 93.3% leased and 90.7% occupied. This is our third mixed-use project in the Anacostia waterfront submarket in Washington, DC.

We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. The project includes 110 acres and 344 residential building lots. We have funded $24.6 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At quarter-end, 78 lots have been sold and $12.7 million of preferred interest and principal has been returned to the company of which $3.2 million was booked as profit to the Company.

Six Month Highlights

188% increase in Net Income ($3.3 million vs $1.2 million)

22% increase in pro rata NOI ($17.8 million vs $14.6 million)

88% increase in the Multifamily segment’s NOI due to the transfer of Bryant St. and .408 Jackson to this segment from our Development segment at the beginning of the year

16% increase in Industrial and Commercial revenue and 44% increase in that segment’s NOI

First Half Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the first six months of 2024 was $3,345,000 or $.18 per share versus $1,163,000 or $.06 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the first six months of 2024 was $17,764,000 versus $14,602,000 in the same period last year. The first six months of 2024 were impacted by the following items:

Operating profit increased slightly as favorable results in Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Development were partially offset by lower Mining royalties and higher General and administrative costs.

Net investment income increased $984,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($960,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($1,230,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($1,206,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.

Interest expense decreased $395,000 compared to the same period last year due to $461,000 more capitalized interest partially offset by increased costs related to our larger credit agreement. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $1,929,000 due to improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($1,587,000), .408 Jackson ($273,000), and BC Realty ($110,000).

First Half Segment Operating Results

Multifamily Segment :

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $10,910,000, an increase of $89,000 versus $10,821,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit for the consolidated joint ventures was $2,342,000, an increase of $626,000, or 36% versus $1,716,000 in the same period last year primarily because of less depreciation expense.

For our three unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $7,578,000, an increase of $1,912,000 or 34% compared to $5,666,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit was $917,000, an increase of $654,000 or 249% versus $263,000 in the same period last year. For ease of comparison these figures and the table below include the results for Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).

Pro rata

NOI Pro rata

NOI Avg.

Occupancy Avg.

Occupancy Renewal

Success

Rate YTD Renewal %

increase Apartment Building Units YTD 2024 YTD 2023 YTD 2024 CY 2023 2024 YTD 2024 Dock 79 Anacostia DC 305 $1,878,000 $1,873,000 94.2% 94.4% 65.3% 3.5% Maren Anacostia DC 264 $1,847,000 $1,856,000 94.3% 95.6% 63.4% 2.2% Bryant Street DC 487 $3,051,000 $2,385,000 92.0% 93.0% 58.3% 3.6% Riverside Greenville 200 $439,000 $445,000 93.3% 94.5% 58.4% 3.4% .408 Jackson Greenville 227 $638,000 $66,000 94.6% 59.9% 53.7% 4.3% Multifamily Segment 1,483 $7,853,000 $6,625,000 93.5% 88.9%

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated Pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $7,853,000, up $3,679,000 or 88% compared to $4,174,000 in the same period last year. Substantially all of this increase was from the transfer of Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from Development to this segment at the beginning of 2024 as same store NOI was more or less flat. These two projects contributed $3,689,000 of Pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $2,451,000 in the Development segment in the same period last year, an increase of $1,238,000.

Industrial and Commercial Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $2,898,000, up $408,000 or 16%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $1,052,000, up $347,000 or 49% from $705,000 in the same quarter last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of full occupancy at 1841 62nd Street (which had only $11,000 of revenue in the first quarter last year) and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023. We now have nine buildings in service at three different locations totaling 515,077 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during the entire period. Net operating income in this segment was $2,346,000, up $716,000 or 44% compared to the same period last year partially due to $401,000 more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $6,194,000, a decrease of $352,000 or 5% versus $6,546,000 in the same period last year. Royalty tons were down 10%. Total operating profit in this segment was $5,089,000, a decrease of $433,000 versus $5,522,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income in this segment was $5,788,000, down $485,000 or 8% compared to the same period last year. Among the reasons for this decrease is a shift in production off our land in Manassas, but the primary factor in the decrease is the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment which we referenced previously. Through the first two quarters of this year, the tenant has withheld $566,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company.

Conference Call

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Lease revenue $ 7,246 7,432 $ 14,416 14,264 Mining royalty and rents 3,231 3,264 6,194 6,546 Total revenues 10,477 10,696 20,610 20,810 Cost of operations: Depreciation/depletion/amortization 2,543 2,819 5,078 5,599 Operating expenses 1,702 1,822 3,569 3,562 Property taxes 860 879 1,667 1,826 General and administrative 2,552 2,409 4,594 4,202 Total cost of operations 7,657 7,929 14,908 15,189 Total operating profit 2,820 2,767 5,702 5,621 Net investment income 3,708 3,125 6,491 5,507 Interest expense (829 ) (1,129 ) (1,740 ) (2,135 ) Equity in loss of joint ventures (2,724 ) (4,047 ) (5,743 ) (7,672 ) (Loss) gain on sale of real estate — (2 ) — 8 Income before income taxes 2,975 714 4,710 1,329 Provision for income taxes 916 222 1,316 431



Net income



2,059



492



3,394



898 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interest 15 (106 ) 49 (265 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 2,044 598 $ 3,345 $ 1,163



Earnings per common share(1): Net income attributable to the Company- Basic $ .11 .03 $ .18 .06 Diluted $ .11 .03 $ .18 .06

Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing (1):

-basic earnings per common share 18,879 18,864 18,871 18,848 -diluted earnings per common share 18,948 18,932 18,958 18,926

(1) adjusted for the 2 for 1 stock split that occurred in April 2024

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) June 30 December 31 2024 2023 Assets: Real estate investments at cost: Land $ 141,602 141,602 Buildings and improvements 282,977 282,631 Projects under construction 22,568 10,845 Total investments in properties 447,147 435,078 Less accumulated depreciation and depletion 72,734 67,758 Net investments in properties 374,413 367,320



Real estate held for investment, at cost 11,111 10,662 Investments in joint ventures 161,391 166,066 Net real estate investments 546,915 544,048



Cash and cash equivalents 156,929 157,555 Cash held in escrow 1,491 860 Accounts receivable, net 1,827 1,046 Federal and state income taxes receivable — 337 Unrealized rents 1,905 1,640 Deferred costs 2,188 3,091 Other assets 601 589 Total assets $ 711,856 709,166



Liabilities: Secured notes payable $ 178,779 178,705 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,303 8,333 Other liabilities 1,487 1,487 Federal and state income taxes payable 1,708 — Deferred revenue 762 925 Deferred income taxes 68,356 69,456 Deferred compensation 1,436 1,409 Tenant security deposits 877 875 Total liabilities 260,708 261,190



Commitments and contingencies — — Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized,

19,030,474 and 18,968,448 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,903 1,897 Capital in excess of par value 67,980 66,706 Retained earnings 349,227 345,882 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 22 35 Total shareholders’ equity 419,132 414,520 Noncontrolling interest 32,016 33,456 Total equity 451,148 447,976 Total liabilities and equity $ 711,856 709,166

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated) :

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change %



Lease revenue



$



5,496



100.0



%



5,545



100.0



%



(49



)



-.9 % Depreciation and amortization 1,981 36.0 % 2,268 40.9 % (287 ) -12.7 % Operating expenses 1,519 27.6 % 1,557 28.1 % (38 ) -2.4 % Property taxes 576 10.5 % 563 10.2 % 13 2.3 % General and administrative 290 5.3 % 245 4.4 % 45 18.4 %



Cost of operations

4,366

79.4 %

4,633

83.6 %

(267 )

-5.8 %



Operating profit



$



1,130



20.6



%



912



16.4



%



218



23.9



%

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata Unconsolidated) :

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change %



Lease revenue $



3,865



100.0%



2,960



100.0%



905



30.6% Depreciation and amortization 1,570 40.6% 1,420 48.0% 150 10.6% Operating expenses 1,371 35.5% 1,169 39.5% 202 17.3% Property taxes 416 10.8% 318 10.7% 98 30.8%



Cost of operations



3,357



86.9%



2,907



98.2%



450



15.5%



Operating profit $



508



13.1%



53



1.8%



455



858.5%

Industrial and Commercial Segment :

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change %



Lease revenue



$



1,445



100.0



%



1,420



100.0



%



25



1.8



% Depreciation and amortization 360 25.0 % 359 25.3 % 1 0.3 % Operating expenses 191 13.2 % 176 12.4 % 15 8.5 % Property taxes 64 4.4 % 63 4.4 % 1 1.6 % General and administrative 340 23.5 % 412 29.0 % (72 ) -17.5 %



Cost of operations



955



66.1



%



1,010



71.1



%



(55



)



(5.4



%)



Operating profit



$



490



33.9



%



410



28.9



%



80



19.5



%

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change %



Mining royalty and rent revenue $



3,231



100.0%



3,264



100.0%



(33)



-1.0% Depreciation, depletion and amortization



159



4.9%



151



4.6%



8



5.3% Operating expenses 16 0.5% 16 0.5% — — Property taxes 71 2.2% 74 2.3% (3) -4.1% General and administrative 342 10.6% 291 8.9% 51 17.5%



Cost of operations



588



18.2%



532



16.3%



56



10.5%



Operating profit $



2,643



81.8%



2,732



83.7%



(89)



-3.3%

Development Segment:

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change



Lease revenue



$



305



467



(162



) Depreciation and amortization 43 41 2 Operating expenses (24 ) 73 (97 ) Property taxes 149 179 (30 ) General and administrative 1,029 1,461 (432 )



Cost of operations



1,197



1,754



(557



)



Operating loss



$



(892



)



(1,287



)



395





Multifamily Segment (Consolidated) :

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change %



Lease revenue $ 10,910 100.0 % 10,821 100.0 % 89 .8 % Depreciation and amortization 3,962 36.3 % 4,532 41.9 % (570 ) -12.6 % Operating expenses 2,980 27.3 % 3,045 28.1 % (65 ) -2.1 % Property taxes 1,100 10.1 % 1,094 10.1 % 6 .5 % General and administrative 526 4.8 % 434 4.0 % 92 21.2 %



Cost of operations



8,568



78.5



%



9,105



84.1



%



(537



)



-5.9



%



Operating profit



$



2,342



21.5



%



1,716



15.9



%



626



36.5



%





Multifamily Segment (Pro rata Unconsolidated) :

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change %



Lease revenue



$



7,578



100.0



%



5,666



100.0



%



1,912



33.7



% Depreciation and amortization 3,132 41.3 % 2,685 47.4 % 447 16.6 % Operating expenses 2,652 35.0 % 2,225 39.3 % 427 19.2 % Property taxes 877 11.6 % 493 8.7 % 384 77.9 %



Cost of operations



6,661



87.9



%



5,403



95.4



%



1,258



23.3



%



Operating profit



$



917



12.1



%



263



4.6



%



654



248.7



%

Industrial and Commercial Segment :

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change %



Lease revenue



$



2,898



100.0



%



2,490



100.0



%



408



16.4



% Depreciation and amortization







723







24.9







%







637







25.7







%







86







13.5







% Operating expenses 406 14.0 % 317 12.7 % 89 28.1 % Property taxes 127 4.4 % 123 4.9 % 4 3.3 % General and administrative 590 20.4 % 708 28.4 % (118 ) -16.7 %



Cost of operations



1,846



63.7



%



1,785



71.7



%



61



3.4



%



Operating profit



$



1,052



36.3



%



705



28.3



%



347



49.2



%

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change %



Mining royalty and rent revenue



$



6,194



100.0



%



6,546



100.0



%



(352



)



-5.4



% Depreciation, depletion and amortization



308



5.0



%



334



5.0



%



(26



)



-7.8



% Operating expenses 33 0.5 % 33 0.5 % — — Property taxes 144 2.3 % 143 2.2 % 1 0.7 % General and administrative 620 10.0 % 514 7.9 % 106 20.6 %



Cost of operations



1,105



17.8



%



1,024



15.6



%



81



7.9



%



Operating profit



$



5,089



82.2



%



5,522



84.4



%



(433



)



-7.8



%

Development Segment :



Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change



Lease revenue



$



608



953



(345



)



Depreciation and amortization



85



96



(11



) Operating expenses 150 167 (17 ) Property taxes 296 466 (170 ) General and administrative 2,307 2,546 (239 )



Cost of operations



2,838



3,275



(437



)



Operating loss



$



(2,230



)



(2,322



)



92

The following table summarizes the Company’s investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (in thousands):

Common Ownership Total Investment Total Assets of The Partnership Profit (Loss) Of the Partnership The Company's Share of Profit (Loss) of the Partnership As of June 30, 2024 Brooksville Quarry, LLC 50.00 % $ 7,528 14,548 (44 ) (22 ) BC FRP Realty, LLC 50.00 % 5,783 22,708 (130 ) (65 ) Buzzard Point Sponsor, LLC 50.00 % 2,402 4,804 — — Bryant Street Partnerships 72.10 % 68,334 201,139 (4,594 ) (3,382 ) Lending ventures 26,273 15,647 — — BBX Partnerships 50.00 % 2,304 4,598 — — Estero Partnership 16.00 % 3,655 38,520 — — The Verge Partnership 61.37 % 38,568 128,752 (2,797 ) (1,717 ) Greenville Partnerships 40.00 % 6,544 100,330 (1,392 ) (557 ) Total $ 161,391 531,046 (8,957 ) (5,743 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation Six months ended 06/30/24 (in thousands) Industrial and Commercial Segment Development Segment Multifamily Segment Mining Royalties Segment Unallocated Corporate Expenses FRP Holdings Totals Net income (loss) $ 805 (1,115 ) (2,477) 3,876 2,305 3,394 Income tax allocation 247 (343 ) (772) 1,191 993 1,316 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,052 (1,458 ) (3,249) 5,067 3,298 4,710 Less:

Unrealized rents 19 9 229 257 Interest income 2,554 3,937 6,491 Plus: Professional fees 15 15 Equity in loss of joint ventures — 1,782 3,939 22 5,743 Interest expense — — 1,652 — 88 1,740 Depreciation/amortization 723 85 3,962 308 5,078 General and administrative 590 2,307 526 620 551 4,594 Net operating income (loss) 2,346 162 6,836 5,788 — 15,132





NOI of noncontrolling interest

(3,111) (3,111 ) Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,615 4,128 5,743



Pro rata net operating income $ 2,346



1,777



7,853



5,788



—



17,764





Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation

Six months ended 06/30/23 (in thousands) Industrial and Commercial

Development Multifamily

Mining Royalties Unallocated Corporate FRP

Holdings Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals Net income (loss) $ 513 (5,257 ) (509 ) 4,018 2,133 898 Income tax allocation 190 (1,950 ) (90 ) 1,490 791 431 Income (loss) before income taxes



703



(7,207



)



(599



)



5,508



2,924



1,329 Less: Unrealized rents 420 — — 97 — 517 Gain on sale of real estate — — — 10 — 10 Interest income — 2,561 — — 2,946 5,507 Plus: Unrealized rents — — 100 — — 100 Loss on sale of real estate 2 — — — — 2 Professional fees — — 59 — — 59 Equity in loss of joint ventures — 7,446 202 24 — 7,672 Interest Expense — — 2,113 — 22 2,135 Depreciation/amortization 637 96 4,532 334 — 5,599 General and administrative 708 2,546 434 514 — 4,202



Net operating income (loss)



1,630



320



6,841



6,273



—



15,064





NOI of noncontrolling interest — — (3,112 ) — — (3,112 ) Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures



—



2,205



445



—



—



2,650



Pro rata net operating income



$



1,630



2,525



4,174



6,273



—



14,602

The following tables detail the Development and Multifamily Segment Pro rata NOI by project:

Development Segment: FRP Bryant BC FRP .408 The Total Six months ended Portfolio Street Realty, LLC Jackson Verge Pro rata NOI 6/30/2024 $162 — 299 — 1,316 1,777 6/30/2023 $320 2,385 189 66 (435 ) 2,525





Multifamily Segment:

Six months ended Dock 79 The Maren Riverside .408 Jackson Bryant Street Total

Pro rata NOI 6/30/2024 $1,878 1,847 439 638 3,051 7,853 6/30/2023 $1,873 1,856 445 — — 4,174





