KIP Protocol's $10m DAO Proposal Approved to Transform Education for 250 Million Students Globally

Singapore City, SG, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIP Protocol, the Web3 base layer for AI, announces the unanimous approval of its OCP-12 DAO proposal. This landmark decision allocates $10 million to KIP Protocol to reshape education through AI and Web3 technologies. In a strategic collaboration with Open Campus, KIP Protocol aims to impact over 250 million students across 23,000 universities worldwide.

Ambitious Goals for Global Education Impact

The approved proposal outlines ambitious goals for the next 18-24 months. These include:

Onboarding 400 professors

Offering 900 curated courses

Attracting 1 million new Open Campus learners

This expansion will significantly broaden the Open Campus ecosystem's reach into tertiary education and academic research.

KIP Protocol's initiative underscores its commitment to reshaping education by leveraging AI and blockchain technologies. The allocated funding will support the development and launch of Open Campus U (OCU), ensuring that the platform is equipped with state-of-the-art features and capabilities.

Introducing Open Campus U: A New Paradigm in Learning

At the heart of this initiative is Open Campus U (OCU), a cutting-edge learning platform built on the EDU Chain. Powered by KIP Protocol's pioneering Decentralized Retrieval-Augmented Generation (D/RAG) technology, OCU secures and monetizes educational content with unprecedented efficiency.

Envisioned as a next-generation Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform, OCU harnesses the full potential of AI. It features chatbot tutors, AI-powered apps, and decentralized KnowledgeKeys, forming the backbone of a truly adaptive learning environment. These tools personalize feedback, provide intelligent tutoring, and automate grading—elevating the entire educational journey.

Leveraging Expertise and Strategic Partnerships

KIP Protocol brings a strong track record to this venture, having consistently delivered cutting-edge AI solutions since 2019. The company's team of AI PhDs and seasoned tech entrepreneurs has served prestigious clients including the World Bank, Visa, TedX, Richemont, and Singapore Tourism Board.

KIP and its subsidiary companies have been serving the education sector since 2019. As big believers in the potential for AI in education, their first steps in the sector have grown out of research conducted in partnership with the National University of Singapore. In the years since, KIP’s team members have worked on AI and data projects with professors at King's College London, Seoul National University and CSUN among others. Their suite of AI apps has been in use in universities since 2023.

As the official AI partner for Open Campus, KIP Protocol is uniquely positioned to leverage this strategic alliance. Open Campus, the first Layer 3 blockchain dedicated to education, is supported by over 50 companies and targets 20 million learners. It aims to make education accessible and rewarding for all.

Focus on Monetization and Real-World Applications

KIP Protocol stands out with its laser focus on monetization and real-world applications. The company's infrastructure empowers AI developers to swiftly deploy and profit from decentralized AI products. By tackling deployment, connectivity, and monetization challenges head-on, KIP Protocol paves the way for AI innovators to turn their creations into revenue streams.

The initiative emphasizes transparency, verifiability, and content ownership through blockchain technology. This opens new avenues for educators to monetize their expertise while ensuring students receive high-quality, personalized education. From pay-per-query models to subscription plans and decentralized KnowledgeKeys, KIP Protocol offers diverse revenue channels for educators and developers alike.

Building a Fairer and More Dynamic Educational Future

KIP Protocol's vision extends beyond mere innovation. By decentralizing education, KIP aims to dismantle monopolistic barriers and create opportunities on a global scale. This approach represents a complete reimagining of educational infrastructure, where equity and excellence thrive together, fostering a future of inclusive and effective education.

Julian Peh, Co-Founder and CEO of KIP Protocol, proclaimed:

"The unanimous approval of our OCP-12 DAO proposal marks a significant milestone for KIP Protocol and the future of education. This $10 million initiative, in collaboration with Web3’s leading educational platform Open Campus, enables us to extend decentralized AI solutions to over 250 million students globally. The endorsement of OCP-12 is a powerful affirmation of our vision to democratize AI in education, fostering a more equitable, efficient, and innovative learning ecosystem for both students and educators."

Will Fan, Partner at Open Campus, expresses optimism:

“This ambitious initiative will drive our mission to democratize education through blockchain. With Open Campus U (OCU), powered by KIP's pioneering AI solutions, we're unlocking decentralized AI on the EDU Chain and reshaping online learning. OCU will enable educators to create, own, and monetize content while providing students with personalized, AI-enhanced experiences.”

Looking Ahead

As KIP Protocol and Open Campus embark on this groundbreaking initiative, the integration of AI and blockchain promises to revolutionize education. Committed to creating a decentralized, innovative, and equitable ecosystem, this initiative aims to provide high-quality, personalized education and empower educators to monetize their expertise. By dismantling traditional barriers, it sets the stage for a fairer and more successful educational future for millions of students globally.

About KIP Protocol

KIP Protocol builds Web3 infrastructure for AI app developers, model makers and data owners, empowering easy deployment and monetisation of AI assets while maintaining full ownership rights.

KIP was a pioneer in decentralized Retrieval Augmented Generation (d/RAG), being a winner of the Chainlink Hackathon in 2023. That expertise in d/RAG was built out into a full platform named KnowledgeFi, currently used by leading Web3 companies to monetise Knowledge Assets using AI

KIP solves mission-critical challenges faced in decentralized AI deployments, with an aim to jumpstart wholly new business ecosystems, and ensure the economic benefits brought about by AI can be enjoyed by all.

Founded and helmed by veteran AI PhDs and tech business veterans, KIP aims to be a catalyst for the widespread adoption of decentralized AI.

For more information, visit www.kip.pro or follow them on X @KIPprotocol . For media inquiries, contact press@kip.pro .

About Open Campus

Open Campus is a DAO and community-led protocol creating a decentralized education ecosystem. By partnering with like-minded entities, it harnesses the power of Web3 to advance educational models. Open Campus collaborates with over 50 companies, reaching more than 20 million learners.

