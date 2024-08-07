EZCORP to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference, which is taking place at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA on August 13-15, 2024.



EZCORP is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on August 13 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time, and will host one-on-one meetings throughout that day. The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay here: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord98/ezpw/2508154.

To request a meeting with the EZPW team, please contact your Canaccord representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at EZPW@elevate-ir.com.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook EZPAWN Official https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/

EZCORP Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/

EZPAWN Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/

EZCORP LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

EZPW@elevate-ir.com

(720) 330-2829