RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024.



RCM Technologies reported revenue of $69.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024 (the current quarter), an increase of 3.2% compared to $67.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $20.0 million for the current quarter, a 6.6% increase compared to $18.8 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $4.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $7.2 million for the current quarter, a 10.8% increase compared to $6.5 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.56 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.50 for the comparable prior quarter.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $141.1 million for the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024 (the current period), an increase of 5.2% compared to $134.2 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $40.4 million for the current period, a 6.8% increase compared to $37.8 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $7.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $7.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $14.0 million for the current period, a 10.9% increase compared to $12.6 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced $1.10 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current period as compared to $0.92 for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Second quarter growth was led by Engineering, as project activity continues to ramp building on the foundation carefully laid over the last several years.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our strong cash generating business model allows us to fund growth, while remaining opportunistic and actively managing our capital structure.”

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Revenue $69,164 $67,035 Cost of services 49,163 48,275 Gross profit 20,001 18,760 Selling, general and administrative 13,545 12,723 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 332 242 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46 46 Costs associated with potential stock issuance 259 - Operating income 5,819 5,749 Other expense, net 574 418 Income before income taxes 5,245 5,331 Income tax expense 1,483 1,348 Net income $3,762 $3,983 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.47 $0.47 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,955,943 8,558,396





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Revenue $141,103 $134,159 Cost of services 100,735 96,375 Gross profit 40,368 37,784 Selling, general and administrative 27,744 26,119 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 619 513 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 91 91 Costs associated with potential stock issuance 259 - Gain on sale of assets - (395 ) Operating income 11,655 11,456 Other expense, net 1,000 825 Income before income taxes 10,655 10,631 Income tax expense 2,941 2,811 Net income $7,714 $7,820 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.95 $0.87 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,078,049 8,976,714







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023.





Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP operating income $5,819 $5,749 $11,655 $11,456 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - - - (395 ) Costs associated with potential stock issuance 259 - 259 - Equity compensation 752 471 1,387 967 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $6,830 $6,220 $13,301 $12,028 GAAP net income $3,762 $3,983 $7,714 $7,820 Income tax expense 1,483 1,348 2,941 2,811 Interest expense, net 581 425 1,059 785 Depreciation of property and equipment 332 242 619 513 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46 46 91 91 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,204 $6,044 $12,424 $12,020 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - - - (395 ) Costs associated with potential stock issuance 259 - 259 - (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (7 ) (7 ) (59 ) 40 Equity compensation 752 471 1,387 967 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $7,208 $6,508 $14,011 $12,632







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income $3,762 $3,983 $7,714 $7,820 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - - - (395 ) Costs associated with potential stock issuance 259 - 259 - (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (7 ) (7 ) (59 ) 40 Equity compensation 752 471 1,387 967 Tax impact from normalized rate (276 ) (128 ) (444 ) (168 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $4,490 $4,319 $8,857 $8,264 GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.47 $0.47 $0.95 $0.87 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - - - ($0.04 ) Costs associated with potential stock issuance $0.03 - $0.03 - (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions - - - $0.01 Equity compensation $0.09 $0.05 $0.17 $0.10 Tax impact from normalized rate ($0.03 ) ($0.02 ) ($0.05 ) ($0.02 ) Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.56 $0.50 $1.10 $0.92







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29, 2024 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $36,932 $22,508 $9,724 $69,164 Cost of services 26,293 16,542 6,328 49,163 Gross profit $10,639 $5,966 $3,396 $20,001 Gross profit margin 28.8 % 26.5 % 34.9 % 28.9 %





Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, 2023 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $35,528 $21,014 $10,493 $67,035 Cost of services 25,727 16,192 6,356 48,275 Gross profit $9,801 $4,822 $4,137 $18,760 Gross profit margin 27.6 % 22.9 % 39.4 % 28.0 %





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 29, 2024 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $75,114 $46,013 $19,976 $141,103 Cost of services 53,409 34,540 12,786 100,735 Gross profit $21,705 $11,473 $7,190 $40,368 Gross profit margin 28.9 % 24.9 % 36.0 % 28.6 %





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 1, 2023 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $74,658 $39,504 $19,997 $134,159 Cost of services 53,185 30,365 12,555 96,375 Gross profit $21,473 $8,869 $7,442 $37,784 Gross profit margin 28.8 % 22.5 % 37.2 % 28.2 %







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

June 29, December 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $3,480 $6,284 Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,600

on June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023 66,915



70,690 Transit accounts receivable 9,460 8,891 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,432 4,637 Total current assets 85,287 90,502 Property and equipment, net 4,451 4,005 Deposits 203 313 Deferred income taxes, foreign 53 55 Goodwill 22,147 22,147 Operating right of use asset 5,545 2,779 Intangible assets, net 592 683 Total other assets 28,540 25,977 Total assets $118,278 $120,484





Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $12,917 $12,454 Transit accounts payable 30,925 31,102 Accrued payroll and related costs 9,710 11,203 Finance lease payable - 233 Income taxes payable 136 330 Operating right of use liability 983 693 Contingent consideration from acquisitions 300 300 Deferred revenue 2,678 1,881 Total current liabilities 57,649 58,196 Deferred income taxes, net, foreign 183 187 Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 1,669 1,568 Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position 1,671 1,671 Operating right of use liability, net of current position 4,784 2,268 Borrowings under line of credit 23,870 30,804 Total liabilities 89,826 94,694 Contingencies (note 15) - - Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,775,693 shares issued and 7,666,709 shares outstanding at

June 29, 2024 and 17,673,427 shares issued and 7,844,821 shares

outstanding at December 30, 2023 887 882 Additional paid-in capital 117,008 116,579 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,908 ) (2,813 ) Accumulated deficit (11,551 ) (19,265 ) Treasury stock, 10,108,984 shares at June 29, 2024 and 9,828,606 shares at December 30, 2023, at cost (74,984 ) (69,593 ) Total stockholders’ equity 28,452 25,790 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $118,278 $120,484







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Net income $3,762 $3,983 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

used in operating activities 1,442 1,043 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,628 (2,804 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (916 ) (648 ) Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (527 ) 19,356 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (660 ) 654 Accrued payroll and related costs (2,462 ) (3,598 ) Right of use liabilities (154 ) (335 ) Income taxes payable (638 ) 6 Deferred revenue (836 ) (305 ) Deposits 86 (9 ) Total adjustments 1,963 13,360 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $5,725 $17,343 Net cash used in investing activities (398 ) (227 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,796 ) (17,631 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (150 ) (37 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $1,381 ($552 )





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Net income $7,714 $7,820 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

used in operating activities 2,692 1,746 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,826 (10,839 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (796 ) 312 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (746 ) 20,828 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 685 (1,013 ) Accrued payroll and related costs (1,486 ) (1,194 ) Right of use liabilities (458 ) (683 ) Income taxes payable (187 ) 147 Deferred revenue 797 (615 ) Deposits 110 2 Total adjustments 4,437 8,691 Net cash provided by operating activities $12,151 $16,511 Net cash used in investing activities (1,067 ) (559 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,510 ) (15,215 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (378 ) 197 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents ($2,804 ) $934







