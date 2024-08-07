American Coastal Insurance Corporation Reports Financial Results for its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq: ACIC) ("ACIC" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. On May 9, 2024, the Company entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Sale Agreement") with Forza Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Forza") in which ACIC will sell and Forza will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of the Company's subsidiary, Interboro Insurance Company ("IIC"). As such, prior year financial results have been recast to reflect the activity of IIC within discontinued operations.

($ in thousands, except for per share data)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
   2024   2023  Change  2024   2023  Change
Gross premiums written $229,449  $236,822  (3.1)% $414,050  $413,463  0.1%
Gross premiums earned $155,450  $149,837  3.7% $315,720  $287,812  9.7%
Net premiums earned $63,381  $78,014  (18.8)% $126,012  $162,655  (22.5)%
Total revenue $68,656  $73,542  (6.6)% $135,254  $160,617  (15.8)%
Income from continuing operations, net of tax $19,073  $21,244  (10.2)% $42,782  $52,809  (19.0)%
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax $(19) $(3,465) 99.5% $(129) $232,250  NM
Consolidated net income $19,054  $17,779  7.2% $42,653  $285,059  (85.0)%
             
Net income available to ACIC stockholders per diluted share            
Continuing Operations $0.39  $0.49  (20.4)% $0.87  $1.21  (28.1)%
Discontinued Operations $  $(0.08) 100.0%     5.31  (100.0)%
Total $0.39  $0.41  (4.9)% $0.87  $6.52  (86.7)%
             
Reconciliation of net income to core income:            
Plus: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets and goodwill impairment $609  $811  (24.9)% $1,421  $1,623  (12.4)%
Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax $(19) $(3,465) 99.5% $(129) $232,250  NM
Less: Net realized losses on investment portfolio $(121) $(6,708) 98.2% $(121) $(6,791) 98.2%
Less: Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities $49  $141  (65.2)% $(1) $615  NM
Less: Net tax impact (1) $143  $1,549  (90.8)% $324  $1,638  (80.2)%
Core income (2) $19,611  $27,073  (27.6)% $44,001  $58,970  (25.4)%
Core income per diluted share (2) $0.40  $0.62  (35.5)% $0.90  $1.35  (33.3)%
             
Book value per share       $4.63  $2.59  78.8%

NM = Not Meaningful
(1) In order to reconcile net income to the core income measures, the Company included the tax impact of all adjustments using the 21% federal corporate tax rate.
(2) Core income and core income per diluted share, both of which are measures that are not based on GAAP, are reconciled above to net income and net income per diluted share, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Comments from Chief Executive Officer, Dan Peed: “During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded yet another profitable period for American Coastal. We also successfully placed our core catastrophe reinsurance program, increasing the exhaustion point of the program from the prior year period and meeting our goal of limiting American Coastal’s retention to less than one quarter’s pre-tax earnings. Moreover, we executed on the final phase of our multi-year strategy to phase out our personal lines operations by signing definitive agreements for the sale of Interboro Insurance Company. We remain focused on delivering long-term shareholder value over time and will continue to explore further opportunities to expand our product offering to meet the needs of the market.”

Return on Equity and Core Return on Equity

The calculations of the Company's return on equity and core return on equity are shown below.

($ in thousands)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
Income from continuing operations, net of tax $19,073  $21,244  $42,782  $52,809 
Return on equity based on GAAP income from continuing operations, net of tax (1)  45.6%  228.9%  51.1%  284.5%
         
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax $(19) $(3,465) $(129) $232,250 
Return on equity based on GAAP income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1)  % (37.3)% (0.2)% NM
         
Consolidated net income attributable to ACIC $19,054  $17,779  $42,653  $285,059 
Return on equity based on GAAP net income (1)  45.6%  191.6%  51.0% NM
         
Core income $19,611  $27,073  $44,001  $58,970 
Core return on equity (1)(2)  46.9%  291.7%  52.6%  317.7%

(1) Return on equity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing the net income or core income for the period by the average stockholders' equity for the trailing twelve months.
(2) Core return on equity, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is calculated based on core income, which is reconciled on the first page of this press release to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

Combined Ratio and Underlying Ratio

The calculations of the Company's combined ratio and underlying combined ratio on a consolidated basis and attributable to IIC, captured within discontinued operations, are shown below.

($ in thousands)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2024
 2023
 Change 2024
 2023
 Change
Consolidated            
Loss ratio, net (1) 24.1% 20.8% 3.3 pts 22.0% 18.4% 3.6 pts
Expense ratio, net (2) 40.8% 42.3% (1.5) pts 37.1% 42.2% (5.1) pts
Combined ratio (CR) (3) 64.9% 63.1% 1.8 pts 59.1% 60.6% (1.5) pts
Effect of current year catastrophe losses on CR % 7.9% (7.9) pts 0.2% 5.0% (4.8) pts
Effect of prior year favorable development on CR (1.5)% (6.8)% 5.3 pts (0.8)% (5.0)% 4.2 pts
Underlying combined ratio (4) 66.4% 62.0% 4.4 pts 59.7% 60.6% (0.9) pts
             
IIC            
Loss ratio, net (1) 91.4% 90.6% 0.8 pts 74.3% 91.6% (17.3) pts
Expense ratio, net (2) 37.4% 46.9% (9.5) pts 45.7% 60.4% (14.7) pts
Combined ratio (CR) (3) 128.8% 137.5% (8.7) pts 120.0% 152.0% (32.0) pts
Effect of current year catastrophe losses on CR 2.5% 6.6% (4.1) pts 5.6% 10.9% (5.3) pts
Effect of prior year favorable development on CR (1.7)% 3.6% (5.3) pts (3.9)% (2.7)% (1.2) pts
Underlying combined ratio (4) 128.0% 127.3% 0.7 pts 118.3% 143.8% (25.5) pts

(1) Loss ratio, net is calculated as losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE), net of losses ceded to reinsurers, relative to net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio, net is calculated as the sum of all operating expenses, less interest expense relative to net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio, net and expense ratio, net.
(4) Underlying combined ratio, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is reconciled above to the combined ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Combined Ratio Analysis

The calculations of the Company's loss ratios and underlying loss ratios are shown below.

($ in thousands)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2024   2023  Change  2024   2023  Change
Loss and LAE $15,277  $16,245  $(968) $27,751  $30,146  $(2,395)
% of Gross earned premiums  9.8%  10.8% (1.0) pts  8.8%  10.5% (1.7) pts
% of Net earned premiums  24.1%  20.8% 3.3 pts  22.0%  18.4% 3.6 pts
Less:            
Current year catastrophe losses $(8) $6,201  $(6,209) $203  $8,298  $(8,095)
Prior year reserve favorable development  (968)  (5,334)  4,366   (1,022)  (8,107)  7,085 
Underlying loss and LAE (1) $16,253  $15,378  $875  $28,570  $29,955  $(1,385)
% of Gross earned premiums  10.5%  10.3% 0.2 pts  9.0%  10.4% (1.4) pts
% of Net earned premiums  25.6%  19.7% 5.9 pts  22.7%  18.4% 4.3 pts

(1) Underlying loss and LAE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to loss and LAE, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

The calculations of the Company's expense ratios are shown below.

($ in thousands)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2024   2023  Change  2024   2023  Change
Policy acquisition costs $13,939  $23,526  $(9,587) $23,534  $48,692  $(25,158)
Operating and underwriting  2,040   3,046   (1,006)  4,377   4,881   (504)
General and administrative  9,898   6,414   3,484   18,813   15,025   3,788 
Total Operating Expenses $25,877  $32,986  $(7,109) $46,724  $68,598  $(21,874)
% of Gross earned premiums  16.6%  22.0% (5.4) pts  14.8%  23.8% (9.0) pts
% of Net earned premiums  40.8%  42.3% (1.5) pts  37.1%  42.2% (5.1) pts
                     

Quarterly Financial Results

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $19.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $17.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Of this income, $19.1 million is attributable to continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.1 million from net income of $21.2 million for the same period in 2023. Quarter-over-quarter revenues decreased, driven by an increase in ceded premiums earned, partially offset by an increase in gross premiums earned. This was offset by lower expenses quarter-over-quarter, driven by a decrease in policy acquisition costs and operating expenses, partially offset by increased administrative expenses. In addition, the Company's provision for income taxes increased quarter-over-quarter. The continuing operations changes were partially offset by a decrease in the Company's loss from discontinued operations, which decreased $3.5 million quarter-over-quarter, as the deconsolidation of UPC is not impacting the Company in 2024.

The Company's total gross written premium decreased by $7.4 million, or 3.1%, to $229.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, from $236.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The breakdown of the quarter-over-quarter changes in both direct written and assumed premiums by state and gross written premium by line of business are shown in the table below.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,    
   2024   2023  Change $ Change %
Direct Written and Assumed Premium by State        
Florida $229,449  $236,766  $(7,317) (3.1)%
New York           
Total direct written premium by state  229,449   236,766   (7,317) (3.1)
Assumed premium     56   (56) (100.0)
Total gross written premium by state $229,449  $236,822  $(7,373) (3.1)%
         
Gross Written Premium by Line of Business        
Commercial property $229,449  $236,822  $(7,373) (3.1)%
Personal property           
Total gross written premium by line of business $229,449  $236,822  $(7,373) (3.1)%
               

Loss and LAE decreased by $900 thousand, or 5.6%, to $15.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, from $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Loss and LAE expense as a percentage of net earned premiums increased 3.3 points to 24.1% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 20.8% for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding catastrophe losses and reserve development, the Company's gross underlying loss and LAE ratio for the second quarter of 2024 would have been 10.5%, an increase of 0.2 points from 10.3% during the second quarter of 2023.

Policy acquisition costs decreased by $9.6 million, or 40.9%, to $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, from $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in reinsurance ceding commission income, driven by our commercial lines quota share coverage effective June 1, 2023. In addition, agent commission expense decreased, driven by the collection of agent commissions that previously had a valuation allowance booked against them.

Operating and underwriting expenses decreased by $1.0 million, or 33.3%, to $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, from $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, driven by decreased underwriting costs and decreased overhead costs such as rent, utilities and computer software and services.

General and administrative expenses increased by $3.5 million, or 54.7%, to $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, from $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, driven by increased external service costs, such as legal and audit fees. In addition, salary related expenses increased quarter-over-quarter.

IIC Results Highlights

Net losses attributable to IIC totaled $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $900 thousand for the second quarter of 2023. Drivers of the quarter-over-quarter increase included: an increase in loss and LAE incurred of $1.3 million due to increased current year non-catastrophe losses, partially offset by increased revenue of $1.2 million driven by both an increase in gross premiums earned of $300 thousand, as a result of rate increases and decrease in ceded premiums earned of $900 thousand driven by changes made to the reinsurance program in 2024. All other IIC expenses remained relatively flat quarter-over-quarter.

Reinsurance Costs as a Percentage of Gross Earned Premium

Reinsurance costs as a percentage of gross earned premium in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 were as follows:

 2024 2023
Non-at-Risk(0.2)% (0.4)%
Quota Share(26.4)% (15.2)%
All Other(32.7)% (32.3)%
Total Ceding Ratio(59.3)% (47.9)%
    

Ceded premiums earned related to the Company's catastrophe excess of loss contracts remained relatively flat. The Company's utilization of quota share reinsurance coverage resulted in less excess of loss coverage needed for the 2023-2024 catastrophe year. The cost associated with this reduction in necessary coverage was offset by rate increases on catastrophe excess of loss coverage for the 2023-2024 catastrophe year. The utilization of quota share reinsurance coverage, as described below, increased the Company's ceding ratio overall.

Reinsurance costs as a percentage of gross earned premium in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 for IIC, captured within discontinued operations, were as follows:

 IIC
 2024
 2023
Non-at-Risk(2.6)% (2.9)%
Quota Share% %
All Other(23.8)% (35.4)%
Total Ceding Ratio(26.4)% (38.3)%
    

Investment Portfolio Highlights

The Company's cash, restricted cash and investment holdings increased from $311.9 million at December 31, 2023 to $572.6 million at June 30, 2024. This increase is driven by our cash flows from operations which have been positive during the first half of 2024. The Company's cash and investment holdings consist of investments in U.S. government and agency securities, corporate debt and investment grade money market instruments. Fixed maturities represented approximately 85.0% of total investments at June 30, 2024 compared to 89.4% of total investments at December 31, 2023. The Company's fixed maturity investments had a modified duration of 2.4 years at June 30, 2024, compared to 3.4 years at December 31, 2023.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per common share increased 28.3% from $3.61 at December 31, 2023, to $4.63 at June 30, 2024. Underlying book value per common share increased 26.7% from $3.97 at December 31, 2023 to $5.03 at June 30, 2024. An increase in the Company's retained earnings as the result of net income in the first six months of 2024, drove the increase in the Company's book value per share. As shown in the table below, removing the effect of AOCI, caused by unfavorable capital market conditions, increases the Company's book value per common share at June 30, 2024.

($ in thousands, except for share and per share data)        
  June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Book Value per Share    
Numerator:    
Common stockholders' equity $223,073  $168,765 
Denominator:    
Total Shares Outstanding  48,132,370   46,777,006 
Book Value Per Common Share $4.63  $3.61 
     
Book Value per Share, Excluding the Impact of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI)    
Numerator:    
Common stockholders' equity $223,073  $168,765 
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (19,149)  (17,137)
Stockholders' Equity, excluding AOCI $242,222  $185,902 
Denominator:    
Total Shares Outstanding  48,132,370   46,777,006 
Underlying Book Value Per Common Share (1) $5.03  $3.97 

(1) Underlying book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

About American Coastal Insurance Corporation

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, Exceptional’ from Demotech, and maintains an “A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BB+’ issuer rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company believes that investors' understanding of ACIC's performance is enhanced by the Company's disclosure of the following non-GAAP measures. The Company's methods for calculating these measures may differ from those used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Net income (loss) excluding the effects of amortization of intangible assets, income (loss) from discontinued operations, realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net of tax (core income (loss)) is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by adding amortization, net of tax, to net income (loss) and subtracting income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, realized gains (losses) on the Company's investment portfolio, net of tax, and unrealized gains (losses) on the Company's equity securities, net of tax, from net income (loss). Amortization expense is related to the amortization of intangible assets acquired, including goodwill, through mergers and, therefore, the expense does not arise through normal operations. Investment portfolio gains (losses) and unrealized equity security gains (losses) vary independent of the Company's operations. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). The core income (loss) measure should not be considered a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Core return on equity is a non-GAAP ratio calculated using non-GAAP measures. It is calculated by dividing the core income (loss) for the period by the average stockholders’ equity for the trailing twelve months (or one quarter of such average, in the case of quarterly periods). Core income (loss) is an after-tax non-GAAP measure that is calculated by excluding from net income (loss) the effect of income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, non-cash amortization of intangible assets, including goodwill, unrealized gains or losses on the Company's equity security investments and net realized gains or losses on the Company's investment portfolio. In the opinion of the Company’s management, core income (loss), core income (loss) per share and core return on equity are meaningful indicators to investors of the Company's underwriting and operating results, since the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of operating trends. Internally, the Company’s management uses core income (loss), core income (loss) per share and core return on equity to evaluate performance against historical results and establish financial targets on a consolidated basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on equity. The core return on equity measure should not be considered a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Combined ratio excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying combined ratio) is a non-GAAP measure, that is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year development from the combined ratio. The Company believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to highlight the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development. Current year catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss trends to vary significantly between periods as a result of their frequency of occurrence and severity and can have a significant impact on the combined ratio. Prior year development is caused by unexpected loss development on historical reserves. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the combined ratio. The underlying combined ratio should not be considered as a substitute for the combined ratio and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Net loss and LAE excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying loss and LAE) is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development from net loss and LAE. The Company uses underlying loss and LAE figures to analyze the Company's loss trends that may be impacted by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development on the Company's reserves. As discussed previously, these two items can have a significant impact on the Company's loss trends in a given period. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss and LAE. The underlying loss and LAE measure should not be considered a substitute for net loss and LAE and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive loss (underlying book value per common share), is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by dividing common stockholders' equity after excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), by total common shares outstanding plus dilutive potential common shares outstanding. The Company uses the trend in book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), in conjunction with book value per common share to identify and analyze the change in net worth attributable to management efforts between periods. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the effect of interest rates that can fluctuate significantly from period to period and are generally driven by economic and financial factors that are not influenced by management. Book value per common share is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), should not be considered a substitute for book value per common share and does not reflect the recorded net worth of the Company's business.

Discontinued Operations

On May 9, 2024, the Company entered into the Sale Agreement with Forza in which ACIC will sell and Forza will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of the Company's subsidiary, IIC. In addition, on February 27, 2023, the Florida Department of Financial Services was appointed as receiver of the Company's former subsidiary, United Property & Casualty Insurance Company ("UPC"). As such, prior year financial results and Consolidated Balance Sheet components have been reclassified to reflect continuing and discontinued operations appropriately.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, or on the conference call identified above, and otherwise, that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. The Company believes these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions, or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” "endeavor," "project," “believe,” "plan," “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative variations thereof or comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially may be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in the “Risk Factors” section in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

 
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
In thousands, except share and per share amounts
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
REVENUE:        
Gross premiums written $229,449  $236,822  $414,050  $413,463 
Change in gross unearned premiums  (73,999)  (86,985)  (98,330)  (125,651)
Gross premiums earned  155,450   149,837   315,720   287,812 
Ceded premiums earned  (92,069)  (71,823)  (189,708)  (125,157)
Net premiums earned  63,381   78,014   126,012   162,655 
Net investment income  5,347   2,095   9,364   4,138 
Net realized investment losses  (121)  (6,708)  (121)  (6,791)
Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities  49   141   (1)  615 
Total revenues $68,656  $73,542  $135,254  $160,617 
EXPENSES:        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  15,277   16,245   27,751   30,146 
Policy acquisition costs  13,939   23,526   23,534   48,692 
Operating expenses  2,040   3,046   4,377   4,881 
General and administrative expenses  9,898   6,414   18,813   15,025 
Interest expense  3,426   2,719   6,145   5,438 
Total expenses  44,580   51,950   80,620   104,182 
Income before other income  24,076   21,592   54,634   56,435 
Other income  811   806   1,621   1,394 
Income before income taxes  24,887   22,398   56,255   57,829 
Provision for income taxes  5,814   1,154   13,473   5,020 
Income from continuing operations, net of tax $19,073  $21,244  $42,782  $52,809 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax  (19)  (3,465)  (129)  232,250 
Net income $19,054  $17,779  $42,653  $285,059 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):        
Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on investments  73   (2,168)  (125)  2,063 
Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment losses  121   6,725   121   6,808 
Income tax benefit related to items of other comprehensive income (loss)            
Total comprehensive income $19,248  $22,336  $42,649  $293,930 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic  47,821,115   43,229,416   47,572,236   43,178,758 
Diluted  49,398,463   43,805,217   49,162,233   43,690,435 
         
Earnings available to ACIC common stockholders per share        
Basic        
Continuing operations $0.40  $0.49  $0.90  $1.22 
Discontinued operations     (0.08)     5.37 
    Total $0.40  $0.41  $0.90  $6.59 
Diluted        
Continuing operations $0.39  $0.49  $0.87  $1.21 
Discontinued operations     (0.08)     5.31 
    Total $0.39  $0.41  $0.87  $6.52 
         
Dividends declared per share $  $  $  $ 


Consolidated Balance Sheets
In thousands, except share amounts
 
  June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
ASSETS    
Investments, at fair value:    
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale $264,446  $138,387 
Equity securities  15,429    
Other investments  31,116   16,487 
Total investments $310,991  $154,874 
Cash and cash equivalents  229,431   138,930 
Restricted cash  32,158   18,070 
Accrued investment income  4,722   1,767 
Property and equipment, net  9,096   3,658 
Premiums receivable, net  52,873   45,924 
Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid losses  206,436   340,820 
Ceded unearned premiums  260,852   155,301 
Goodwill  59,476   59,476 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  51,423   21,149 
Intangible assets, net  7,127   8,548 
Other assets  12,995   36,718 
Assets held for sale  73,705   77,143 
Total Assets $1,311,285  $1,062,378 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $211,433  $347,738 
Unearned premiums  374,487   276,157 
Reinsurance payable on premiums  226,508    
Payments outstanding  580   706 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  75,530   74,783 
Operating lease liability  67   739 
Other liabilities  713   672 
Notes payable, net  148,854   148,688 
Liabilities held for sale  50,040   44,130 
    Total Liabilities $1,088,212  $893,613 
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders' Equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 authorized; none issued or outstanding      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,344,453 and 46,989,089 issued, respectively; 48,132,370 and 46,777,006 outstanding, respectively  5   5 
Additional paid-in capital  436,383   423,717 
Treasury shares, at cost; 212,083 shares  (431)  (431)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (19,149)  (17,137)
Retained earnings (deficit)  (193,735)  (237,389)
    Total Stockholders' Equity $223,073  $168,765 
    Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,311,285  $1,062,378 