Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports Record $1.3 Billion Quarterly Order Intake and Record $4.5 Billion Backlog; Updates Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services as well as digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced its results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024.



Financial Highlights for Third Fiscal Quarter ended June 30, 2024

Revenue of approximately $483.3 million, which represents a decrease of approximately 10% from the same quarter last year, primarily driven by timing of product deliveries.

GAAP gross profit margin improved to approximately 17.2%, compared to approximately 4.1% for the same quarter last year, reflecting Company's continued focus on ongoing profit improvement strategies.

Adjusted gross profit margin improved to approximately 17.5%, compared to approximately 4.4% for the same quarter last year.

improved to approximately 17.5%, compared to approximately 4.4% for the same quarter last year. Net income of approximately $1.1 million, improved from a net loss of approximately $35 million for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $15.6 million, improved from approximately negative $27.5 million for the same quarter last year.

of approximately $15.6 million, improved from approximately negative $27.5 million for the same quarter last year. Record quarterly order intake of $1.3 billion, compared to approximately $565 million for the same quarter last year.

Backlog increased to approximately $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2024.

increased to approximately $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2024. Total Cash 3 of approximately $513.3 million as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of approximately $50.6 million from September 30, 2023.

Total Cash of approximately $513.3 million as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of approximately $50.6 million from September 30, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $69.2 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024, compared to approximately negative $160.5 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow 1 was approximately $64.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, compared to approximately negative $162.4 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow was approximately $64.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, compared to approximately negative $162.4 million in the same period last year.
In August 2024, converted our existing $400 million ABL facility into a revolving credit facility, providing us $500 million of additional available liquidity to support our ongoing growth.

Executive Summary

"We delivered a tremendous quarter highlighted by achieving approximately $15.6 million Adjusted EBITDA1, our highest order intake, and a record backlog of $4.5 billion," said Julian Nebreda, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased to report that we are seeing robust demand globally, highlighted by our U.S. domestic content offering which we will begin delivering at the beginning of 2025, ahead of our competition."

"We continue to execute at a high level as we recently completed the world's third largest battery storage facility for a customer, a monumental achievement. As we look to close out our fiscal year, I am confident in our ability to deliver on our fourth quarter customer obligations, which are projected to be the largest in the Company's history."

Mr. Nebreda continued, "I am delighted to report that we are making substantial progress on each of our strategic objectives detailed below."

Strategic Objectives

1. Deliver Profitable Growth • For the third fiscal quarter of 2024, we delivered approximately $1.1 million of net income and $15.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA4, representing a 103% and 157% increase from the same period last year, respectively. • Delivered year-to-date GAAP gross profit margins of 12.5%. 2. Develop Products and Solutions That Our Customers Need • Gridstack Pro product line is on schedule and currently undergoing testing at our Pennsylvania lab, initial deliveries expected in early 2025. 3. Convert Our Supply Chain into a Competitive Advantage • Currently on track for start of U.S. battery module production in September 2024 that will enable our products to meet the criteria for U.S. domestic content incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the "IRA") and the recently published domestic content guidelines. 4. Use Fluence Digital as a Competitive Differentiator and Margin Driver • As a result of continued growth in our services and digital businesses, we are increasing our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) guidance to approximately $100 million by the end of fiscal year 2024. 5. Work Better • In July 2024, Fluence expanded its Global Innovation Center in India to include a Digital Service Center and Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics Center. This central hub is intended to provide the necessary infrastructure to serve our growing customer base and provide a platform for our anticipated continued ARR growth.

Updated Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

The Company is narrowing its fiscal year 2024 total revenue guidance range to $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion (midpoint $2.75 billion) from the prior range of $2.7 billion to $3.3 billion (midpoint $3 billion). This change reflects signed contracts for which the majority of the associated revenue is now expected to be realized in fiscal 2025. The midpoint of the updated fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance is 100% covered by the Company's current backlog plus revenue recognized year-to-date. Additionally, the Company is narrowing its fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA4 range of $55 million to $65 million (midpoint $60 million) from the prior range of $50 million to $80 million (midpoint $65 million). Finally, the Company is raising its fiscal year 2024 ARR guidance to approximately $100 million from approximately $80 million.

"Our year-to-date results demonstrate our ability to deliver consistent and profitable growth. Although we have lowered the midpoint of our revenue guidance for fiscal 2024, we expect to achieve gross profit margins at the higher end of our previous 10% to 12% target range for this fiscal year, which should carry through to a strong Adjusted EBITDA result," said Ahmed Pasha, Fluence's Chief Financial Officer. "Furthermore, we appreciate the confidence shown by our relationship banks by committing $500 million under our revolving credit facility, which provides us additional flexibility to support our industry-leading growth."

The foregoing Updated Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance statement represents management's current best estimate as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors. Investors are urged to read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements included in this release. Management does not assume any obligation to update these estimates.

Share Count

The shares of the Company’s common stock as of June 30, 2024 are presented below:

Common Shares

Class B-1 common stock held by AES Grid Stability, LLC 51,499,195 Class A common stock held by Siemens AG 39,738,064 Class A common stock held by SPT Invest Management, Sarl 11,761,131 Class A common stock held by Qatar Holding LLC 14,668,275 Class A common stock held by public 62,726,112 Total Class A and Class B-1 common stock outstanding 180,392,777

Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, including that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, reducing their usefulness as comparative measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from the consolidated statements of operations using net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest income, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, and (v) other non-recurring income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA may in the future also be adjusted for amounts impacting net income related to the Tax Receivable Agreement liability.

Adjusted Gross Profit is calculated using gross profit, adjusted to exclude (i) stock-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization, and (iii) other non-recurring income or expenses. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is calculated using Adjusted Gross Profit divided by total revenue.

Free Cash Flow is calculated from the consolidated statements of cash flows and is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchase of property and equipment made in the period. We expect our Free Cash Flow to fluctuate in future periods as we invest in our business to support our plans for growth. Limitations on the use of Free Cash Flow include (i) it should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures (for example, cash is still required to satisfy other working capital needs, including short-term investment policy, restricted cash, and intangible assets); (ii) Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities; and (iii) this metric does not reflect our future contractual commitments.

Please refer to the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in tables contained at the end of this release.

The Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2024 and expected Adjusted Gross Profit Margin for fiscal year 2024 to the nearest respective GAAP measures within this press release because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, including, but not limited to, stock compensation expenses, which are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage. With a presence in 47 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and AI-enabled optimization software for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts) Unaudited June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 388,242 $ 345,896 Restricted cash 101,988 106,835 Trade receivables, net 93,497 103,397 Unbilled receivables 96,002 192,064 Receivables from related parties 100,945 58,514 Advances to suppliers 155,648 107,947 Inventory, net 469,934 224,903 Current portion of notes receivable - pledged as collateral 55,251 24,330 Other current assets 42,453 31,074 Total current assets 1,503,960 1,194,960 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net $ 13,586 $ 12,771 Intangible assets, net 58,628 55,752 Goodwill 26,337 26,020 Deferred income tax asset 85 86 Note receivable - pledged as collateral — 30,921 Other non-current assets 87,357 31,639 Total non-current assets 185,993 157,189 Total assets $ 1,689,953 $ 1,352,149 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 321,880 $ 65,376 Deferred revenue 409,612 273,164 Deferred revenue with related parties 36,742 110,274 Current portion of borrowings against note receivable - pledged as collateral 53,714 22,539 Personnel related liabilities 41,435 52,174 Accruals and provisions 213,339 175,960 Taxes payable 32,619 29,465 Other current liabilities 15,365 16,711 Total current liabilities 1,124,706 745,663 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income tax liability $ 5,143 $ 4,794 Borrowings against note receivable - pledged as collateral — 28,024 Other non-current liabilities 21,927 17,338 Total non-current liabilities 27,070 50,156 Total liabilities 1,151,776 795,819 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 — — Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 129,656,527 shares issued and 128,893,582 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024; 119,593,409 shares issued and 118,903,435 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, respectively 1 1 Class B-1 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 134,325,805 shares authorized; 51,499,195 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024; $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 58,586,695 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, respectively — — Class B-2 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 — — Treasury stock, at cost (9,040 ) (7,797 ) Additional paid-in capital 627,923 581,104 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,572 3,202 Accumulated deficit (199,291 ) (174,164 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. 421,165 402,346 Non-Controlling interests 117,012 153,984 Total stockholders’ equity 538,177 556,330 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,689,953 $ 1,352,149





FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended June

30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 328,091 $ 431,616 $ 856,125 $ 1,042,328 Revenue from related parties 155,226 104,735 614,289 502,669 Total revenue 483,317 536,351 1,470,414 1,544,997 Cost of goods and services 400,272 514,531 1,286,803 1,480,324 Gross profit 83,045 21,820 183,611 64,673 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,976 9,918 47,843 51,631 Sales and marketing 14,773 10,106 41,271 29,299 General and administrative 45,106 38,145 126,901 101,190 Depreciation and amortization 3,624 2,267 8,589 7,360 Interest income, net (1,300 ) (1,520 ) (4,554 ) (4,251 ) Other expense (income), net 562 (733 ) (410 ) (8,862 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 5,304 (36,363 ) (36,029 ) (111,694 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,229 (1,318 ) 1,328 (2,058 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,075 $ (35,045 ) $ (37,357 ) (109,636 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest $ 290 $ (11,655 ) $ (12,230 ) (36,748 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ 785 $ (23,390 ) $ (25,127 ) $ (72,888 ) Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding: Basic 127,910,081 117,456,282 125,273,648 116,368,987 Diluted 184,219,065 117,456,282 125,273,648 116,368,987 Income (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.20 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.63 ) Diluted $ — $ (0.20 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.63 ) Impact of foreign currency translation and cash flow hedges, net of tax (2,343 ) 5,079 (2,311 ) 25 Total other comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,343 ) $ 5,079 $ (2,311 ) $ 25 Total comprehensive loss $ (1,268 ) $ (29,966 ) $ (39,668 ) $ (109,611 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (384 ) $ (9,963 ) $ (12,911 ) $ (36,761 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (884 ) $ (20,003 ) $ (26,757 ) $ (72,850 )





FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss $ (37,357 ) $ (109,636 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,395 7,739 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,420 457 Inventory provision (benefit) 15,467 (1,097 ) Stock-based compensation 18,386 21,440 Deferred income taxes 295 (1,276 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 4,811 (66,036 ) Unbilled receivables 97,076 (17,315 ) Receivables from related parties (42,424 ) 55,432 Advances to suppliers (46,999 ) (8,142 ) Inventory (257,916 ) 145,982 Other current assets (35,381 ) 5,192 Other non-current assets (8,029 ) (30,984 ) Accounts payable 256,264 (139,244 ) Deferred revenue with related parties (73,564 ) (155,534 ) Deferred revenue 131,073 168,024 Accruals and provisions 37,139 (83,518 ) Taxes payable 1,913 12,004 Other current liabilities 22,425 24,593 Other non-current liabilities (25,838 ) 11,432 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 69,156 (160,487 ) Investing activities Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments — 111,674 Payments for purchase of investment in joint venture — (5,013 ) Capital expenditures on software (8,606 ) (7,284 ) Purchase of property and equipment (4,838 ) (1,877 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (13,444 ) 97,500 Financing activities Class A common stock withheld related to settlement of employee taxes for stock-based compensation awards (1,243 ) (1,618 ) Debt Issuance Costs (5,004 ) — Payments for acquisitions (3,892 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,372 6,030 Proceeds from borrowing against note receivable - pledged as collateral — 48,176 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,767 ) 52,588 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 632 (3,226 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 50,577 (13,625 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the beginning of the period 462,731 429,721 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the period $ 513,308 $ 416,096 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 2,178 $ 955 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,719 $ 928

Reclassifications

Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Interest income of $3.0 million and $7.7 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, were reclassified from other expense (income), net to interest income, net on the condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive loss. The reclassification had no impact on income (loss) before income taxes or net income (loss) for any period presented.

Accounts payable with related parties of $2.5 million and Accruals with related parties of $3.7 million as of September 30, 2023, were reclassified from Deferred revenue and payables with related parties to Accounts payable and Accruals and provisions, respectively, on the condensed consolidated balance sheet. The reclassification had no impact on the total current liabilities for any period presented. Corresponding reclassifications were also reflected on the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. The reclassifications had no impact on cash provided by (used in) operations for the period presented.

Provision on loss contracts, net of $8.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, was reclassified to current accruals and provisions on the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows. The reclassification had no impact on cash provided by (used in) operations for the period presented.

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our key operating metrics as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. The tables below present the metrics in either Gigawatts (GW) or Gigawatt hours (GWh). Our key operating metrics focus on project milestones to measure our performance and designate each project as either “deployed”, “assets under management”, “contracted backlog”, or “pipeline”.

June 30, 2024 September 30,

2023 Change Change % Energy Storage Products and Solutions Deployed (GW) 4.5 3.0 1.5 50% Deployed (GWh) 11.6 7.2 4.4 61% Contracted Backlog (GW) 6.6 4.6 2.0 43% Pipeline (GW) 24.3 12.2 12.1 99% Pipeline (GWh) 77.5 34.2 43.3 127%





(amounts in GW) June 30, 2024 September 30,

2023 Change Change % Service Contracts Assets under Management 3.7 2.8 0.9 32% Contracted Backlog 3.6 2.9 0.7 24% Pipeline 22.8 13.7 9.1 66%





(amounts in GW) June 30, 2024 September 30,

2023 Change Change % Digital Contracts Assets under Management 18.3 15.5 2.8 18% Contracted Backlog 6.7 6.8 (0.1) (1%) Pipeline 30.1 24.4 5.7 23%

The following table presents our order intake for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. The table is presented in Gigawatts (GW):

Three Months

Ended June

30 Nine Months

Ended June

30 (amounts in GW) 2024 2023 Change Change % 2024 2023 Change Change % Energy Storage Products and Solutions Contracted 1.6 0.4 1.2 300% 3.7 1.6 2.1 131% Service Contracts Contracted 0.4 0.1 0.3 300% 2.0 1.2 0.8 67% Digital Contracts Contracted 0.6 1.0 (0.4) (40)% 4.0 4.4 (0.4) (9)%

Deployed

Deployed represents cumulative energy storage products and solutions that have achieved substantial completion and are not decommissioned. Deployed is monitored by management to measure our performance towards achieving project milestones.

Assets Under Management

Assets under management for service contracts represents our long-term service contracts with customers associated with our completed energy storage system products and solutions. We start providing maintenance, monitoring, or other operational services after the storage product projects are completed. In some cases, services may be commenced for energy storage solutions prior to achievement of substantial completion. This is not limited to energy storage solutions delivered by Fluence. Assets under management for digital software represents contracts signed and active (post go live). Assets under management serves as an indicator of expected revenue from our customers and assists management in forecasting our expected financial performance.

Contracted Backlog

For our energy storage products and solutions contracts, contracted backlog includes signed customer orders or contracts under execution prior to when substantial completion is achieved. For service contracts, contracted backlog includes signed service agreements associated with our storage product projects that have not been completed and the associated service has not started. For digital applications contracts, contracted backlog includes signed agreements where the associated subscription has not started.

We cannot guarantee that our contracted backlog will result in actual revenue in the originally anticipated period or at all. Contracted backlog may not generate margins equal to our historical operating results. We have only recently begun to track our contracted backlog on a consistent basis as performance measures, and as a result, we do not have significant experience in determining the level of realization that we will achieve on these contracts. Our customers may experience project delays or cancel orders as a result of external market factors and economic or other factors beyond our control. If our contracted backlog fails to result in revenue as anticipated or in a timely manner, we could experience a reduction in revenue, profitability, and liquidity.

Contracted/Order Intake

Contracted, which we use interchangeably with “order intake”, represents new energy storage product and solutions contracts, new service contracts and new digital contracts signed during each period presented. We define “Contracted” as a firm and binding purchase order, letter of award, change order or other signed contract (in each case an “Order”) from the customer that is received and accepted by Fluence. Our order intake is intended to convey the dollar amount and gigawatts (operating measure) contracted in the period presented. We believe that order intake provides useful information to investors and management because the order intake provides visibility into future revenue and enables evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company’s sales activity and the attractiveness of its offerings in the market.

Pipeline

Pipeline represents our uncontracted, potential revenue from energy storage products and solutions, service, and digital software contracts, which have a reasonable likelihood of contract execution within 24 months. Pipeline is an internal management metric that we construct from market information reported by our global sales force. Pipeline is monitored by management to understand the anticipated growth of our Company and our estimated future revenue related to customer contracts for our battery-based energy storage products and solutions, services and digital software.

We cannot guarantee that our pipeline will result in actual revenue in the originally anticipated period or at all. Pipeline may not generate margins equal to our historical operating results. We have only recently begun to track our pipeline on a consistent basis as performance measures, and as a result, we do not have significant experience in determining the level of realization that we will achieve on these contracts. Our customers may experience project delays or cancel orders as a result of external market factors and economic or other factors beyond our control. If our pipeline fails to result in revenue as anticipated or in a timely manner, we could experience a reduction in revenue, profitability, and liquidity.

Annual Recurring Revenue

ARR represents the net annualized contracted value including software subscriptions including initial trial, licensing, long term service agreements, and extended warranty agreements as of the reporting period. ARR excludes one-time fees, revenue share or other revenue that is non-recurring and variable. The Company believes ARR is an important operating metric as it provides visibility to future revenue. It is important to management to increase this visibility as we continue to expand. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to replace these items.

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated.

Three Months

Ended June 30, Change Nine Months

Ended June 30, Change ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Net income (loss) $ 1,075 $ (35,045 ) $ 36,120 103 % $ (37,357 ) $ (109,636 ) $ 72,279 66 % Add: Interest income, net(a) (1,300 ) (1,520 ) 220 (14 )% (4,554 ) (4,251 ) (303 ) 7 % Income tax expense (benefit) 4,229 (1,318 ) 5,547 421 % 1,328 (2,058 ) 3,386 165 % Depreciation and amortization 4,423 2,758 1,665 60 % 10,395 7,851 2,544 32 % Stock-based compensation(b) 6,140 5,677 463 8 % 18,405 21,417 (3,012 ) (14 )% Other non-recurring expenses(c) 1,033 1,965 (932 ) (47 )% 3,017 5,439 (2,422 ) (45 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,600 $ (27,483 ) $ 43,083 157 % $ (8,766 ) $ (81,238 ) $ 72,472 89 %

(a) Interest income, net for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 have been recast to conform with current period presentation as described above under "Reclassifications".

(b) Includes incentive awards that will be settled in shares and incentive awards that will be settled in cash.

(c) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2024 includes $1.0 million in severance costs related to restructuring. Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included $2.0 million in severance costs and consulting fees related to the restructuring plan from November 2022. Amount for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 includes approximately $1.0 million in severance costs related to restructuring, $1.2 million of costs related to the termination of the Revolving Credit Agreement and $0.8 million in costs related to the Offering. Amount for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 included $5.4 million in severance costs and consulting fees related to the restructuring plan from November 2022.

Three Months

Ended June 30, Change Nine Months Ended

June 30, Change ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Total revenue $ 483,317 $ 536,351 $ (53,034 ) (10 )% $ 1,470,414 $ 1,544,997 $ (74,583 ) (5 )% Cost of goods and services 400,272 514,531 (114,259 ) (22 )% 1,286,803 1,480,324 (193,521 ) (13 )% Gross profit 83,045 21,820 61,225 281 % 183,611 64,673 118,938 184 % Gross profit margin % 17.2 % 4.1 % 12.5 % 4.2 % Add: Stock-based compensation(a) 824 1,208 (384 ) (32 )% 3,204 3,364 (160 ) (5 )% Amortization(b) 770 491 279 57 % 1,776 491 1,285 262 % Other non-recurring expenses(c) — 108 (108 ) (100 )% — 436 (436 ) (100 )% Adjusted Gross Profit $ 84,639 $ 23,627 $ 61,012 258 % $ 188,591 $ 68,964 $ 119,627 173 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin % 17.5 % 4.4 % 12.8 % 4.5 %

(a) Includes incentive awards that will be settled in shares and incentive awards that will be settled in cash.

(b) Amount relates to amortization of capitalized software included in cost of goods and services.

(c) Amount for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 included $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively in severance costs related to the restructuring plan from November 2022.

Nine Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Change Change % Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 69,156 $ (160,487 ) $ 229,643 143 % Less: Purchase of property and equipment (4,838 ) (1,877 ) (2,961 ) (158 )% Free Cash Flow $ 64,318 $ (162,364 ) $ 226,682 140 %

