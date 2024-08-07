EverQuote to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present or host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



Oppenheimer’s 27th Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: Monday, August 12th, 2024

Location: Virtual

Presentation: 2:05 PM ET

Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase

Date: Wednesday, August 14th, 2024

Location: Boston, MA

Presentation: 2:00 PM ET

6th Annual Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference

Date: Thursday, August 15th, 2024

Location: Virtual

B. Riley Securities' 7th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference

Date: Thursday, September 12th, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com .

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology, and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/ .

Investor Relations Contact

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

(415) 489-2193