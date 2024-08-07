H&R Block Announces Scott Manuel as Chief Strategy & Operations Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB), a leading provider of global tax preparation, financial products and small business solutions, today announced that Scott Manuel will join the company in the newly created role of Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, effective August 7, 2024. Manuel will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jones and will be charged with driving the strategic agenda for Block, while at the same time helping to build deeper capabilities in AI, productivity, client support and real estate.

"Scott is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and customer-centric innovation in complex and dynamic environments," said Jones. "He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in strategy, technology and artificial intelligence, and executional excellence that will be invaluable as we continue to transform H&R Block into an agile and innovative company that delivers more value to our clients, franchisees, associates, and shareholders."

Prior to joining Block, Manuel was President and General Manager at Tribute Technology where he led the consolidation and transformation of acquired software companies serving the funeral home services industry. Previously, he was Chief Product Officer and General Manager at McClatchy, where he drove business model expansion and digital product transformation of the local-news media company.

He also held various leadership roles at Thomson Reuters, a public, information and analytics company that serves tax, accounting, finance and legal professionals, where he expanded the company’s product capabilities in emerging technologies and co-invented five patents in digital identity.

"H&R Block has a strong brand, a loyal customer base, and a talented team of associates and tax professionals. I’m excited for the tremendous opportunity to leverage its scale and expertise to deliver more value and convenience to millions of customers and small businesses,” said Manuel. "I look forward to working with Jeff and the rest of the leadership team to deliver on our Purpose of providing help and inspiring confidence in our clients and communities everywhere.”

Manuel holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from North Carolina State University. He is also an Eagle Scout and a mentor for engineering and management students. He serves on the board of Syrinx Labs, a decision support company that creates competitive advantage for clients through the application of advanced technology.

