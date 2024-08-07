Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2024. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



Second Quarter Summary (comparisons to prior-year quarter)

Revenue of $15.2 million, compared to $14.6 million

Gross profit of $7.9 million, compared to $7.4 million

Gross margin increased by 90 basis points to 51.8%

Net income of $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, versus $2.9 million and $0.06

Generated EBITDA of $3.0 million, versus $3.7 million

Cash and investments of $18.4 million with no debt

"We reported another very successful quarter, highlighted by the second highest quarterly revenue in company history, further progress across our diversification strategy, and maintaining momentum within our legacy business," said Ryan Oviatt, co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Profire Energy. "We increased our cash balance while building our inventory and repurchasing shares, and continue to remain debt-free."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $15.2 million, compared to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $14.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increase was partially driven by the timing of certain orders that moved into the second quarter of this year due to changes in customer readiness as well as strong activity in our diversification business.

Gross profit was $7.9 million, compared to $6.8 million in the first quarter and $7.4 in the second quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 52% of revenues, compared to 50% of revenues in the prior quarter and 51% of revenues in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increase is related to product mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures across the business.

Total operating expenses were $5.3 million, compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $4.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The sequential increase is primarily due to ongoing inflation pressure on our business as well as increased headcount to support strategic growth and increased business activity. The prior-year quarter included a nonrecurring benefit from the employee retention tax credit ("ERC") of $762,000. Without this benefit, the year-over-year increase would have only been 6% which is due to increased inflation and headcount.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 25%, R&D increased 56% and depreciation increased by 7%. The increase in G&A was driven by the ERC benefit noted above while the increase in R&D was a result of increased activity on new product development and certifications.

Net income was $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024 and $2.9 million or $0.06 per diluted share in the same quarter last year also primarily driven by the prior year ERC credit.

"Our diversification efforts continue to be a critical component of our growth strategy, representing 15% of our total revenue for the quarter, as diversified sales for the first half of 2024 outpaced the first six months of 2023," said Cameron Tidball, co-CEO of Profire Energy. "The outlook for energy derived from hydrocarbon production remains very strong as the global demand for energy continues to grow. We remain very optimistic about the outlook for Profire for the second half of 2024 and beyond as well as our ability to deliver long-term shareholder value."

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. However, in recent years, we have completed many installations of our burner-management solutions in other industries that we believe will be applicable as we expand our addressable market over time. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Midland-Odessa, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com .

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.

6/30/2024 6/30/2023 EBITDA Calculation: 3 months 3 months Net Income $2,062,725 $2,857,157 add back net income tax expense $704,620 $634,028 add back net interest expense $(80,690) $(122,800) add back depreciation and amortization $271,437 $285,957 EBITDA calculated $2,958,092 $3,654,342





PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,920,732 $ 10,767,519 Short-term investments 3,633,333 2,799,539 Accounts receivable, net 14,158,647 14,013,740 Inventories, net (note 3) 16,059,628 14,059,656 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4) 3,041,359 2,832,262 Total Current Assets 45,813,699 44,472,716 LONG-TERM ASSETS Net deferred tax asset 489,360 496,785 Long-term investments 5,888,449 6,425,582 Lease right-of-use asset (note 6) 406,852 432,907 Property and equipment, net 11,194,296 10,782,372 Intangible assets, net 1,025,345 1,104,102 Goodwill 2,579,381 2,579,381 Total Long-Term Assets 21,583,683 21,821,129 TOTAL ASSETS $ 67,397,382 $ 66,293,845 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,645,228 $ 2,699,556 Accrued liabilities (note 5) 4,448,655 4,541,820 Current lease liability (note 6) 138,552 130,184 Income taxes payable 374,384 1,723,910 Total Current Liabilities 6,606,819 9,095,470 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Net deferred income tax liability 50,705 52,621 Long-term lease liability (note 6) 276,186 307,528 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,933,710 9,455,619 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7) Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 53,589,902 issued and 47,212,748 outstanding at June 30, 2024, and 53,047,231 issued and 46,803,868 outstanding at December 31, 2023 53,592 53,048 Treasury stock, at cost (9,514,893 ) (9,324,272 ) Additional paid-in capital 33,375,359 32,751,749 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,149,889 ) (2,844,702 ) Retained earnings 39,699,503 36,202,403 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 60,463,672 56,838,226 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 67,397,382 $ 66,293,845



PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (See Note 1) (See Note 1) REVENUES (note 8) Sales of products, net $ 13,725,996 $ 13,719,559 $ 26,417,800 $ 27,477,907 Sales of services, net 1,434,517 840,693 2,383,853 1,765,643 Total Revenues 15,160,513 14,560,252 28,801,653 29,243,550 COST OF SALES Cost of sales - products 6,441,389 6,386,849 12,536,394 12,491,024 Cost of sales - services 859,550 758,958 1,648,914 1,504,972 Total Cost of Sales 7,300,939 7,145,807 14,185,308 13,995,996 GROSS PROFIT 7,859,574 7,414,445 14,616,345 15,247,554 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 4,817,648 3,857,580 9,372,976 7,967,609 Research and development 300,578 192,864 615,069 467,253 Depreciation and amortization 149,808 140,093 299,668 282,981 Total Operating Expenses 5,268,034 4,190,537 10,287,713 8,717,843 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 2,591,540 3,223,908 4,328,632 6,529,711 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of property and equipment 92,068 181,343 136,889 234,418 Other expense 3,047 (36,866 ) (20,295 ) (46,423 ) Interest income 83,347 123,654 155,244 181,701 Interest expense (2,657 ) (854 ) (5,602 ) (1,787 ) Total Other Income 175,805 267,277 266,236 367,909 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,767,345 3,491,185 4,594,868 6,897,620 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (704,620 ) (634,028 ) (1,097,768 ) (1,450,842 ) NET INCOME $ 2,062,725 $ 2,857,157 $ 3,497,100 $ 5,446,778 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $ (126,084 ) $ 278,328 $ (370,885 ) $ 272,804 Unrealized gains on investments 54,632 (30,416 ) 65,698 45,871 Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (71,452 ) 247,912 (305,187 ) 318,675 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 1,991,273 $ 3,105,069 $ 3,191,913 $ 5,765,453 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.12 FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.11 BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,119,403 47,393,768 47,002,139 47,284,749 FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 49,123,026 49,473,080 49,005,378 49,349,488



PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 3,497,100 $ 5,446,778 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 539,091 547,996 Gain on sale of property and equipment (136,889 ) (234,418 ) Bad debt expense 134,047 378,753 Stock awards issued for services 572,505 583,493 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (70,936 ) (3,034,236 ) Income taxes receivable/payable (1,344,767 ) 682,284 Inventories (2,077,251 ) (2,662,032 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (266,714 ) (51,121 ) Deferred tax asset/liability 7,158 205,571 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,069,176 ) (80,409 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (215,832 ) 1,782,659 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 202,553 309,493 Purchase of investments (230,362 ) (405,578 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,069,555 ) (607,248 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,097,364 ) (703,333 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (316,816 ) (248,958 ) Cash received in exercise of stock options 35,325 65,335 Purchase of treasury stock (190,620 ) (57,957 ) Principal paid toward lease liability (22,037 ) (13,972 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (494,148 ) (255,552 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (39,443 ) 37,740 NET CHANGE IN CASH (1,846,787 ) 861,514 CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 10,767,519 7,384,578 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 8,920,732 $ 8,246,092 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 5,602 $ 1,787 Income taxes $ 2,457,245 $ 576,750 NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses $ 324,415 $ 378,526 Common stock issued for stock options $ 46,131 $ —



