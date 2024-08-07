Inspired Announces Major Contract with Mecca Bingo for Installation of 170 New Machines Across UK Estate

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Mecca Bingo, one of the UK's premier bingo operators. As part of this significant contract, Inspired will supply an additional 170 state-of-the-art gaming machines to Mecca Bingo’s extensive estate, complementing those already in operation.



The comprehensive five-year agreement is worth approximately $12.7 million and includes not only the installation of the latest gaming machines, but also a full servicing package to ensure optimal performance and longevity. This collaboration aims to enhance the gaming experience for Mecca Bingo's customers, bringing the cutting-edge technology and entertainment to bingo halls nationwide.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Mecca Bingo," said Peter Davies, Managing Director (Leisure) of Inspired. "Our advanced gaming machines are designed to provide a superior entertainment experience, and our dedicated servicing package will ensure that these machines remain in peak condition. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies, and we are committed to supporting Mecca Bingo in delivering unparalleled gaming experiences to their customers."

The installation process will begin immediately, with a phased rollout planned to ensure a seamless integration of the new machines across Mecca Bingo’s various locations.

"This partnership with Inspired represents an exciting new chapter for Mecca Bingo," said Mark Jepp, Slots Director of Mecca Bingo. "We are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible bingo experience, and these new machines, supported by a robust servicing agreement, will play a crucial role in achieving that goal. We look forward to seeing our customers enjoy the enhanced gaming options that these machines will bring."

Mecca Bingo has been a cornerstone of the UK's gaming industry for decades, recognized for its vibrant bingo halls and commitment to creating a welcoming, fun environment for bingo enthusiasts. This new partnership with Inspired highlights their ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the gaming sector.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com .

