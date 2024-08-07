CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

  • Reported Second Quarter 2024 Net Income of $12.4 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $42.6 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $26.1 million compared to Net Income of $14.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $42.2 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $30.4 million for the Second Quarter 2023
  • Reported Second Quarter 2024 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $76.6 million compared to $66.0 million of Gross Profit for the Second Quarter 2023 and Second Quarter 2024 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $28.1 million compared to $31.7 million of Gross Profit for the Second Quarter 2023
  • Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.39 times as of June 30, 2024, compared to 4.49 times as of March 31, 2024
  • The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024 was 1.32 times compared to 1.68 times for the comparable period of 2023
  • The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the Second Quarter 2024

Allentown, PA August 7, 2024 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Our financial results for the second quarter were significantly improved from the first quarter, despite a continued overall soft fuel demand environment,” said Charles Nifong, President and CEO of CrossAmerica. “Our results reflect our continued successful execution of our strategy.  We realized strong results in our retail segment, with increases in overall gallons, sales and segment operating income and we converted an additional 43 sites to the retail segment during the quarter. Our distribution coverage ratio for the quarter was solid, materially higher than in the first quarter, and our balance sheet remains strong.  Overall, our results demonstrate the stability of our business and that we remain well positioned for future growth.”

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

Key Operating MetricsQ2 2024Q2 2023
Net Income$12.4M$14.5M
Operating Expenses$55.8M$49.8M
Adjusted EBITDA$42.6M$42.2M
Distributable Cash Flow$26.1M$30.4M
Distribution Coverage Ratio: Current Quarter1.30x1.53x
Distribution Coverage Ratio: Trailing 12 Months1.32x1.68x

CrossAmerica reported an increase in Adjusted EBITDA and declines in Net Income and Distributable Cash Flow for the second quarter 2024 compared to the second quarter 2023. The slight increase in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year for the quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the retail segment’s motor fuel and merchandise gross profit, offset by an increase in operating expenses primarily related to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites. The declines in Net Income and Distributable Cash Flow were primarily driven by an increase in interest expense relative to the prior year mainly due to the expiration of certain favorable interest rate hedges that occurred at the start of the quarter.

Retail Segment

Key Operating MetricsQ2 2024Q2 2023
Retail segment gross profit$76.6M$66.0M
   
Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed143.0M130.8M
Same store motor fuel gallons distributed121.0M123.3M
Retail segment motor fuel gross profit$39.3M$35.7M
Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions$0.373 $0.370 
   
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes*$53.5M$52.6M
Merchandise gross profit*$29.8M$24.2M
Merchandise gross profit percentage* 28.3% 29.0%
   
Operating Expenses$48.6M$39.9M
Retail Sites (end of period) 589  482 

*Includes only company operated retail sites

For the second quarter 2024, the retail segment generated a 16% increase in gross profit compared to the second quarter 2023. The increase for the second quarter 2024 was primarily due to higher motor fuel (+10%) and merchandise (+23%) gross profit.

The retail segment sold 143.0 million of retail fuel gallons during the second quarter 2024, which was an increase of 9% when compared to the second quarter 2023. This volume increase was primarily driven by the conversion of lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites over the past year and during the quarter, offset by a 2% decline in volume for same store locations.

For the second quarter 2024, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit and other revenue increased 25% when compared to the second quarter 2023. The second quarter increase was primarily driven by an increase in the average company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 2% for the second quarter 2024 when compared to the second quarter 2023. Merchandise gross profit percentage decreased from 29.0% for the second quarter 2023 to 28.3% for the second quarter 2024.

For the second quarter 2024, operating expenses for the retail segment increased 22% primarily driven by a 28% (79 site) increase in the average company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites.

Wholesale Segment

Key Operating MetricsQ2 2024Q2 2023
Wholesale segment gross profit$28.1M$31.7M
Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed192.1M218.1M
Average wholesale gross margin per gallon$0.087$0.082

During the second quarter 2024, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit decreased 11% compared to the second quarter 2023. This was driven by a decline in motor fuel and rent gross profit primarily due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites and a net loss of independent dealer contracts. The motor fuel gross profit decline of 7% was driven by a 12% decrease in wholesale volume distributed, with a substantial portion of the wholesale volume decline attributable to the conversion of wholesale locations to retail locations and the associated volume for these locations is now reflected in CrossAmerica’s retail segment. This was partially offset by an increase of 6% in margin per gallon.

Divestment Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, CrossAmerica sold ten properties for $11.9 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $6.5 million.

Acquisition of Assets from Applegreen

As previously announced, the 59 site transaction with Applegreen closed on a rolling basis by site beginning during the first quarter 2024 and ending in April 2024. Additional details regarding this transaction are available in the CrossAmerica Partners Second Quarter 2024 Form 10-Q.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, CrossAmerica had $789.5 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility. As of August 2, 2024, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $116.0 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.39 times as of June 30, 2024, compared to 4.49 times as of March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the credit facility.

Distributions

On July 23, 2024, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the second quarter 2024. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on August 9, 2024 to all unitholders of record as of August 2, 2024. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics

Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods within the same segment. Same store merchandise sales excludes branded food sales and other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales) to a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues). Same store merchandise sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica not changed models.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $5,490  $4,990 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $755 and $709, respectively  38,931   31,185 
Accounts receivable from related parties  88   437 
Inventory  63,583   52,344 
Assets held for sale  2,486   400 
Current portion of interest rate swap contracts  6,478   9,321 
Other current assets  8,499   9,845 
Total current assets  125,555   108,522 
Property and equipment, net  685,306   705,217 
Right-of-use assets, net  142,126   148,317 
Intangible assets, net  85,819   95,261 
Goodwill  99,409   99,409 
Deferred tax assets  818   759 
Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion  4,873   687 
Other assets  20,767   23,510 
Total assets $1,164,673  $1,181,682 
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations $3,183  $3,083 
Current portion of operating lease obligations  35,259   34,787 
Accounts payable  75,281   68,986 
Accounts payable to related parties  7,551   10,180 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  24,298   23,674 
Motor fuel and sales taxes payable  19,821   20,386 
Total current liabilities  165,393   161,096 
Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion  786,674   753,880 
Operating lease obligations, less current portion  111,946   118,723 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  7,877   12,919 
Asset retirement obligations  48,607   47,844 
Interest rate swap contracts  430   3,535 
Other long-term liabilities  51,925   52,934 
Total liabilities  1,172,852   1,150,931 
       
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)      
       
Preferred membership interests  29,073   27,744 
       
Equity:      
Common units— 38,027,194 and 37,983,154 units issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively		  (47,893)  (2,392)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  10,641   5,399 
Total (deficit) equity  (37,252)  3,007 
Total liabilities and equity $1,164,673  $1,181,682 

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Operating revenues (a) $1,133,355  $1,145,396  $2,074,903  $2,161,555 
Costs of sales (b)  1,028,593   1,047,672   1,888,793   1,981,772 
Gross profit  104,762   97,724   186,110   179,783 
             
Operating expenses:            
Operating expenses (c)  55,825   49,798   107,853   95,421 
General and administrative expenses  7,892   7,475   14,730   13,214 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  18,446   19,298   37,167   39,118 
Total operating expenses  82,163   76,571   159,750   147,753 
Gain (loss) on dispositions and lease terminations, net  5,578   6,700   (11,228)  4,933 
Operating income  28,177   27,853   15,132   36,963 
Other income, net  158   163   407   424 
Interest expense  (14,208)  (10,683)  (24,749)  (22,695)
Income (loss) before income taxes  14,127   17,333   (9,210)  14,692 
Income tax expense (benefit)  1,703   2,797   (4,094)  1,135 
Net income (loss)  12,424   14,536   (5,116)  13,557 
Accretion of preferred membership interests  672   615   1,329   1,216 
Net income (loss) available to limited partners $11,752  $13,921  $(6,445) $12,341 
             
Earnings (loss) per common unit            
Basic $0.31  $0.37  $(0.17) $0.33 
Diluted $0.31  $0.36  $(0.17) $0.32 
             
Weighted-average common units:            
Basic  38,027,194   37,952,950   38,010,739   37,946,676 
Diluted  38,199,490   38,150,236   38,010,739   38,143,697 
             
Supplemental information:            
(a) includes excise taxes of: $82,394  $76,191  $153,106  $146,075 
(a) includes rent income of:  17,855   20,523   37,021   41,843 
(b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion            
(b) includes rent expense of:  5,192   5,658   10,611   11,212 
(c) includes rent expense of:  4,497   3,911   8,439   7,709 

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Thousands of Dollars)

  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2024  2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $(5,116) $13,557 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
operating activities:		      
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  37,167   39,118 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  968   2,325 
Credit loss expense  81   37 
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense  (5,100)  582 
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense  574   1,123 
Loss (gain) on dispositions and lease terminations, net  11,228   (4,933)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions  (5,079)  (4,546)
Net cash provided by operating activities  34,723   47,263 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Principal payments received on notes receivable  81   107 
Proceeds from sale of assets  10,733   4,533 
Capital expenditures  (11,411)  (11,328)
Lease terminations payments to Applegreen, including inventory purchases  (25,517)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (26,114)  (6,688)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities  70,013   205,900 
Repayments on revolving credit facilities  (36,500)  (50,546)
Repayments on the Term Loan Facility     (158,980)
Payments of finance lease obligations  (1,513)  (1,417)
Payments of deferred financing costs  (74)  (7,022)
Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights  (130)  (111)
Income tax distributions paid on preferred membership interests     (119)
Distributions paid on common units  (39,905)  (39,843)
Net cash used in financing activities  (8,109)  (52,138)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  500   (11,563)
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  4,990   16,054 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $5,490  $4,491 

Segment Results

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites):

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Gross profit:            
Motor fuel $39,289  $35,737  $65,326  $62,497 
Merchandise  29,849   24,232   51,292   42,355 
Rent  2,258   2,263   4,566   4,774 
Other revenue  5,248   3,793   9,847   7,248 
Total gross profit  76,644   66,025   131,031   116,874 
Operating expenses  (48,631)  (39,874)  (91,762)  (75,956)
Operating income $28,013  $26,151  $39,269  $40,918 
             
Retail sites (end of period):            
Company operated retail sites (a)  372   292   372   292 
Commission agents (b)  217   190   217   190 
Total system sites at the end of the period  589   482   589   482 
             
Total retail segment statistics:            
Volume of gallons sold  143,016   130,804   264,733   249,889 
Same store total system gallons sold (c)  120,974   123,263   226,000   232,697 
Average retail fuel sites  576   477   545   468 
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions  0.373   0.370   0.343   0.345 
             
Company operated site statistics:            
Average retail fuel sites  365   286   340   273 
Same store fuel volume (c)  83,013   83,739   152,931   156,229 
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees $0.397  $0.394  $0.365  $0.369 
Same store merchandise sales (c) $75,748  $75,719  $134,534  $133,872 
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes $53,520  $52,630  $94,113  $91,897 
Merchandise gross profit percentage  28.3%  29.0%  28.2%  28.4%
             
Commission site statistics:            
Average retail fuel sites  211   191   205   195 
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $0.315  $0.320  $0.292  $0.297 

(a) The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites.
(b) The increase in the commission agent site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to commission agent sites, partially offset by the conversion of certain commission agent sites to company operated sites.
(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes branded food sales and other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales) to a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues). Same store merchandise sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica not changed models.

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Gross profit:            
Motor fuel gross profit $16,639  $17,933  $31,241  $34,641 
Rent gross profit  10,405   12,602   21,844   25,857 
Other revenues  1,074   1,164   1,994   2,411 
Total gross profit  28,118   31,699   55,079   62,909 
Operating expenses  (7,194)  (9,924)  (16,091)  (19,465)
Operating income $20,924  $21,775  $38,988  $43,444 
             
Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (a)            
Independent dealers (b)  618   641   618   641 
Lessee dealers (c)  457   586   457   586 
Total motor fuel distribution sites  1,075   1,227   1,075   1,227 
             
Average motor fuel distribution sites  1,096   1,236   1,134   1,253 
             
Volume of gallons distributed  192,111   218,131   376,136   419,992 
             
Margin per gallon $0.087  $0.082  $0.083  $0.082 

(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.
(b) The decrease in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to the net loss of contracts, partially offset by divestitures of certain lessee dealer sites but with continued fuel supply.
(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites, including through the Applegreen Acquisition, and CrossAmerica's real estate rationalization effort.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net income (loss) $12,424  $14,536  $(5,116) $13,557 
Interest expense  14,208   10,683   24,749   22,695 
Income tax expense (benefit)  1,703   2,797   (4,094)  1,135 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  18,446   19,298   37,167   39,118 
EBITDA  46,781   47,314   52,706   76,505 
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense  369   562   574   1,123 
(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net (a)  (5,578)  (6,700)  11,228   (4,933)
Acquisition-related costs (b)  998   1,022   1,630   1,241 
Adjusted EBITDA  42,570   42,198   66,138   73,936 
Cash interest expense  (13,723)  (10,207)  (23,781)  (20,370)
Sustaining capital expenditures (c)  (1,926)  (1,436)  (3,568)  (3,485)
Current income tax expense (d)  (870)  (160)  (1,007)  (554)
Distributable Cash Flow $26,051  $30,395  $37,782  $49,527 
Distributions paid on common units  19,964   19,925   39,905   39,843 
Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.30x  1.53x  0.95x  1.24x 

(a) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, CrossAmerica recorded a $6.5 million net gain in connection with its ongoing real estate rationalization effort, partially offset by $0.9 million of net losses on lease terminations and asset disposals, including non-cash write-offs of deferred rent income. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, CrossAmerica recorded a $6.1 million net gain in connection with its ongoing real estate rationalization effort and a $0.6 million net gain on lease terminations and asset disposals.
(b) Relates to certain acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions.
(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing distribution contracts, or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.
(d)    Excludes income tax incurred on the sale of sites.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,700 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

