Dave Cantin Group and CBT News Co-launch ‘Inside M&A’ Web Show, Ken Ganley Automotive CEO Ken Ganley Joins as First Guest

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading advisor to retail automotive groups and their owners, is partnering with CBT News, the leading multimedia news outlet for the automotive retail sector, to co-launch “Inside M&A.” The digitally native show brings viewers a conversation for the industry with a deeper look inside the world of auto retail mergers and acquisitions.

Dave Cantin Group President and CEO Dave Cantin and CBT Founder Jim Fitzpatrick host the show featuring in-depth interviews and insights from top dealer owners, auto industry leaders and analysts. “Inside M&A” shares broad-ranging stories, news and trends affecting the automotive retail M&A market.





“There are an unprecedented number of factors affecting the retail automotive industry, the dealer community and their stakeholders; all of which are having a major impact on M&A,” explains Dave Cantin. “The goal of this show is to provide powerful information and insights from some of the industry’s most respected sources and to help everyone associated with retail M&A be more educated and more confident about how to approach their platform management and acquisition strategies.”

“Inside M&A” premieres today with Ken Ganley Automotive CEO Ken Ganley as the first guest. Stephen Dietrich, author of the newly released book Fear Dynamics and leader of the nationwide practice at Holland & Knight focused on automotive dealership M&A, is the next guest. New episodes will be released approximately once a month through the fall and will be available on the CBT website, CBT YouTube channel and syndicated on connected TV via AppleTV, Roku and Google Play.

“Retail M&A is one of the topics our audience always craves expert insights and opinions on,” Fitzpatrick said. “Collaborating with an M&A industry leader like Dave Cantin to direct the topics, curate the right expert guests and draw out powerful insights is exactly what our audience needs.”

About The Dave Cantin Group

Headquartered in New York, NY, The Cave Cantin Group (DCG) is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups. Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces the automotive podcast, Dealer News Today, and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). The company’s nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide as well as other worthy charitable initiatives its clients are passionate about. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com.

About CBT News

CBT News is a multimedia platform where top dealership professionals go to stay ahead and learn how to sell and service more vehicles more profitably. Automotive industry professionals learn the latest automotive news, sales and management training, best practices and so much more. In addition to providing the latest automotive news and in-depth interviews with industry leaders, CBT News also hosts weekly shows featuring the nation’s top automotive trainers and consultants, covering all departments of the dealership including sales, fixed ops, parts, management, leasing, and finance. CBT News was created to deliver daily content that dealers can count on for help in running their dealerships better. If you are looking for a community where you can learn the latest auto news and get ahead in the car business, subscribe today. For more information, visit www.cbtnews.com.

