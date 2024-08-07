Port of Hueneme Partners with STAX Engineering “Breaking Waves” with Emissions Capture and Control Project

PORT HUENEME, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Port of Hueneme, a vital gateway for international trade and a leader in environmental stewardship, is proud to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with STAX Engineering, a leader in maritime emissions capture and control. Together, they are revolutionizing emissions reduction in the maritime industry through the deployment of the cutting-edge emissions capture and control system. The system will consist of mobile floating barges that can place filters on ocean-going vessel stacks and filter out harmful emissions like particulate matter and oxides of nitrogen. This new effort is a direct response to mitigate impacts due to the damage incurred to Port’s Shoreside Power system last December during the major storm that flooded Port Hueneme.



Mobile Emissions Capture and Control System: A Game-Changer for Clean Air

The first-of-its-kind system developed by STAX Engineering represents a significant leap forward in tackling air pollution from ships while at berth. Here’s how it works:

Capturing Emissions: STAX’s system is ingeniously designed to envelop a vessel’s smokestack, capturing particulate matter (PM) and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions directly at the source.

Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness: Unlike traditional shore power solutions, the STAX system doesn’t require expensive modifications to vessels. It efficiently captures pollutants without disrupting vessel operations, making it a cost-effective choice for both shipowners and port authorities.

Renewable Energy: The barge is powered by renewable diesel, making it cleaner than the electric grid. Its cleaned exhaust stream meets the health-protective standards required by CARB. This aligns perfectly with the Port of Hueneme’s commitment to sustainability.



Building on the Port of Hueneme’s Commitment to Environmental Leadership

As a Green Marine-certified port, the Port of Hueneme has consistently prioritized environmental responsibility. The collaboration with STAX Engineering underscores their dedication to cleaner air, healthier communities, and a more sustainable future.

Celina Zacarias, Board President for the Oxnard Harbor District said: “We must continue to move forward towards our goal of becoming a zero emissions Port. The storm damage has created an opportunity to continue showing how resilient our Port can really be. We are putting the community first through this type of collaboration, and we will continue to pursue these types of partnerships so that our neighbors can rest assured that their Port is doing everything in its power to reduce its emissions and continue moving forward toward the goal!”

“We’re thrilled to partner with STAX Engineering on this transformative project. The emissions capture and control system exemplifies our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, which is in our Port DNA, and highlights the flexibility of the Port’s response to finding new solutions in the maritime industry,” said Kristin Decas, CEO and Port Director, Port of Hueneme.

“One of the most important aspects of STAX technology is that it breaks fleet operator dependence on the local grid,” says STAX Engineering CEO, Mike Walker. “Shore power isn’t always available due to factors like major storms, limited outlet access, and vessel incompatibility. Our solution addresses these challenges, providing an easy, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution that solves the at-berth regulation requirements for ports like the Port of Hueneme. We are grateful for their partnership and excited about the positive impact we will achieve together.”

About STAX Engineering

STAX Engineering is a leading maritime emissions capture and control company cleaning up the air around the world’s most congested ports. STAX's patented technology attaches directly to vessel exhaust outlets to remove 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) before being released as purified gas. One of the only companies equipped to treat multiple vessel classes, STAX technology is designed to fit all ships without costly modification. To date, STAX has treated 83 at-berth vessels for 4,000 hours and controlled 31 tons of pollutants—and counting.

About the Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.8 billion in economic activity and creating 24,997 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $236 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. www.portofh.org .

