Fusion Fuel Green Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

DUBLIN, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green Plc (the “Company”) has received a written notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company is not currently in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on Nasdaq (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”), based on the closing bid price of the Company’s listed securities for the 31 consecutive business days from June 18, 2024 to August 1, 2024.



In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until January 29, 2025 (the “Compliance Deadline”), to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company’s Class A ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) must have a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s Ordinary Shares, which continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “HTOO”. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Ordinary Shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If the Company does not regain compliance by the Compliance Deadline, the Company may be afforded an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance as provided by the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion Fuel’s patented miniaturized Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer – the HEVO – and building-block approach to green hydrogen production, unlock unprecedented modularity, flexibility, and reliability in the design and deployment of small-to-midscale green hydrogen solutions. Its business lines include the sale of its electrolyzer systems, the development and sale of turnkey hydrogen plants, and the provision of end-to-end project engineering and advisory services. Learn more about Fusion Fuel by visiting our website at https://www.fusion-fuel.eu, and by following us on LinkedIn.

