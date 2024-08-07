NewLake Capital Partners Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Revenue Totaled $12.5 Million, an Increase of 9.5% Year-Over-Year

Second Quarter 2024 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Totaled $6.8 Million, Funds from Operations Totaled $10.5 Million, and Adjusted Funds from Operations Totaled $11.0 Million

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) (the “Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our second quarter results, which led to our third consecutive quarterly dividend increase. We believe there are many positive catalysts on the horizon for the cannabis sector and it is an exciting time to be part of this growing industry. With an under-levered balance sheet and ample capital availability, we are well positioned to build upon our Q2 acquisition activity and continue to invest in cannabis real estate.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Revenue totaled $12.5 million.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.8 million.
  • Funds From Operations (“FFO”)(1) totaled $10.5 million.
  • Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”)(1) totaled $11.0 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024, were $20.7 million, with $15.8 million committed to fund building and tenant improvements.
  • Second quarter dividend increased to $0.43 per common share, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.72 per common share.
  • In May 2024, the Company purchased a cultivation facility in Connecticut for approximately $4.0 million and committed to fund approximately $12.0 million of improvements.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company funded approximately $3.5 million of building and tenant improvements.
  • In June 2024, the Company entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement (“EDA”) for a $50 million At The Market Program (“ATM Program”) .

Comparison to the second quarter ended June 30, 2023(2)

  • Revenue totaled $12.5 million, as compared to $11.4 million, an increase of 9.5% year-over-year.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.8 million, as compared to $5.8 million.
  • FFO totaled $10.5 million, as compared to $9.5 million, an increase of 11.3% year-over-year.
  • AFFO totaled $11.0 million, as compared to $9.9 million, an increase of 11.2% year-over-year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2023(2)

  • Revenue totaled $25.1 million, as compared to $22.8 million, an increase of 10.0% year-over-year.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $13.7 million, as compared to $11.7 million.
  • FFO totaled $21.1 million, as compared to $19.0 million, an increase of 11.0% year-over-year.
  • AFFO totaled $22.0 million, as compared to $19.8 million, an increase of 10.9% year-over-year.
  • For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company funded approximately $11.4 million of building and tenant improvements.

(1) FFO and AFFO are presented on a dilutive basis.
(2) Comparison financial results were impacted by the non-payment of contractual rent from one tenant in 2023.

Investment Activity

Acquisitions

In May 2024, the Company purchased a cultivation facility in Connecticut for approximately $4.0 million and committed to fund approximately $12.0 million in building and tenant improvements. The property was simultaneously leased to a related entity of an existing tenant.

Real Estate Commitments

Building and Tenant Improvements

The following table presents the funded commitments and the remaining unfunded commitments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands):

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date Funded Commitments Unfunded Commitments
Ayr Wellness, Inc. Pennsylvania Cultivation June 30, 2022 $  $750 
C3 Industries Connecticut Cultivation May 7, 2024     12,024 
C3 Industries Missouri Cultivation April 1, 2022  8,065   761 
Calypso Pennsylvania Cultivation August 5, 2022     987 
Mint Arizona Cultivation June 24, 2021  3,306   1,282(1)
Total $11,371  $15,804 
 
(1) Effective June 6, 2024, the lease agreement was amended to include an additional commitment of approximately $800 thousand.
 

Financing Activity

Revolving Credit Facility

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $7.6 million in borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility and $82.4 million in funds available to be drawn, subject to sufficient collateral in the borrowing base. The facility bears interest at a fixed rate of 5.65% for the first three years and thereafter a variable rate based upon the greater of (a) the Prime Rate quoted in the Wall Street Journal (Western Edition) (“Base Rate”) plus an applicable margin of 1.0% or (b) 4.75%.

The facility is subject to certain liquidity and operating covenants and includes customary representations and warranties, affirmative and negative covenants, and events of default. As of June 30, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the covenants under the agreement.

At the Market Equity Program

On June 10, 2024, the Company entered into an EDA, pursuant to an ATM Program. Under the ATM Program, the Company may offer and sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering amount of up to $50.0 million from time to time through a sales agent. As of June 30, 2024, the Company has not issued any shares under the ATM Program.

Dividend

On June 12, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.72 per share of common stock. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024, and represents an AFFO payout ratio of 82%.

Recent Developments

Funded Commitments

Subsequent to June 30, 2024, the Company funded approximately $1.2 million of tenant improvements for its cultivation facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 8, 2024, to discuss its quarterly financial results and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Event:NewLake Capital Partners Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call
Date:Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time:11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call:1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-493-6780 (International)
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1680365&tp_key=ec81da0cb7
  

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 22, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13747921.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “may,” “will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “project,” “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. All of our statements regarding anticipated growth in our funds from operations, adjusted funds from operations, anticipated market conditions, and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO and definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.

NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets:   
Real Estate   
Land$21,717  $21,397 
Building and Improvements 405,955   390,911 
Total Real Estate 427,672   412,308 
Less Accumulated Depreciation (38,191)  (31,999)
Net Real Estate 389,481   380,309 
Cash and Cash Equivalents 20,687   25,843 
In-Place Lease Intangible Assets, net 18,786   19,779 
Loan Receivable, net (Current Expected Credit Loss of $141 and $167, respectively) 4,859   4,833 
Other Assets 2,385   2,528 
Total Assets$436,198  $433,292 
    
Liabilities and Equity:   
    
Liabilities:   
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses$921  $1,117 
Revolving Credit Facility 7,600   1,000 
Loan Payable, net    1,000 
Dividends and Distributions Payable 9,009   8,385 
Security Deposits 8,789   8,616 
Rent Received in Advance 784   990 
Other Liabilities 149   227 
Total Liabilities 27,252   21,335 
    
Commitments and Contingencies   
    
Equity:   
    
Preferred Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 100,000,000 Shares Authorized, 0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, respectively     
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 400,000,000 Shares Authorized, 20,509,883 and 20,503,520 Shares Issued and Outstanding, respectively 205   205 
Additional Paid-In Capital 446,006   445,289 
Accumulated Deficit (44,581)  (40,909)
Total Stockholders' Equity 401,630   404,585 
    
Noncontrolling Interests 7,316   7,372 
Total Equity 408,946   411,957 
    
Total Liabilities and Equity$436,198  $433,292 



NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenue:       
Rental Income$12,253  $11,183  $24,380  $22,340 
Interest Income from Loans 134   131   265   259 
Fees and Reimbursables 68   62   418   193 
Total Revenue 12,455   11,376   25,063   22,792 
        
Expenses:       
Property Expenses 28   56   50   150 
Depreciation and Amortization Expense 3,626   3,568   7,194   7,130 
General and Administrative Expenses: 1,150   1,150   2,385   2,277 
Compensation Expense 243   364   645   686 
Professional Fees 455   451   873   920 
Other General and Administrative Expenses 1,848   1,965   3,903   3,883 
Total General and Administrative Expenses 5,502   5,589   11,147   11,163 
Total Expenses       
Provision for Current Expected Credit Loss 12      26    
        
Income From Operations 6,965   5,787   13,942   11,629 
        
Other Income (Expense):       
Other Income 81   208   181   428 
Interest Expense (128)  (97)  (211)  (189)
Total Other Income (Expense) (47)  111   (30)  239 
        
Net Income 6,918   5,898   13,912   11,868 
        
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (122)  (101)  (247)  (203)
        
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders$6,796  $5,797  $13,665  $11,665 
        
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Basic$0.33  $0.27  $0.66  $0.55 
        
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Diluted$0.33  $0.27  $0.66  $0.55 
        
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic 20,555,362   21,369,489   20,548,601   21,396,330 
        
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 20,951,379   21,743,071   20,946,805   21,769,912 
 

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Funds From Operations

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently and therefore the Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for non-cash and certain non-recurring transactions, including non-cash components of compensation expense and the effect of provisions for credit loss. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner and therefore the Company’s calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs. You should not consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance; nor should you consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (as defined by GAAP) as measures of liquidity.

The table below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders$6,796  $5,797  $13,665  $11,665 
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 122   101   247   203 
Net Income 6,918   5,898   13,912   11,868 
        
Adjustments:       
Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization 3,622   3,568   7,185   7,130 
FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders - Diluted 10,540   9,466   21,097   18,998 
Provision for Current Expected Credit Loss (12)     (26)   
Stock-Based Compensation 424   373   774   681 
Non-cash Interest Expense 67   73   135   140 
Amortization of Straight-line Rent Expense       (1)   
AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders - Diluted$11,019  $9,912  $21,979  $19,819 
        
FFO per share – Diluted$0.50  $0.44  $1.01  $0.87 
        
AFFO per share – Diluted$0.53  $0.46  $1.05  $0.91 