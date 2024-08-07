NewLake Capital Partners Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Revenue Totaled $12.5 Million, an Increase of 9.5% Year-Over-Year

Second Quarter 2024 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Totaled $6.8 Million, Funds from Operations Totaled $10.5 Million, and Adjusted Funds from Operations Totaled $11.0 Million

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for August 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) (the “Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our second quarter results, which led to our third consecutive quarterly dividend increase. We believe there are many positive catalysts on the horizon for the cannabis sector and it is an exciting time to be part of this growing industry. With an under-levered balance sheet and ample capital availability, we are well positioned to build upon our Q2 acquisition activity and continue to invest in cannabis real estate.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue totaled $12.5 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.8 million.

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) (1) totaled $10.5 million.

totaled $10.5 million. Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) (1) totaled $11.0 million.

totaled $11.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024, were $20.7 million, with $15.8 million committed to fund building and tenant improvements.

Second quarter dividend increased to $0.43 per common share, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.72 per common share.

In May 2024, the Company purchased a cultivation facility in Connecticut for approximately $4.0 million and committed to fund approximately $12.0 million of improvements.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company funded approximately $3.5 million of building and tenant improvements.

In June 2024, the Company entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement (“EDA”) for a $50 million At The Market Program (“ATM Program”) .



Comparison to the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 (2)

Revenue totaled $12.5 million, as compared to $11.4 million, an increase of 9.5% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.8 million, as compared to $5.8 million.

FFO totaled $10.5 million, as compared to $9.5 million, an increase of 11.3% year-over-year.

AFFO totaled $11.0 million, as compared to $9.9 million, an increase of 11.2% year-over-year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2023 (2)

Revenue totaled $25.1 million, as compared to $22.8 million, an increase of 10.0% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $13.7 million, as compared to $11.7 million.

FFO totaled $21.1 million, as compared to $19.0 million, an increase of 11.0% year-over-year.

AFFO totaled $22.0 million, as compared to $19.8 million, an increase of 10.9% year-over-year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company funded approximately $11.4 million of building and tenant improvements.



_________________________________________________________________________________

(1) FFO and AFFO are presented on a dilutive basis.

(2) Comparison financial results were impacted by the non-payment of contractual rent from one tenant in 2023.

Investment Activity

Acquisitions

In May 2024, the Company purchased a cultivation facility in Connecticut for approximately $4.0 million and committed to fund approximately $12.0 million in building and tenant improvements. The property was simultaneously leased to a related entity of an existing tenant.

Real Estate Commitments

Building and Tenant Improvements

The following table presents the funded commitments and the remaining unfunded commitments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands):

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date Funded Commitments Unfunded Commitments Ayr Wellness, Inc. Pennsylvania Cultivation June 30, 2022 $ — $ 750 C3 Industries Connecticut Cultivation May 7, 2024 — 12,024 C3 Industries Missouri Cultivation April 1, 2022 8,065 761 Calypso Pennsylvania Cultivation August 5, 2022 — 987 Mint Arizona Cultivation June 24, 2021 3,306 1,282 (1) Total $ 11,371 $ 15,804 (1) Effective June 6, 2024, the lease agreement was amended to include an additional commitment of approximately $800 thousand.

Financing Activity

Revolving Credit Facility

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $7.6 million in borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility and $82.4 million in funds available to be drawn, subject to sufficient collateral in the borrowing base. The facility bears interest at a fixed rate of 5.65% for the first three years and thereafter a variable rate based upon the greater of (a) the Prime Rate quoted in the Wall Street Journal (Western Edition) (“Base Rate”) plus an applicable margin of 1.0% or (b) 4.75%.

The facility is subject to certain liquidity and operating covenants and includes customary representations and warranties, affirmative and negative covenants, and events of default. As of June 30, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the covenants under the agreement.

At the Market Equity Program

On June 10, 2024, the Company entered into an EDA, pursuant to an ATM Program. Under the ATM Program, the Company may offer and sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering amount of up to $50.0 million from time to time through a sales agent. As of June 30, 2024, the Company has not issued any shares under the ATM Program.

Dividend

On June 12, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.72 per share of common stock. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024, and represents an AFFO payout ratio of 82%.

Recent Developments

Funded Commitments

Subsequent to June 30, 2024, the Company funded approximately $1.2 million of tenant improvements for its cultivation facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 8, 2024, to discuss its quarterly financial results and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Event: NewLake Capital Partners Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-493-6780 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1680365&tp_key=ec81da0cb7

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 22, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13747921.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “may,” “will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “project,” “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. All of our statements regarding anticipated growth in our funds from operations, adjusted funds from operations, anticipated market conditions, and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO and definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.

NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Real Estate Land $ 21,717 $ 21,397 Building and Improvements 405,955 390,911 Total Real Estate 427,672 412,308 Less Accumulated Depreciation (38,191 ) (31,999 ) Net Real Estate 389,481 380,309 Cash and Cash Equivalents 20,687 25,843 In-Place Lease Intangible Assets, net 18,786 19,779 Loan Receivable, net (Current Expected Credit Loss of $141 and $167, respectively) 4,859 4,833 Other Assets 2,385 2,528 Total Assets $ 436,198 $ 433,292 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 921 $ 1,117 Revolving Credit Facility 7,600 1,000 Loan Payable, net — 1,000 Dividends and Distributions Payable 9,009 8,385 Security Deposits 8,789 8,616 Rent Received in Advance 784 990 Other Liabilities 149 227 Total Liabilities 27,252 21,335 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 100,000,000 Shares Authorized, 0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, respectively — — Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 400,000,000 Shares Authorized, 20,509,883 and 20,503,520 Shares Issued and Outstanding, respectively 205 205 Additional Paid-In Capital 446,006 445,289 Accumulated Deficit (44,581 ) (40,909 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 401,630 404,585 Noncontrolling Interests 7,316 7,372 Total Equity 408,946 411,957 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 436,198 $ 433,292









NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Rental Income $ 12,253 $ 11,183 $ 24,380 $ 22,340 Interest Income from Loans 134 131 265 259 Fees and Reimbursables 68 62 418 193 Total Revenue 12,455 11,376 25,063 22,792 Expenses: Property Expenses 28 56 50 150 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 3,626 3,568 7,194 7,130 General and Administrative Expenses: 1,150 1,150 2,385 2,277 Compensation Expense 243 364 645 686 Professional Fees 455 451 873 920 Other General and Administrative Expenses 1,848 1,965 3,903 3,883 Total General and Administrative Expenses 5,502 5,589 11,147 11,163 Total Expenses Provision for Current Expected Credit Loss 12 — 26 — Income From Operations 6,965 5,787 13,942 11,629 Other Income (Expense): Other Income 81 208 181 428 Interest Expense (128 ) (97 ) (211 ) (189 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (47 ) 111 (30 ) 239 Net Income 6,918 5,898 13,912 11,868 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (122 ) (101 ) (247 ) (203 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 6,796 $ 5,797 $ 13,665 $ 11,665 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 0.66 $ 0.55 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 0.66 $ 0.55 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic 20,555,362 21,369,489 20,548,601 21,396,330 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 20,951,379 21,743,071 20,946,805 21,769,912

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Funds From Operations

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently and therefore the Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for non-cash and certain non-recurring transactions, including non-cash components of compensation expense and the effect of provisions for credit loss. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner and therefore the Company’s calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs. You should not consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance; nor should you consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (as defined by GAAP) as measures of liquidity.

The table below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):