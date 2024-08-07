Weatherford Releases Annual Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our”) announced today the release of its annual Sustainability Report, which shares the Company’s latest advancements in environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) practices and sustainability efforts.



Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In 2023, Weatherford experienced significant growth, and we continued to make progress on our sustainability initiatives, advancing our Net-Zero by 2050 goal. We remain dedicated to supporting our customers in advancing the energy transition through innovation, technology leadership, strategic partnerships, and exceptional safety and quality performance while meeting the energy needs of today and tomorrow.”

We invite you to explore the annual Sustainability Report, which is available on the Company’s website .

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 19,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 330 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

