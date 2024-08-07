Computer Modelling Group Announces First Quarter Results and Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG Group” or the “Company”) announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and the approval by its Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the payment of a cash dividend of $0.05 per Common Share for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.



FIRST QUARTER 2025 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Select financial highlights

Generated total revenue of $30.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $20.7 million in the prior year’s quarter, reflecting a 12% increase in CMG’s revenue and a 35% contribution from BHV;

Operating profit decreased to $5.7 million, a decrease of 42% from the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation in the quarter as a result of the increase in share price. Adjusted operating profit decreased by 5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year, with CMG contributing to 3% and BHV contributing to 2% of the decrease;

Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 31%, compared to 48% in the same period of the previous fiscal year with CMG generating 42% and BHV generating (4%) in Adjusted EBITDA Margin;

Net income during the period was $4.0 million, a 43% decrease compared to the prior year’s quarter;

Earnings per share was $0.05, a 44% decrease compared to the prior year’s quarter;

Reported Free Cash Flow of $0.07 per share, a decrease of 22%, primarily due to BHV generating negative cash flows.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

First Quarter

In the first quarter, total revenue grew by 47% from the prior fiscal year to $30.5 million, reflecting the acquisition of Bluware (“BHV”) which contributed 35%, and growth within the CMG operating segment of 12%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 31% compared to 48% in the prior year period reflecting the acquisition of BHV which currently operates at a lower margin than CMG and a modest decline in Adjusted EBITDA in the CMG operating segment, discussed below. Net income for the quarter declined to $4.0 million from $6.9 million in the prior year period, significantly impacted by an increase in stock-based compensation expense driven by the share price increase. Free Cash Flow declined from $0.09 per share in the prior period to $0.07 per share, impacted by the lower Free Cash Flow generation at BHV resulting from seasonality associated with revenue recognition. At June 30, 2024, the cash balance was $69.1 million. In the first quarter, our effective tax rate increased due to a prior year tax adjustment relating to the acquisition of BHV.

The CMG operating segment delivered solid total revenue growth with a 12% increase in total revenue, comprised of a 14% increase in software revenue while professional services revenue remained constant. Growth was underpinned by the US and Eastern Hemisphere regions and included an increase in usage attributable to energy transition, which, as a percentage of CMG software revenue, was 28% for the first quarter. Operating profit in the first quarter declined by $3.6 million, or 37%, from the prior year period driven materially by an increase in stock-based compensation of $2.8 million as a result of the increase in share price and increased amortization on acquired IP of $0.5 million. The remaining decrease compared to the prior year period relates to direct employee expenses as we increased compensation, both salaries and bonuses, and headcount, across all departments to support our growth. Sequentially from Q4 2024, expenses, adjusted for stock-based compensation and amortization on acquired IP, declined slightly. CMG operating segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the quarter decreased to 42% from 48% in the prior fiscal year, due primarily to higher expenses described above, but represented a sequential increase from 40% in the fourth quarter of 2024. We anticipate that the CMG operating segment can achieve low double digit total revenue growth on an annual basis while maintaining Adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid-40% range.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Sheldon Harbinson, VP Americas, has transitioned out of the organization. The sales organization is now structured with regional sales directors reporting into Dave Montana, VP Global Sales, who joined the organization on May 28, 2024.

In the BHV operating segment, as expected, software license revenue of $1.8 million in the first quarter was down sequentially from the fourth quarter of this fiscal year. This is largely due to lower annuity license fee revenue, which depends on the timing of both contract renewals, which are currently weighted to the third and fourth quarters, and the addition of new contracts. Professional services revenue also experienced a modest sequential decline which is not unexpected as activity levels can fluctuate in the consulting practice. This combination of factors impacted Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the quarter, which declined to ($0.3 million), or (4%), from $0.9 million, or 10%, in the fourth quarter of last year. We anticipate that given the fluctuations in revenue recognition, Adjusted EBITDA will be lowest in Q1 and Q2 of each year and would encourage shareholders to evaluate the BHV operating segment profitability on a full-year basis.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

CMG BHV Consolidated Three months ended June 30,

($ thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023

Annuity/maintenance licenses

17,757

15,607

1,578

-

19,335

15,607 Annuity license fee - - 178 - 178 - Perpetual licenses 2,110 1,849 - - 2,110 1,849 Total software license revenue 19,867 17,456 1,756 - 21,623 17,456 Professional services 3,280 3,292 5,620 - 8,900 3,292 Total revenue 23,147 20,748 7,376 - 30,523 20,748 Total revenue growth 12% 29% 47% 29% Annuity/maintenance licenses growth 14% 15% 24% 15% Cost of revenue 2,620 1,905 3,572 - 6,192 1,905 Operating expenses Sales & marketing 4,141 2,355 790 - 4,931 2,355 Research and development 6,051 4,052 2,194 - 8,245 4,052 General & administrative 4,144 2,672 1,345 - 5,489 2,672 Operating expenses 14,336 9,079 4,329 - 18,665 9,079 Operating profit 6,191 9,764 (525) - 5,666 9,764 Operating Margin 27% 47% (7%) -% 19% 47% Acquisition related expenses - - 188 - 188 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 575 57 90 - 665 57 Stock-based compensation 2,906 104 - - 2,906 104 Adjusted operating profit (1) 9,672 9,925 (247) - 9,425 9,925 Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 42% 48% (3%) -% 31% 48% Net income (loss) 5,365 6,904 (1,401) - 3,964 6,904 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,702 9,948 (265) - 9,437 9,948 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 42% 48% (4%) -% 31% 48% Earnings per share – basic 0.05 0.09 Free Cash Flow per share – basic(1) 0.07 0.09

(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

Q1 2025 Dividend

Computer Modelling Group’s Board approved a cash dividend of $0.05 per Common Share. The dividend will be paid on September 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2024.

All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of the Company will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Funds Flow from Operations

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure that is calculated as funds flow from operations less capital expenditures and repayment of lease liabilities. Free Cash Flow per share is calculated by dividing free cash flow by the number of weighted average outstanding shares during the period. Management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information about operating performance and liquidity, as it represents cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables, which may reduce comparability between periods. Management uses free cash flow and free cash flow per share to help measure the capacity of the Company to pay dividends and invest in business growth opportunities.

Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 ($ thousands, unless otherwise stated) Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

Funds flow from operations

4,974

8,169

7,656

7,920

11,491

8,477

10,367

6,515 Capital expenditures(1) (130) (211) (1,707) (45) (51) (459) (95) (93) Repayment of lease liabilities (339) (413) (553) (412) (412) (728) (803) (743) Free Cash Flow 4,505 7,545 5,396 7,463 11,028 7,290 9,469 5,679 Weighted average shares – basic (thousands) 80,412 80,511 80,603 80,685 80,834 81,067 81,314 81,476 Free Cash Flow per share – basic 0.06 0.09 0.07 0.09 0.14 0.09 0.12 0.07

(1) Capital expenditures include cash consideration for USI acquisition in Q4 2023.

Free Cash Flow per share has decreased by 22% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from the same period of the previous fiscal year. The decrease in Free Cash Flow is primarily a result of negative cash flow generated in the BHV segment, which primarily relates to reduced net income in the period due to revenue recognition being skewed towards the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year. Additionally, the repayment of lease liabilities has increased compared to the prior year comparative quarter as a result of the acquisition of BHV resulting in a further decrease in free cash flow for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

CMG BHV Consolidated Three months ended June 30,

($ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023

Net income (loss)

5,365

6,904

(1,401)

-

3,964

6,904 Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 1,498 961 385 - 1,883 961 Stock-based compensation 2,906 104 - - 2,906 104 Acquisition related expenses - - 188 - 188 - Gain on contingent consideration (199) - - - (199) - Income and other tax expense 1,614 2,244 874 - 2,488 2,244 Interest income (780) (760) (98) - (878) (760) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (255) 907 83 - (172) 907 Repayment of lease liabilities (447) (412) (296) - (743) (412) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,702 9,948 (265) - 9,437 9,948 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 42% 48% (4%) -% 31% 48%

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to definition of the measures above.



Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was 31%, representing Adjusted EBITDA decrease of 5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

CMG’s Adjusted EBITDA Margin is 42% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 48% in the prior year comparative quarter, primarily due to an increase in operating expenses as a result of an increase in headcount and headcount related costs and other corporate costs. Refer to the “Operating Expenses” section of the MD&A for further detail on the increase in operating expenses by category.

BHV’s Adjusted EBITDA Margin is (4%) for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Contract renewals at BHV typically occur in the third and fourth quarters, resulting in and as expected. Adjusted EBITDA fluctuation on a quarterly basis. As a result of annuity license fee revenue recognition being skewed towards the last two quarters of the fiscal year, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower in the first and second quarters of the fiscal year.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 April 1, 2023

Assets Current assets: Cash 69,092 63,083 66,850 Restricted cash 251 142 - Trade and other receivables 22,739 36,550 23,910 Prepaid expenses 2,287 2,321 1,060 Prepaid income taxes 3,174 3,841 444 97,543 105,937 92,264 Intangible assets 23,018 23,683 1,321 Right-of-use assets 29,615 29,072 30,733 Property and equipment 9,621 9,877 10,366 Goodwill 4,467 4,399 - Deferred tax asset - - 2,444 Total assets 164,264 172,968 137,128

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade payables and accrued liabilities 15,471 18,551 11,126 Income taxes payable 2,740 2,136 33 Acquisition holdback payable 2,315 2,292 - Deferred revenue 30,890 41,120 34,797 Lease liabilities 2,486 2,566 1,829 53,902 66,665 47,785 Lease liabilities 35,178 34,395 36,151 Stock-based compensation liabilities 1,068 624 742 Acquisition earnout 1,320 1,503 - Other long-term liabilities 359 305 - Deferred tax liabilities 1,068 1,661 - Total liabilities 92,895 105,153 84,678

Shareholders’ equity: Share capital 90,193 87,304 81,820 Contributed surplus 15,545 15,667 15,471 Cumulative translation adjustment 532 (367) - Deficit (34,901) (34,789) (44,841) Total shareholders’ equity 71,369 67,815 52,450 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 164,264 172,968 137,128



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

Three months ended June 30,

UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $ except per share amounts) 2024 2023



Revenue

30,523

20,748 Cost of revenue 6,192 1,905 Gross profit 24,331 18,843 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 4,931 2,355 Research and development 8,245 4,052 General and administrative 5,489 2,672 18,665 9,079 Operating profit 5,666 9,764 Finance income 1,050 760 Finance costs (463) (1,376) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 199 - Profit before income and other taxes 6,452 9,148 Income and other taxes 2,488 2,244

Net income

3,964

6,904

Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment 899 - Other comprehensive income 899 - Total comprehensive income 4,863 6,904

Net income per share – basic

0.05

0.09 Net income per share – diluted 0.05 0.08 Dividend per share 0.05 0.05



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended June 30,

UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $) 2024 2023

Operating activities Net income 3,964 6,904 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, right-of use assets 1,218 904 Amortization of intangible assets 665 57 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (653) (49) Stock-based compensation 1,892 104 Foreign exchange and other non-cash items (571) - Funds flow from operations 6,515 7,920 Movement in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables 13,811 3,882 Trade payables and accrued liabilities (3,331) (2,794) Prepaid expenses and other assets 34 (1) Income taxes receivable (payable) 1,424 361 Deferred revenue (10,230) (8,181) Change in non-cash working capital 1,708 (6,733) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,223 1,187

Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common shares 2,249 701 Repayment of lease liabilities (743) (412) Dividends paid (4,076) (4,039) Net cash used in financing activities (2,570) (3,750)

Investing activities Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (93) (45) Net cash used in investing activities (93) (45)

Increase (decrease) in cash

5,560

(2,608) Effect of foreign exchange on cash 449 - Cash, beginning of period 63,083 66,850 Cash, end of period 69,092 64,242

Supplementary cash flow information Interest received 878 760 Interest paid 463 469 Income taxes paid 1,496 1,778



CORPORATE PROFILE

CMG Group (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oslo, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

QUARTERLY FILINGS AND RELATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three months ended June 30, 2024, can be obtained from our website www.cmgl.ca. The documents will also be available under CMG Group’s SEDAR profile www.sedarplus.ca.

