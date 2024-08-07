News Release Correction: Dundee Precious Metals Declares Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) today announced a correction to its news release issued on August 1, 2024, entitled “Dundee Precious Meals Declares Divided.”

The news release incorrectly stated that the record date for the third quarter dividend declared would be June 30, 2024. The correct record date is September 30, 2024. This correction does not change any other information reported in the August 1 news release.

