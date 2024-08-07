Tandy Leather Factory Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLF) today announced the Company’s financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2024.



Highlights from Second Quarter 2024:

Revenues were $17.3 million, down 1.1% from 2023

Generated operating income of $63,000

Net income of $0.1 million, down from $0.5 million in 2023

Gross margins of 58.0%, down from 62.5% in 2023

Operating expenses $10.0 million, down 1.7% from 2023

Adjusted EBITDA* of $0.8 million

Ended quarter with $11.5 million of cash and cash equivalents



Tandy Leather Factory’s second quarter sales were $17.3 million in 2024, down from $17.5 million in 2023. Second quarter 2024 gross profit was $10.0 million, down from $10.9 million in 2023. Second quarter operating income was $63,000, down from $0.8 million in 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Company held $11.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, up from $10.0 million a year earlier. The Company held inventory of $37.1 million, down from $38.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company had basic and diluted net income in the quarter of $0.01 per share, versus $0.06 in the prior year.

Janet Carr, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Our second quarter sales declined by about 1%, an improvement in trend over Q1, but continuing to reflect our customers’ lower discretionary income and sluggish spending overall. Gross margin rate declined from 2023, driven by both the accounting adjustments made in Q2 2023 that increased the margin rate and by the increased promotional activity this year. Operating expenses fell nearly 2%, as we managed costs to compensate for a decline in sales and gross margin rate. Importantly, cash remains strong, up to this time last year, even with some additional capital expenditures.”

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes helps investors to compare its operating performance to that of other companies. The following is a reconciliation of the Company’s net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions):

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Net income $ 0.1 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 0.3 Interest income (0.1 ) Income tax provision 0.1 Stock-based compensation 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.8

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., (http://www.tandyleather.com), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a specialty retailer of a broad product line, including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company distributes its products through its 100 North American stores located in 40 US states and six Canadian provinces, and one store located in Spain. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TLF”. To be included on Tandy Leather Factory's email distribution list, go to: http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=1625&to=ea&s=0.

Contact: Janet Carr, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (817) 872-3200 or janet.carr@tandyleather.com



This news release may contain statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, outcomes and results that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and events may differ from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, negative trends in general consumer-spending levels, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of opening retail stores; availability of hides and leathers and resultant price fluctuations; change in customer preferences for our product, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.