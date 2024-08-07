illumin Adds New Chief Revenue Officer and New Senior Vice President of Marketing to Leadership Team

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM) (OTCQB: ILLMF) (“illumin” or “Company”), a journey advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced the additions of a new Chief Revenue Officer and new Senior Vice President of Marketing, effective August 2024.



New Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Liz Ritzcovan joins illumin as Chief Revenue Officer in August 2024, taking charge of all sales, account management and customer support across illumin’s operations worldwide.

Prior to joining illumin, Ms. Ritzcovan served as Chief Revenue Officer of Hustle, a person to person reach platform used by brands, agencies, non-profits and governments to engage target audiences wherever and however they want to connect.

Ms. Ritzcovan also served as CRO for Namagoo, Foursquare, Bazaarvoice, Sizmek and Parade Media Group – all leading companies in and around advertising and marketing in their respective spaces.

Prior to her time as CRO, Ms. Ritzcovan held senior leadership positions in Yahoo Inc and Time Inc, both in marketing solutions and client services. She started her career in advertising and eventually developed her own agency.

Based in Connecticut, Ms. Ritzcovan started with the Company in August 2024.

“I am beyond thrilled to join illumin as the CRO, and be a part of this incredible team as we drive future growth and continued go-to-market transformation. Given the ever-crowded media landscape, illumin has continued to stand out as an evolved platform empowering brands and agencies to connect to the right customers, at the right time and in the right medium. I look forward to getting in market and working closely with our current customers and new prospects to drive service and results adds Ms. Ritzcovan."

New Senior Vice President of Marketing (SVP)

Bridget Westerholz joins illumin as SVP of Marketing in August 2024, leveraging off her direct experience inside of agencies and brands to take over the Company’s global marketing efforts.

Prior to joining illumin, Ms. Westerholz served as VP of Marketing for SPUD, western Canada’s leading online and retail natural grocery retailer. At SPUD, she rebuilt their brand strategy, product marketing plans and transactional campaigns to deliver best-ever results with their customers.

Prior to SPUD, Ms. Westerholz served as VP of Marketing and Sales for Happy Planet Foods, one of Canada’s largest and most loved natural food and juice companies.

Before steering brands, Ms. Westerholz also served in several leadership positions inside advertising agencies including SVP and Managing Director of FUSE Create and VP of Client Services for DDB Canada.

Commented Ms. Westerholz; "I am excited to join illumin as the SVP of Marketing. This is an incredible opportunity to be part of a dynamic team committed to innovation and excellence. I'm excited to bring my passion for storytelling and data-driven strategies to illumin and work alongside such talented professionals to understand our customer and elevate and strengthen our brand."

Simon Cairns, illumin’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased to welcome two new members to the illumin leadership team and drive focus on how to best support our agency and brand customers in their success with illumin.”

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Company’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

