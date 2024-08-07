Automotive Headliner Market Growth to Reach US$ 14.6 Billion at a CAGR of 4% by 2034 | Fact.MR

Rockville, MD , Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals in its updated industry report that the global automotive headliner market is evaluated at US$ 9.9 billion in 2024 and is calculated to increase to a size of US$ 14.6 billion by 2034.



Rise in the demand for convenient and posh interiors is driving the sales of innovative automotive headliners. Growing popularity of noise-proof interiors is increasing the adoption of soft-top automotive headliners. Luxury cars and supercars are the dream vehicles of most car lovers, and increasing customization trends are also contributing to the rising sales of automotive accessories, including car headliners.

Implementation of strict regulations regarding the safety of vehicles and environmental pollution is driving automakers to develop lightweight fuel-efficient vehicles.

To meet sustainable manufacturing practices, producers are making use of lightweight soft automotive headliners. Foam-backed cloth automotive headliners are set to exhibit increasing demand due to their easy and versatile application with hardboard and fiberglass. Consumers’ increasing demand for innovative interiors and comfort is driving up the sales of automotive upholstery materials.

In the past, feature-rich interiors were limited to premium cars; however, now both passenger and commercial vehicle owners consider the interiors of their automobiles to be of high importance. Growing demand for such amenities is driving the attention of OEMs to offer cutting-edge interior accessories.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Global demand for automotive headliners is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 4% during the next 10 years.

The market for automotive headliners in the United States is projected to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2034.

Japan is set to hold 29.4% of the East Asia market share by 2034.

Soft-top automotive headliner sales are approximated at US$ 5 billion in 2024.

Canada is estimated to account for 33.6% share of the North American market in 2024.

Foam-backed cloth automotive headliner demand is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2034.

“Innovations in headlining fabrics such as perforated vinyl and composite materials will drive global automotive headliner market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Automotive Headliner Market:

Lear Corporation; Freudenberg Performance Materials; Acme Auto Headlining Company; American Foam & Fabric; Toyota Boshoku Corporation; Motus Integrated Technologies; UGN Inc.; International Automotive Components Group S.A.; Grupo Antolin; Atlas Roofing Corporation; Howa Tramico; Sage Automotive Interiors; SMS Auto Fabrics; Adient; Harodite Industries; IAC Group; Toray Plastics.

North America Forefront at Producing Innovative Automotive Headliners:

North America is one of the world’s largest automotive markets. Presence of strong automotive manufacturing companies in the region is supporting the overall sales increase of car headliners. Continuous innovations in automotive manufacturing are leading to the development of innovative headliner materials.

Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market for automotive headliners. Rising premium car craze in Asian countries is contributing to the increasing adoption of headliners. Growing popularity of electric vehicles and supportive government initiatives for E-mobility are also driving the sales of soft-top car headliners in the region.

Automotive Headliner Industry News:

Grupo Antolin declared in January 2023 that it was working on a new environmentally friendly automobile headliner made of organic waste. Polyurethane derived from biological waste and recycled PET bottles is used to make the headliner.

Oracle Lighting unveiled the StarLINER ColorSHIFT Fibre Optic hardtop headliner in October 2020. The Gladiator JT and Wrangler JL vehicle models are the only ones for which the product was exclusively created.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive headliner market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on material (foam-backed cloth, cotton-napped cloth, synthetic cloth, perforated cloth), headliner type (hardtop automotive headliners, soft-top automotive headliners), vehicle (compact, mid-sized, premium, luxury, LCVs, HCVs), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Key Segments of Automotive Headliner Market Research

By Material : Foam-backed Cloth Cotton-napped Cloth Synthetic Cloth Perforated Cloth

By Headliner Type : Hardtop Automotive Headliners Soft-top Automotive Headliners

By Vehicle : Compact Mid-sized Premium Luxury LCVs HCVs

By Sales Channel : OEMs Aftermarket



