Organic Food and Beverage Market Poised to Reach USD 639.40 Million by 2034 with a Robust CAGR of 13.00% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A comprehensive evaluation of the food and beverage industry implies that the organic food and beverage market is poised to develop at a robust CAGR of 13.00% from 2024 to 2034. Previous assessments by FMI estimated the organic food and beverage market's worth at USD 122.30 million in 2019, with current valuation indicating an uptick to achieve USD 278.00 million in 2024. Thematic analysis of organic food and beverages aim at a valuation of USD 639.40 million by 2034.



The demand for organic foods and drinks accelerates swiftly as the worker class sector gets less meal preparation time and becomes aware of the significant amount of inorganic chemicals put in fruits and vegetables. The upsurge in the sales of organic food and beverages is demonstrated by the evolving eating habits among consumers and the adoption of greener shifts in cultivation practices by farmers.

The high production cost and shorter shelf life constrain the organic food and beverage market growth. The premium pricing inhibits the broad adoption, due to limited alternatives to choose from, hamper the market expansion of organic food and beverages. Significant packaging, logistics, and distribution costs to prolong shelf life impede organic food and beverage market growth.

Major Factors Driving the Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Over These Years

Throughout the forecast years, the organic superfood market is anticipated to rise strongly as the goods for sale in such markets contain no chemicals and leave no residue. Moreover, in comparison to typical fruits and vegetables available in farmers' markets, they are exceptionally healthful and environmentally beneficial. Those same reasons are also expected to spur the demand for organic food and beverages as consumers’ understanding of the advantages of natural products that are not genetically engineered or modified rises.

Sales of organic vegetables have increased during the past two-three years, as have subscription packages over shopping sites specifically dedicated to organic food and beverages. Furthermore, the sales of organic foods and beverages from online retailers have significantly increased as a result of the widespread use of online delivery services usage following the epidemic in 2020 to 2021.

Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific's organic food and beverage market is developing at a rapid CAGR. This is due to diverse factors, such as escalating consumer knowledge of the health advantages of eating organic food, transitioning eating choices, and better economic probability.

Asia Pacific countries are adopting organic food policies at a swift pace, and this trend continues. There is a substantial demand for organic food and drink production in China and India.

“The organic food and beverage market garners a considerable global growth horizon. The market is in the growth stage and its support to the global organic food market to amplified significantly. The escalating price is an essential restraining factor in buying organic food and beverages.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways

The fruits and vegetables segment in the product type category to grab a share of 43.6% in 2024.

In the distribution channel category, the hypermarket/supermarket segment to acquire a share of 37.40% in 2024.

India sales of organic food and beverages indicate a CAGR of 10.30% through 2034.

Japan organic food and beverage market reflects expansion between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 9.60%.

Through 2034, China organic beverage market show escalation at a CAGR of 8.70%.

Between 2024 and 2034, Germany organic food and beverage industry imply growth at a CAGR of 8.30%.

The United States organic food and beverage market implies expansion at a CAGR of 7.50% through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

The global market is significantly competitive and fragmented due to the participation of several domestic and international organic food and beverage manufacturers. The prominent organic food and beverage vendors pay a lot of attention to purchasing these smaller producers to stay competitive. In contrast, new organic food and beverage producers primarily focus on product innovation to address customer choices and needs.

Eminent Developments

‘GO Organic!' was launched as a consumer brand at Fruit Attraction 2023 in Madrid in October 2023 by Dole Food Company, Inc. The creation of Dole Organics was set up as a specialized subsidiary. Dole Organics is committed to strengthening the organic fresh produce market, facilitating cross-sector cooperation, optimizing supply chains, and guaranteeing continuous availability and standardization of organic products.

Organic Oatmilk was the first product released by So Delicious Dairy Free when it entered the oat milk market in April 2023. Made with organic oats and various ingredients, the product comes in two flavors: Original and Extra Creamy.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat, Fish, and Poultry

Dairy Products

Frozen and Processed Foods

Non-dairy Beverages

Coffee and Tea

Beer and Wine

Other Food and Beverages

By Process:

Processed

Unprocessed

By Distribution channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa

