Dr. Brian Buinewicz is a Featured Speaker at the 2024 Breast Implant Illness Summit

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Buinewicz, known for offering a wide a range of cosmetic and functional procedures at Buinewicz Plastic Surgery—including breast implant removal in the Philadelphia area—is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Breast Implant Illness Summit scheduled to start Aug. 18, 2024.

Dr. Buinewicz’s appearance at the summit is a testament to his reputation as a plastic surgeon known for his “explant” work. In addition to his surgical experience and reputation, he published “Outcomes of Implant Removal and Total Capsulectomy for Breast Implant Illness: A Retrospective Review of 248 Patients” in PRS Global Open in 2021, and he co-authored “Understanding Breast Implant Illness” for Advances in Cosmetic Surgery in 2023.

He is adept at breast augmentation revision and implant removal, as well as performing capsulectomies as part of a treatment plan for patients with Breast Implant Illness, removing any scar tissue that developed in response to the initial insertion of an implant. This scar tissue can cause complications ranging from contracture that squeezes the implant out of shape to the growth of neoplasms, which are cells that divide abnormally. While uncommon, capsule-related neoplasms are connected to textured implants, which have been linked to Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

Dr. Buinewicz’s topic for the conference, “Importance of Complete Capsulectomy,” reflects the emphasis he puts on what is often an integral element for explant patients seeking to remove their breast implants for any number of reasons. The most current recommendation for treating Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma is to remove the implants and to perform a bilateral capsulectomy, which involves removing all scar tissue from both sides of the chest.

Dr. Buinewicz’s talk is set for day three of the conference, which is scheduled for Aug. 18 to 22, 2024.

Buinewicz Plastic Surgery & Med Spa has provided a significant menu of breast, body, and face procedures to the Philadelphia area for more than 25 years. Other options available at the practice include nonsurgical treatment for skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, sexual wellness, and weight management.

