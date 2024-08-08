EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for 2nd quarter and I half-year of 2024

EfTEN United Property Fund (hereinafter the Fund) earned 307 thousand euros in net profit in the second quarter of 2024 (2023 second quarter: 37 thousand euros in net loss). The fund's revenues increased from 8 thousand euros to 355 thousand euros during the year. During the I half of 2024 the Fund earned 401 thousand euros in net profit (2023 I half: 71 thousand euros net loss).

The Fund's assets amounted to 26,411 thousand euros as of 30.06.2024 (31.12.2023: 26,259 thousand euros), of which long-term investments make up 70.0% as of the end of June 2024 (31.12.2023: 68.6%).

In the II quarter of 2024, the Baltics’ real estate market continued to stabilize and the first signs of an increase in transaction activity appeared. Above all, this is due to the decrease in euro interest rates (the 6-month EURIBOR fell by almost 20 basis points in half a year), which has after many years started to reduce again the cost of debt in the sector.

The increasing activity is most clearly visible in the residential real estate sector, where in the second quarter a record number of new sales contracts were signed at the Uus-Järveküla development project financed by EfTEN United Property Fund. As of the end of June, almost 60% of the final development volume of the residential area has been purchased or booked by customers. At the same time, the construction market is still fairly quiet, and there is currently little pressure on construction costs. This made enabled under favorable conditions to start the development of the third stage in the residential district of Uus-Järveküla at the end of the first half of the year. Altogether 18 terraced houses will be built during the third stage.

Although transaction activity in the commercial real estate segment remains relatively low, some signs of recovery can be seen there as well. Owners have started to adjust their sales price expectations downwards compared to the period of a few years ago, which should increase the market activity further. In such an environment, EfTEN United Property Fund aims to invest the majority of the portfolio in commercial cash-flow generating real estate in the second half of 2024. In addition, the fund plans to make a second distribution this year from the income received from underlying funds and interest.

Statement of the comprehensive income

2nd quarter 6 months 2024 2023 2024 2023 € thousand INCOME Interest income 159 135 310 241 Dividend income 238 329 260 352 Other financial income 0 0 5 0 Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss -42 -456 -65 -529 Investments in subsidiaries 8 -104 -140 -76 Investments in funds -50 -352 75 -453 Total income 355 8 510 64 COSTS Operating expenses Management fee -28 -27 -56 -54 Costs of administering the Fund -10 -6 -16 -18 Other operating expenses -10 -12 -37 -63 Total operating expenses -48 -45 -109 -135 Profit / loss for the period 307 -37 401 -71 Total profit / loss for the period 307 -37 401 -71 Ordinary and diluted earnings / loss per share (EUR) 0,12 -0,01 0,16 -0,03





Statement of financial position

30.06.2024 31.12.2023 € thousand ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 500 5 731 Short-term deposits 1 563 1 795 Other receivables and accrued income 862 711 Total current assets 7 925 8 237 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 12 818 12 354 Investments in subsidiaries 914 1 054 Real estate funds 11 904 11 300 Loans granted 5 668 5 668 Total non-current assets 18 486 18 022 TOTAL ASSETS 26 411 26 259 LIABILITIES Current liabilities 13 3 Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 13 3 NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND Net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 26 398 26 256 Total liabilities and net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 26 411 26 259

The unaudited 2nd quarter and I half-year 2024 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund is attached to the release and can be found on the Fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/

Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

Attachment