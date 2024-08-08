Agricultural Films Market Size to Worth $21.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 6.5%: AMR

Wilmington, Delaware , Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Agricultural Films Market by Material Type (Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and Others), Application (Greenhouse Films, Mulch Films, and Silage Films), and End-Use (Horticulture, Grain Farming, Animal Husbandry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2031". According to the report, the agricultural films market was valued at $12.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $21.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2031.



Prime determinants of growth

The global agricultural films market is experiencing growth due to shift towards sustainable farming practices. Farmers are increasingly adopting sustainable farming practices to minimize environmental impact and optimize resource use. Agricultural films contribute to sustainability by reducing water consumption, minimizing chemical inputs, improving soil health, and enhancing crop resilience, aligning with the goals of sustainable agriculture initiatives. Moreover, integration of bio-based and biodegradable films offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global agricultural films market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $12.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $21.1 billion CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Material Type, Application, End-Use, and Region Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Drivers Surge in food production Increase in demand for pest and disease managemen Opportunities Advancements for specialized agricultural films Restraint Environmental concerns from agricultural films





The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) segment is expected to remain the largest type throughout the forecast period

The primary usage of HDPE agricultural films is in mulching. Mulch films made from HDPE help in conserving soil moisture by reducing evaporation, thus ensuring adequate water availability for plant growth. In addition, they contribute to weed control by suppressing weed growth, thereby minimizing competition for nutrients and sunlight. This not only improves crop yield but also reduces the need for herbicides, promoting environmentally friendly farming practices.

The greenhouse films segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

Agricultural films play a crucial role in modern greenhouse farming, where they are primarily used as greenhouse films. These films are typically made from low-density polyethylene (LDPE) or ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and are designed to cover greenhouse structures. One of the primary purposes of greenhouse films is to create a controlled environment for plant growth by trapping heat and maintaining optimal temperature and humidity levels within the greenhouse.

Horticulture dominated the agricultural films market throughout the forecast period

Horticulture involves the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and ornamental plants, which often requires specific environmental conditions to optimize growth and yield. Agricultural films, such as greenhouse films and mulching films, play a crucial role in horticulture by protecting from adverse weather, pests, and diseases, as well as by helping to regulate temperature and moisture levels. Mulching films are laid on the soil surface to conserve moisture, suppress weed growth, and regulate soil temperature. In horticultural practices such as fruit and vegetable cultivation, mulching films help maintain optimal soil conditions, which can significantly enhance crop yields and quality.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Agricultural films play a vital role in modern farming practices across the Asia-Pacific region, where agriculture is a significant economic sector. These films are used for various purposes, including crop protection, soil moisture retention, weed control, and temperature regulation.

China, being the world's largest agricultural producer, relies heavily on agricultural films to enhance crop yields and protect crops from pests and adverse weather conditions. The use of plastic mulch films for soil moisture conservation and weed suppression is common in China, especially in regions with water scarcity and high weed pressure. In addition, greenhouse films are extensively used for protected cultivation, allowing farmers to extend the growing season and cultivate high-value crops throughout the year.

Players: -

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BASF SE

Berry Global Inc.

Dow

RKW Group

Trioworld

Coveris

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Armando Alvarez Group

Novamont S.p.A.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global agricultural films market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

