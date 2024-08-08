CARGOTEC CORPORATION, HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY–JUNE 2024, 8 AUGUST 2024 AT 9:00 AM (EEST)

Cargotec's half-year financial report January–June 2024: Sixth consecutive quarter with good results, demerger completed

Hiab’s strong profitability continued, comparable operating profit margin was 15.9% in the second quarter

MacGregor’s comparable operating profit increased to EUR 21 million in the second quarter

Sales process of MacGregor started

Outlook specified for Hiab and MacGregor





Unless otherwise stated, the financial information in this report concerns Cargotec's continuing operations.

April–June 2024 in brief: Orders received increased

Orders received increased by 4 percent and totalled EUR 584 (562) million.

Order book amounted to EUR 1,691 (31 Dec 2023: 1,788) million at the end of the period.

Sales decreased by 4 percent and totalled EUR 625 (648) million.

Service sales increased by 6 percent and totalled EUR 212 (201) million.

Service sales represented 34 (31) percent of consolidated sales.

Eco portfolio sales decreased by 13 percent and totalled EUR 188 (217) million.

Eco portfolio sales represented 30 (33) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 52 (79) million, representing 8.3 (12.1) percent of sales. The operating profit includes items affecting comparability worth EUR -30 (-2) million, which were mainly related to MacGregor's settlement with a monopile installation vessel project customer.

Comparable operating profit increased by 2 percent and amounted to EUR 82 (81) million, representing 13.1 (12.4) percent of sales.

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 31 (55) million.

Basic earnings per share was EUR 0.48 (0.85).

Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totalled EUR 89 (41) million.1





January–June 2024 in brief: Comparable operating profit increased

Orders received increased by 8 percent and totalled EUR 1,236 (1,149) million.

Order book amounted to EUR 1,691 (31 Dec 2023: 1,788) million at the end of the period.

Sales remained at previous year's level and totalled EUR 1,242 (1,237) million.

Service sales increased by 4 percent and totalled EUR 419 (401) million.

Service sales represented 34 (32) percent of consolidated sales.

Eco portfolio sales decreased by 10 percent and totalled EUR 363 (402) million.

Eco portfolio sales represented 29 (33) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 122 (120) million, representing 9.8 (9.7) percent of sales. The operating profit includes items affecting comparability worth EUR -32 (-10) million, which were mainly related to MacGregor's settlement with a monopile installation vessel project customer.

Comparable operating profit increased by 18 percent and amounted to EUR 153 (130) million, representing 12.3 (10.5) percent of sales.

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 78 (78) million.

Basic earnings per share was EUR 1.21 (1.22).

Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totalled EUR 263 (68) million.1





Outlook for 2024 specified

Cargotec estimates2 Hiab’s comparable operating profit margin in 2024 to be above 13.5 percent and MacGregor’s comparable operating profit in 2024 to be above EUR 55 million.

In its outlook initially published on 1 February 2024, Cargotec estimated Hiab’s comparable operating profit margin in 2024 to be above 12 percent and MacGregor’s comparable operating profit in 2024 to improve from 2023 (EUR 33 million).



Cargotec has updated its reporting structure due to the partial demerger

The completion of the partial demerger of Cargotec Corporation and the incorporation of a new Kalmar Corporation was registered in the Finnish Trade Register on 30 June 2024. As a result of the partial demerger, Cargotec has updated its segment reporting.

From 30 June 2024 onwards Cargotec has two reporting segments, Hiab and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment has been removed. The new reporting structure is being used in this half-year financial report January–June 2024.

To provide a basis for comparison, Cargotec published on 3 July 2024 its reclassified financial information of reportable segments and Corporate administration and support functions for all quarters of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 separately, as well as for the full year 2023. Corporate administration and support functions now reflect continuing operations while Hiab and MacGregor financial information remains unchanged.

The reclassified financial information is unaudited.

Cargotec's key figures

MEUR Q2/24 Q2/23 Change Q1–Q2/24 Q1–Q2/23 Change 2023 Orders received 584 562 4% 1,236 1,149 8% 2,282 Service orders received 204 190 7% 409 409 0% 787 Order book, end of period 1,691 1,961 -14% 1,691 1,961 -14% 1,788 Sales 625 648 -4% 1,242 1,237 0% 2,519 Service sales 212 201 6% 419 401 4% 806 Service sales, % of sales 34% 31% 34% 32% 32% Eco portfolio sales 188 217 -13% 363 402 -10% 797 Eco portfolio sales, % of sales 30% 33% 29% 33% 32% Operating profit 52.0 78.6 -34% 121.7 120.3 1% 236.0 Operating profit, % 8.3% 12.1% 9.8% 9.7% 9.4% Comparable operating profit 82.1 80.6 2% 153.3 130.3 18% 236.7 Comparable operating profit, % 13.1% 12.4% 12.3% 10.5% 9.4% Profit before taxes 51.5 74.0 -30% 119.7 109.4 9% 219.5 Profit for the period 31.1 54.7 -43% 78.2 78.4 0% 162.4 Basic earnings per share, EUR 0.48 0.85 -43% 1.21 1.22 -1% 2.49 Personnel, end of period* 6,109 6,575 -7% 6,109 6,575 -7% 6,400

*Comparative information has been adjusted.

Cargotec’s key figures*

Among the below presented key figures, statement of income related components and operating cash flow before financing items and taxes include both continuing and discontinued operations in all presented periods. The key figures including components from the balance sheet (interest-bearing net debt at the end of the period, gearing, return on capital employed) include discontinued operations in all presented periods, except June 2024.

MEUR Q2/24 Q2/23 Change Q1–Q2/24 Q1–Q2/23 Change 2023 Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes 89.0 41.2 > 100% 262.9 67.7 > 100% 544.2 Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 18 503 -96% 18 503 -96% 179 Gearing, % 1.5% 31.9% 1.5% 31.9% 10.2% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA** 0.0 1.1 0.0 1.1 0.3 Return on capital employed (ROCE), last 12 months, % 23.7% 11.5% 23.7% 11.5% 19.9%

*Due to Kalmar business area's classification as discontinued operations, suspended depreciation and amortisation starting from 1 February 2024 had a positive EUR 17.9 million impact on the presented result figures before taxes and EUR 13.4 million positive impact on the result after taxes. Comparative information is not restated accordingly.

**Last 12 months’ EBITDA

Cargotec’s President and CEO Casimir Lindholm: Sixth consecutive good quarter and significant milestones achieved in reshaping the company

The second quarter of 2024 was another operationally solid one for Cargotec. We have now six quarters in a row with good and stable results. The market environment remained mixed as high interest rates and uncertainty in some of Hiab’s key geographies and industries continued to delay customer decision making. On the other hand, MacGregor continued to benefit from the strong ship building cycle. During the quarter, we achieved two major milestones in reshaping Cargotec. We completed the partial demerger on 30 June with Kalmar listing starting on Nasdaq Helsinki on 1 July, and we started the sales process of MacGregor in May.

Taking a look at our financial performance, Cargotec’s orders received in the second quarter increased, driven by MacGregor and totalling EUR 584 million. The order book declined from the comparison period as Hiab's order book has gradually been returning to a more normal level. Sales amounted to EUR 625 million, declining by 4 percent from the comparison period. A solid business execution in both Hiab and MacGregor led the second quarter comparable operating profit to increase by 2 percent to EUR 82 million or 13.1 percent of sales. Our balance sheet is very strong after the demerger. Our gearing is only 2 percent and net debt amounted to EUR 18 million.

In Hiab, delayed decision making continued to impact customers’ ordering behaviour whereas the order book collected in the past couple of years still supported Hiab’s sales. Orders received declined by 7 percent to EUR 348 million. Hiab’s sales decreased from a record-breaking comparison period by 11 percent to EUR 433 million. Service sales continued to increase and amounted to EUR 115 million, representing 27 percent of Hiab’s sales. Despite lower sales, Hiab’s profitability remained on a good level and the comparable operating profit amounted to EUR 69 million, corresponding to 15.9 percent of sales.

In MacGregor, the positive development continued with both merchant and service businesses continuing their strong performance. Demand remained strong and orders received increased by 26 percent to EUR 235 million. MacGregor’s order book continued to increase and amounted to EUR 1,014 million. Sales increased by 17 percent to EUR 192 million, driven by merchant and service businesses. MacGregor’s comparable operating profit improved yet again against the comparison period, reaching EUR 21 million, representing 11.1 percent of sales.

To proactively adjust to continued uncertainty in the market environment, and to support Hiab’s future growth, Hiab initiates planning of an efficiency improvement programme. On top of cost saving actions in 2024, the target would be to reach approximately EUR 20 million of cost savings in 2025. These actions would further promote Hiab’s ambition to improve efficiency and to support our commitment to profitable growth and sustainable customer value creation.

We have also specified our outlook for 2024. Cargotec now estimates Hiab’s comparable operating profit margin in 2024 to be above 13.5 percent and MacGregor’s comparable operating profit in 2024 to be above EUR 55 million. In the outlook initially published in February, we estimated Hiab’s comparable operating margin to be above 12 percent and MacGregor’s comparable operating profit to increase from 2023 (EUR 33 million).

We strongly believe that Hiab will continue its profitable growth by ​​shaping the essential industries with innovative lifting and delivery solutions and increase customer’s productivity, safety and sustainability. This is reflected in the new long term financial targets set for 2028 which were published in May: Hiab targets to continue to grow over 7 percent over the cycle and to reach a comparable operating profit of 18 percent (as a business area of Cargotec), and deliver an over 25 percent operative ROCE. Setting Hiab-specific financial targets is also a major milestone on Hiab’s journey to become a standalone company.

Preparations of transforming Hiab into a standalone company progressed well during the quarter. We announced that if a solution to MacGregor is found so that MacGregor would not thereafter be part of the Cargotec group, Cargotec’s Board of Directors is planning to propose to Cargotec’s General Meeting of shareholders that the company’s name would be changed from Cargotec to Hiab. The Board of Directors would then appoint the President of the Hiab business Scott Phillips as the President and CEO of the renamed company being the current Cargotec. We currently estimate that these changes could take place during 2025. The current Cargotec CFO Mikko Puolakka would continue as CFO of standalone Hiab.

A major step was also taken in finding a solution for MacGregor. We settled the dispute with a monopile installation vessel customer and started the sales process of MacGregor. We continue to aim to find a solution for MacGregor in 2024.

Reporting segments’ key figures

Orders received

MEUR Q2/24 Q2/23 Change Q1–Q2/24 Q1–Q2/23 Change 2023 Hiab 348 375 -7% 734 755 -3% 1,466 MacGregor 235 187 26% 502 395 27% 816 Internal orders 0 0 0 0 0 Total 584 562 4% 1,236 1,149 8% 2,282

Order book

MEUR 30 Jun 2024 31 Dec 2023 Change Hiab 676 799 -15% MacGregor 1,014 988 3% Internal order book 1 1 Total 1,691 1,788 -5%

Sales

MEUR Q2/24 Q2/23 Change Q1–Q2/24 Q1–Q2/23 Change 2023 Hiab 433 485 -11% 847 917 -8% 1,787 MacGregor 192 164 17% 395 320 23% 733 Internal sales 0 0 0 0 0 Total 625 648 -4% 1,242 1,237 0% 2,519



Operating profit

MEUR Q2/24 Q2/23 Change Q1–Q2/24 Q1–Q2/23 Change 2023 Hiab 68.8 81.5 -16% 137.4 142.9 -4% 252.1 MacGregor -8.3 8.2 < -100% 2.4 0.8 > 100% 31.8 Corporate administration and support functions -8.5 -11.1 23% -18.1 -23.4 23% -48.0 Total 52.0 78.6 -34% 121.7 120.3 1% 236.0

Comparable operating profit

MEUR Q2/24 Q2/23 Change Q1–Q2/24 Q1–Q2/23 Change 2023 Hiab 68.7 81.4 -16% 137.4 142.8 -4% 252.1 MacGregor 21.4 10.3 > 100% 33.5 11.0 > 100% 32.6 Corporate administration and support functions -8.0 -11.1 28% -17.6 -23.4 25% -48.0 Total 82.1 80.6 2% 153.3 130.3 18% 236.7

