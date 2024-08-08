8th August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|7th August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|6,975
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|659.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|695.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|683.8377
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|683.8377
|6,975
|659.00
|695.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|07 August 2024 08:41:38
|98
|659.00
|XLON
|00291594437TRLO1
|07 August 2024 08:51:39
|32
|659.00
|XLON
|00291599903TRLO1
|07 August 2024 10:02:10
|36
|665.00
|XLON
|00291640413TRLO1
|07 August 2024 10:02:10
|50
|666.00
|XLON
|00291640414TRLO1
|07 August 2024 10:08:00
|356
|670.00
|XLON
|00291643899TRLO1
|07 August 2024 10:21:37
|131
|676.00
|XLON
|00291651389TRLO1
|07 August 2024 11:43:22
|247
|682.00
|XLON
|00291673214TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:01:22
|260
|682.00
|XLON
|00291673990TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:01:22
|130
|682.00
|XLON
|00291673991TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:01:22
|130
|682.00
|XLON
|00291673992TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:01:22
|130
|682.00
|XLON
|00291673993TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:01:22
|447
|682.00
|XLON
|00291673994TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:01:22
|440
|682.00
|XLON
|00291673995TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:01:26
|117
|682.00
|XLON
|00291673996TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:18:05
|234
|681.00
|XLON
|00291674498TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:18:05
|147
|681.00
|XLON
|00291674499TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:18:07
|109
|680.00
|XLON
|00291674501TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:18:07
|275
|680.00
|XLON
|00291674502TRLO1
|07 August 2024 12:18:07
|109
|680.00
|XLON
|00291674503TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:26:25
|140
|690.00
|XLON
|00291676189TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:26:25
|95
|690.00
|XLON
|00291676190TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:26:25
|140
|690.00
|XLON
|00291676191TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:26:25
|94
|690.00
|XLON
|00291676192TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:26:25
|381
|688.00
|XLON
|00291676193TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:26:25
|140
|688.00
|XLON
|00291676194TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:26:25
|292
|688.00
|XLON
|00291676195TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:26:25
|101
|688.00
|XLON
|00291676196TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:26:25
|60
|688.00
|XLON
|00291676197TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:26:25
|140
|688.00
|XLON
|00291676198TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:26:25
|140
|688.00
|XLON
|00291676199TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:27:40
|65
|688.00
|XLON
|00291676247TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:27:40
|100
|688.00
|XLON
|00291676248TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:27:40
|45
|688.00
|XLON
|00291676249TRLO1
|07 August 2024 13:32:53
|124
|684.00
|XLON
|00291676378TRLO1
|07 August 2024 14:05:37
|128
|684.00
|XLON
|00291677299TRLO1
|07 August 2024 14:26:59
|127
|684.00
|XLON
|00291678264TRLO1
|07 August 2024 15:21:44
|243
|695.00
|XLON
|00291681515TRLO1
|07 August 2024 15:28:05
|130
|693.00
|XLON
|00291681948TRLO1
|07 August 2024 15:28:05
|124
|690.00
|XLON
|00291681957TRLO1
|07 August 2024 15:28:05
|126
|688.00
|XLON
|00291681958TRLO1
|07 August 2024 15:28:05
|119
|688.00
|XLON
|00291681959TRLO1
|07 August 2024 16:05:08
|126
|690.00
|XLON
|00291683720TRLO1
|07 August 2024 16:05:08
|73
|690.00
|XLON
|00291683721TRLO1
|07 August 2024 16:25:33
|122
|689.00
|XLON
|00291684516TRLO1
|07 August 2024 16:25:33
|122
|689.00
|XLON
|00291684517TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970