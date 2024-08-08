Transaction in Own Shares

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

8th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:7th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:6,975
Lowest price per share (pence):659.00
Highest price per share (pence):695.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):683.8377

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON683.83776,975659.00695.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
07 August 2024 08:41:3898659.00XLON00291594437TRLO1
07 August 2024 08:51:3932659.00XLON00291599903TRLO1
07 August 2024 10:02:1036665.00XLON00291640413TRLO1
07 August 2024 10:02:1050666.00XLON00291640414TRLO1
07 August 2024 10:08:00356670.00XLON00291643899TRLO1
07 August 2024 10:21:37131676.00XLON00291651389TRLO1
07 August 2024 11:43:22247682.00XLON00291673214TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:01:22260682.00XLON00291673990TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:01:22130682.00XLON00291673991TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:01:22130682.00XLON00291673992TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:01:22130682.00XLON00291673993TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:01:22447682.00XLON00291673994TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:01:22440682.00XLON00291673995TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:01:26117682.00XLON00291673996TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:18:05234681.00XLON00291674498TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:18:05147681.00XLON00291674499TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:18:07109680.00XLON00291674501TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:18:07275680.00XLON00291674502TRLO1
07 August 2024 12:18:07109680.00XLON00291674503TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:26:25140690.00XLON00291676189TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:26:2595690.00XLON00291676190TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:26:25140690.00XLON00291676191TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:26:2594690.00XLON00291676192TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:26:25381688.00XLON00291676193TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:26:25140688.00XLON00291676194TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:26:25292688.00XLON00291676195TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:26:25101688.00XLON00291676196TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:26:2560688.00XLON00291676197TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:26:25140688.00XLON00291676198TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:26:25140688.00XLON00291676199TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:27:4065688.00XLON00291676247TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:27:40100688.00XLON00291676248TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:27:4045688.00XLON00291676249TRLO1
07 August 2024 13:32:53124684.00XLON00291676378TRLO1
07 August 2024 14:05:37128684.00XLON00291677299TRLO1
07 August 2024 14:26:59127684.00XLON00291678264TRLO1
07 August 2024 15:21:44243695.00XLON00291681515TRLO1
07 August 2024 15:28:05130693.00XLON00291681948TRLO1
07 August 2024 15:28:05124690.00XLON00291681957TRLO1
07 August 2024 15:28:05126688.00XLON00291681958TRLO1
07 August 2024 15:28:05119688.00XLON00291681959TRLO1
07 August 2024 16:05:08126690.00XLON00291683720TRLO1
07 August 2024 16:05:0873690.00XLON00291683721TRLO1
07 August 2024 16:25:33122689.00XLON00291684516TRLO1
07 August 2024 16:25:33122689.00XLON00291684517TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970